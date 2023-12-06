close_game
News / Sports / Wwe News / Watch: Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya sets impressive shot put record in Colorado

Watch: Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya sets impressive shot put record in Colorado

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 06, 2023 12:28 PM IST

Brock Lesnar, who is a 10-time WWE champion, has remained away from the industry ever since his defeat to Cody Rhodes in SummerSlam 2023.

WWE's leading figure Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya reportedly set a new shot put record at Colorado State. Mya, born in 2002, is one of the two children the wrestler had with his former fiancée Nicole McClain.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya set a new shot put record at Colorado State
Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya set a new shot put record at Colorado State

Lesnar's daughter broke the record at Colorado State, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Lesnar had Mya and her twin brother Luke with McClain. He also has two more children with his current spouse Sable, also a former WWE superstar.

Lesnar in a Q&A session with Newsday last year spoke about the learnings he tries to impart his kids. "It’s funny how people that come from nothing end up with some success. That’s what I mean. That’s why I tell my kids all the time, ‘I want you to feel like you’re homeless. Fight like you’re homeless. Play hockey like you’re homeless.’ Because that’s the person you have to be to fight for things in your life. You have to just be a go-getter. Things aren’t just going to be given to you,” he was quoted as saying in a report on Sportskeeda.

Meanwhile, Lesnar, who is a 10-time WWE champion, has remained away from the industry ever since his defeat to Cody Rhodes in SummerSlam 2023.

Following the match, Lesnar and Rhodes also shook hands, putting an end to the rivalry, which was then squared at 1-1. It was also reported that Lesnar had then injured himself arm following the match.

Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer Newsletter had then revealed: "Lesnar, who was injured early in the match where he put over Cody Rhodes, was at one point advertised for stuff later this year. As of right now, he put Rhodes over clean, shook his hand, turned himself back babyface in doing so, and the plan is for him to return on the television building up the Royal Rumble and from there going to WrestleMania. Although I could see him returning for the November Saudi Arabia show even if today that isn’t the plan, or if there is an injury, he’s always there if they need a program."

