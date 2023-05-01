Watch: Rhea Ripley intimidates ring announcer at Saturday Night's Main Event

Rhea Ripley is known for her tough attitude as a wrestler in WWE. As an important member of The Judgement Day, she makes sure that it rubs onto her groupmates too especially Dominik Mysterio. Screengrab of the video(YouTube/@MattKempke)

Recently at Saturday Night's Main Event in Beaumont, Texas, the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ripley locked horns with Shotzi. Before her match, she gave a glimpse of her fiery attitude and this time the ring announcer faced her wrath. While the ring announcer was introducing both superstars, Ripley insisted on him to introduce her as Rhea "Bloody" Ripley rather than a bland “Rhea Ripley”. A video of the same moment is doing the rounds on social media.

Watch the video here:

Notably, Ripley was not picked on night one of the 2023 WWE Draft. Her drafting is expected to happen on WWE Raw, this coming Monday. Since WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair got drafted in SmackDown, there are speculations that Ripley might be moved to Raw.

Meanwhile, Ripley is set to defend her title against Zelina Vega at 2023 Backlash on May 6. Ahead of the title clash, she confronted Vega after her head-to-head fight against Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown. But Vega avoided the confrontation from turning into a full scale fight and left the arena. Ripley later undermined Vega in an interview to WWE, she said "Yes, Zelina might have got the upper hand tonight because she's slippery and she's quick and I'll give her that and that only. But at Backlash, Zelina can't keep running, can't keep evading. She can't run up to the ramp when it's just time to go. I might be going in the favorite, but I'm also going to walk out victorious."