WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: From Dwayne Johnson to John Cena, WWE superstars who made a mark in film industry

WWE superstars have proven time and time again that they're more than just wrestlers. Many have successfully shifted to Hollywood, showcasing their talent as actors, and becoming true icons in the entertainment industry. From Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to John Cena, there are several WWE Superstars who've left an indelible mark on both the wrestling and film industries. John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

As this year ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’, here is a look at the top WWE Superstars who made their mark in Hollywood:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, better known as 'The Rock', is perhaps the most successful WWE superstar to transition to Hollywood. He made his acting debut in 2001 as the ‘Scorpion King’ in ‘The Mummy Returns’ and has since starred in numerous blockbuster films, including the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, ‘Jumanji’, and ‘Moana’. He has become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and has solidified his status as an A-list celebrity.

Ronda Rousey

This American professional wrestler is an Olympic bronze medallist in judo, former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion. Ronda Rousey too has multiple movie appearances to her name, such as ‘The Expendables’, ‘Fast & Furious 7’, ‘Entourage’ and many more.

John Cena

When it comes to WWE stars who made their mark in Hollywood, one certainly cannot miss John Cena from the list. Fans will get to see him again as he returns to WWE this year by challenging Austin Theory for the United States Championship. He has starred in films such as ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘Daddy's Home 2’, ‘Bumblebee’ and the lead for the popular television series ‘Peacemaker’. Cena has also made a name for himself as a host and executive producer of reality shows like ‘American Grit’ and ‘Wipeout’.

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista, also known as ‘Batista’, is a former WWE champion who has become a fan-favorite in Hollywood. He has starred in movies such as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, and ‘Army of the Dead’.

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan, one of the biggest WWE stars of the 1980s, who later made a name for himself in Hollywood. He starred in movies such as ‘No Holds Barred’, ‘Thunder in Paradise’, and ‘Mr Nanny’.

Steve Austin

Steve Austin, also known as "Stone Cold," is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the attitude era. He has since transitioned into Hollywood, starring in films such as ‘The Condemned’ and ‘The Expendables’.

The Miz

The Miz, who will be hosting the WWE WrestleMania 39 this year, has successfully transitioned to Hollywood some time ago. He has starred in films such as ‘The Marine 3: Homefront’ and ‘Santa's Little Helper’. The Miz has also appeared on reality shows like ‘Total Divas’ and ‘The Challenge’, showcasing his versatility as an entertainer.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE WrestleMania 39 on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 2nd and 3rd April 2023 from 5:30 am (IST) followed by “Extraaa Dhamaal – WrestleMania” at 9:30 am (IST) on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 & Sony sports Ten 4 channels in English, featuring live guests such as WWE superstar Jinder Mahal, who will share their views on WrestleMania match results, along with live fan interaction and much more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON