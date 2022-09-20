Home / Sports / Wwe News / 'I've gotten a little damage to my brain': Former WWE star Kurt Angle shares tragic health update with fans

'I've gotten a little damage to my brain': Former WWE star Kurt Angle shares tragic health update with fans

Published on Sep 20, 2022

Kurt Angle, who also won an Olympic gold, is regarded as one of the greatest superstars to grace the WWE ring.

File photo of Kurt Angle(WWE)
By HT Sports Desk

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had bad news for his fans. The former WWE champion revealed that he is experiencing memory loss because of the multiple concussions he suffered during his illustrious career in the pro-wrestling industry.

Angle, who also won an Olympic gold, is regarded as one of the greatest superstars to grace the WWE ring. He became the world champion on five occasions and was inducted in WWE's Hall of Fame for his rich legacy. However, the slams and hits he took in the ring have now started to show it's effect as revealed by the former wrestler on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show.

"I would say I probably had four concussions that I know of major. One was a slight concussion that wasn't too bad. The other three were pretty bad. But, you know, even to this day, I'm starting to not remember things, you know, and I'm only in my early 50s. But, I've gotten a little damage to my brain, there's no doubt about it. You know, my memory is not that great anymore. I really have to think hard about remembering the past," said the former WWE champion.

Angle retired from in-ring competitions after going down against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Since then he has been seen making sporadic appearances in pro-wrestling brands like WWE and IMPACT Wrestling.

Angle made a recent appearance at WWE Raw, where he interacted with his former colleague Edge. The duo tried to recrate their classic scene from 2002, which involved Edge passing Angle a series of photos, with brutal slams written on the back.

The exchange between the two then was the inspiration behind Angle's iconic chant ‘You Suck’.

However, this time the Rated R superstar was slightly nicer with the jokes as he presented Angle a series of photos featuring the two sharing some great moments in the ring.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

kurt angle wwe

