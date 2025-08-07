Austin Theory has not been released from WWE’s internal active roster. Here's why he is missing

Austin Theory’s absence from WWE programming may last longer than fans anticipated. PWInsider's Mike Johnson first reported that the 28-year-old has been removed from WWE’s internal list of active talent. He last wrestled on the July 14 edition of Main Event, where he lost to El Grande Americano. Austin Theory is facing injury concerns and will likely miss time(X)

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select later clarified that Theory isn’t entirely off the roster but has instead been moved to the internal injury list, alongside names like Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov.

Though Grayson Waller mentioned Theory’s injury during a recent episode of Raw, WWE has yet to share specific details regarding his condition or a timeline for return. Speculation suggests Theory could undergo a character refresh before making his next on-screen appearance.

A-Town Down's future?

Theory and Waller formed the duo A-Town Down Under after Waller was drafted to SmackDown in April 2023. The team’s biggest moment came at WrestleMania XL, where they won the WWE Tag Team Championships in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. However, their reign ended 90 days later when they lost the titles to #DIY.

The duo’s momentum faded further after they were quietly moved to Raw in January. The team never found its footing on the red brand and disbanded following Theory’s injury. Waller has since transitioned into a new storyline with The New Day, signaling the official end of their partnership.

Reacting to the reports, one fan tweeted: “Seriously, where is bro? I hope I'm wrong, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they released Austin Theory by the end of the year 😭”

“I seriously doubt Austin Theory will be released. He is the future face of WWE. Probably just injury related. At least, we can hope,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.