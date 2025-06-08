‘I hate you’: Jacob Fatu turns on Solo Sikoa in massive Money in the Bank betrayal - Watch

Jacob Fatu's big betrayal of Solo Sikoa might be the biggest talking point in the WWE Money in the Bank event on Saturday. Money in the Bank kicked off with Naomi winning the women's ladder match. It was Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Andrade, and El Grande Americano's turn next. Jacob Fatu's big betrayal of Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank(X)

The men's ladder match had several ups and downs before Fatu set up the ladder, encouraging Solo Sikoa to climb. However, as the latter got his hands on the briefcase, Fatu grabbed his leg.

“I hate you,” Jacob Fatu yelled from under the ladder. He then pulled Solo and hit him with a superkick, followed by a moonsault. Fatu then finished Solo off by putting him through a ladder with the Spinning Solo. Seth Rollins took advantage of the chaos in the ring and managed to get to the briefcase.

Reacting to the dramatic video of Fatu turning on Solo, one social media user wrote: “JACOB FATU JUST TURNED ON SOLO SIKOA WHAT THE F**K!!! 🤯”

“JACOB FATU SENDS SOLO SIKOA THROUGH THE LADDER. NOOOOOOOOO 😭😭😭😭” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Seth Rollins' win was his second in the WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He now has a guaranteed championship match contract that is good for up to one year.

Rollins survived Jacob Fatu’s betrayal of Sikoa and Bron Breakker’s interference. A final stomp on Knight cleared his path to the briefcase, securing a title shot contract.