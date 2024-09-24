Ex-WWE boss Vince McMahon ends prolonged silence, wades into Netflix for sabotaging his image in upcoming docuseries

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon has broken silence for the first time following allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking from a former employee and laid into streaming giants Netflix for misinterpreting him in the upcoming docuseries 'Mr. McMahon'. The show premieres worldwide on Netflix on September 25, but the trailer which was released a couple of weeks ago sounded off alarm bells amid WWE fans around the world. The two minute and 15 seconds long trailer, captured McMahon's controversies – from the infamous steroid trials to his latest misadventure – which days ahead of release, captured the attention of the protagonist himself. Get ready for a roller-coaster of a ride in Vince McMahon's docuseries that drops on Netflix September 25.(Getty)

McMahon, while still glad to be part of the project, accused the streaming platform of misinterpreting the series through the trailer. The season comprises six episodes of an hour each, covering McMahon's 50-year journey of becoming the undisputed king of promoting professional wrestling. But while the legion of wrestling fans cannot wait for the series to drop, McMahon went all out in expressing his dissatisfaction of what Netflix is trying to portray.

"I don't regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons. Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I've seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the 'Mr. McMahon' character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident," McMahon posted on X, his first activity on the social media platform since April of last year.

"A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative. In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, 'Mr. McMahon.' I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story."

What to expect from the docuseries

At the end, as the post read, McMahon made a last-ditch attempt to request the audience to be patient and go through the series in its entirely before concluding. Already in troubled water for his controversial episode from earlier this year, McMahon has stepped down from his position, and as the world of kayfabe goes, been banished from the WWE, likely never to return. McMahon, once the business tycoon has seen it all – from the lows of the WWE battling for survival during the Monday Night Wars to establishing the company as the quintessential giant of pre wrestling world.

The series features snippets of McMahon himself, along with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and his son-in law and current Head of Creative of the WWE, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. The docuseries captures the life of McMahon and how, along with weathering every storm that threatened to tear down his wrestling empire, the billionaire broke down barriers of the world that is pro wrestling.