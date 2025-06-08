WWE pulls off R-Truth shocker at Money in the Bank 2025 PPV, leaving John Cena shocked. Check full results

R-Truth made a shocking return at the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 pay-per-view, days after announcing that he had been released from the company. Truth made his presence felt during the main event between the teams of John Cena-Logal Paul and Cody Rhodes-Jey Uso. Truth made a surprise return, wearing a black hoodie, as he attacked John Cena with the WWE Universal Title. In the end, Cody Rhodes was able to take advantage and win the contest for himself and Jey Uso. R-Truth made a shocking return at the Money in the Bank PPV to cost John Cena and Logan Paul. (Screengrab - Netflix)

After attacking Cena with the belt, the man in the hoodie removed his mark, revealing himself to be R-Truth, much to the elation of the entire Los Angeles crowd. Cody Rhodes then hit Cena with a CrossRhodes and the Universal Champion was unable to kick out in time.

After the match ended, commentator Michael Cole discussed the reports of R-Truth being released from WWE and the backlash from fans. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso celebrated in the ring as John Cena looked on.

This is John Cena's first in-ring defeat ever since becoming the WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes for the title.

In other results at Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins won the MITB briefcase for the second time after Jacob Fatu turned on Solo Sikoa. LA Knight, Andrade, El Grande Americano, Penta, and Solo Sikoa were unable to stop Seth Rollins, as the eventual MITB winner also got the support of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Becky Lynch outclassed Lyra Valkyria to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Noami won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, beating Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer.

The 16th annual Money in the Bank event took place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. This was the first Money in the Bank event to be broadcast on Netflix in most international markets and to be held in both California and the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Here is the full list of results:

Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer - Money in the Bank ladder match for a women's championship match contract

Dominik Mysterio (c) defeated Octagón Jr - Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria (c) - Last Chance Match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins defeated Andrade, El Grande Americano, LA Knight, Penta, and Solo Sikoa - Money in the Bank ladder match for a men's championship match contract

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated John Cena and Logan Paul - Tag Team match