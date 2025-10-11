WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch premier event live on TV and online

John Cena's retirement tour has made its way to Australia, and the 17-time world champion will be facing his long-time rival, AJ Styles, at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2025 event in Perth. This would be the final time that Cena and Styles will square off inside a WWE ring. Styles has also announced that he will be retiring from in-ring action next year; hence, the duo aims to put on a spectacle in front of a sold-out arena. John Cena will take on AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, will be taking on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Seth has never defeated Cody since the latter's return to WWE, and the odds are heavily stacked against Rollins, the creator of the faction Vision.

Roman Reigns will also face Big Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight, and the duo of heavyweights are expected to go all out in what is expected to be a bloody affair.

This is WWE's first live event after the epic failure of Wrestlepalooza, which marked the debut of the sports company at ESPN. The event was criticised for its poor booking and for John Cena's loss to Brock Lesnar. Even the main event featuring Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre wasn't spared as fans didn't like how Cody ended up winning so casually.

Here is the full match card for WWE Crown Jewel 2025:

Cody Rhodes (SmackDown's Undisputed WWE Champion) vs Seth Rollins (Raw's World Heavyweight Champion) - Singles match for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (Raw's Women's World Champion) vs Tiffany Stratton (SmackDown's WWE Women's Champion) - Singles match for the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship

John Cena vs AJ Styles - Singles match

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) - Tag team match

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed - Australian Street Fight

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 event:

When will the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 event take place?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 event will take place on Saturday, October 11. The proceedings will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 event take place?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 event will take place RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.

Where will the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 event be telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast on any TV channel for the WWE Crown Jewel 2025.

Where will the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 event be available for streaming?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 event will be streamed live on the Netflix app and website.