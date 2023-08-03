Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso: Exploring 3 possible outcomes of Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Summerslam

After holding the title for more than 1000 days, Roman Reigns is now all set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the SummerSlam this weekend. In the title decider, Reigns will be challenged by Jey Uso at the Ford Field in Detroit. There is hardly any doubt about WWE’s art of storytelling in setting the championship run of Reigns. WWE fans are now eagerly anticipating to see how the potential final chapter in the Undisputed WWE Universal Title saga unfolds at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will come face-to-face at SummerSlam this weekend(WWE)

Reigns has so far defended his title more than 25 times. Will it be the same old story for The Tribal Chief this time or Jey will succeed to script history by winning the title? Well, only time will tell. As the two fierce competitors are set to take on each other at SummerSlam, it is time to explore the potential outcomes of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title decider.

1. Jey Uso becomes champion

Considering the hype and background, the stage of SummerSlam seems absolutely perfect for Jey Uso to emerge victorious. After all, the fight does not involve personal enmity only and family pride will be at stake when Jey and Roman Reigns will come face to face at the SummerSlam. Not many would probably love to see Jey holding the title but his victory at the SummerSlam does absolute justice to WWE’s fine storytelling, crafted over the past three years. Jey’s triumph may also very likely bring an end to The Bloodline saga as well at SummerSlam. With Jey showcasing some great fight in recent times, he seems quite likely to dethrone Reigns this time.

2. Roman Reigns defends his title

Apart from his astounding championship run, Roman Reigns will also want to take heart from his past meetings with Jey Uso ahead of the SummerSlam bout. After becoming The Tribal Chief, Reigns has so far taken on Jey on two occasions in singles fight. None of those two clashes actually went in Jey’s favour. Reigns may come up with a spear this time to defend the title successfully.

3.The drama, climax and twist

From The Rock’s highly anticipated return to Damian Priest cashing in on his Money in the Bank contract- there have been plenty of rumours doing rounds on social media. Many even have started speculating that Jimmy Uso can come out at SummerSlam to betray his brother Jey in a bid to help Roman Reigns. Jimmy’s betrayal may sound simply terrible but realistically it is indeed a possible outcome. Damian Priest cashing in his contract on Jey Uso is also seen as a potential development at the SummerSlam.

