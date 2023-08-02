Why WWE changed their plans on Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus fight

WWE fans expected to witness Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus’ feud to get settled at this year’s SummerSlam. The wrestling promotion also seemed quite convinced to cash in on their bitter rivalry to sell the potential fight between Lynch and Stratus. But some change in plans happened recently and WWE decided to hold the fight between Lynch and Stratus later this month. Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus

The highly anticipated clash between the two WWE superstars will now take place on the August 14 episode of RAW. Fightful Select recently reported that WWE changed their plans last weekend and at one point in time the match between Lynch and Stratus was planned to be held at the Payback on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. There were also rumours of Lynch taking some time off the ring around SummerSlam but that is certainly not going to happen now.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus were up against each other on this week’s episode of RAW. Lynch wanted to get a rematch against Stratus after she got the better of Zoey Stark last week. On the go-home RAW edition, WWE Director of Live Events Adam Pearce granted Lynch her rematch. But Stark interfered immediately by attacking Lynch. Stark’s intervention caused a disqualification resulting in Lynch’s victory. Following a ringside scuffle, Pearce decided to book the battle between Lynch and Stratus for the August 14 edition of RAW scheduled to take place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Stark, thanks to mischievous intervention in the past, will not be allowed to be present at ringside during the fight between Lynch and Stratus.

Becky Lynch had returned to RAW in May earlier this year. That was Lynch’s very first appearance since Stratus turned on her on the April 10 segment of the RAW. Following her comeback, Lynch had issued a strong message. Threatening the WWE Hall of Famer, ‘The Man’ tweeted, “If you ever talk about my daughter again I’ll break your legs Trish Stratus.

Meanwhile, WWE is currently finalising matches for this year’s SummerSlam, scheduled to take place on August 6. Asuka will be aiming to defend her WWE Women's Championship title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at the SummerSlam 2023. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be put on the line at SummerSlam as Jey Uso will look to snatch the title from Roman Reigns.

