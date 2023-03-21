WWE RAW Results: Cody Rhodes humiliates Roman Reigns; The Usos set to face Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn at WrestleMania
WWE RAW Results: Cody Rhodes humiliates Roman Reigns, The Usos are set to face Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, Austin Theory wins over Montez Ford. Rhea Ripley defeats Bayley.
Roman Reigns and The Bloodline marked their apperance on WWE RAW tonight. Their promo was interrupted by Cody Rhodes who came face-to-face with The Tribal Chief. Both superstars trash talked each other. The American Nightmare vowed to defeat Reigns in WrestleMania 39. Rhodes humiliated The Tribal Chief by saying that on April 3 Reigns would be without his titles and The Bloodline will fall apart. Rhodes predicted Jey Uso to abandon Reigns first, followed by the rest of The Bloodline. He mocked Reigns by saying that he would be a chief without a tribe on April 3.
Austin Theory beat Montez Ford in a one-on-one match, ahead of his high voltage match against John Cena in The Show Of Shows in April.
It's official now that The Usos will lock horns with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a bid to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title at WrestleMania 39.
In other matches, Bianca Belair and Asuka defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Ricochet surpassed Chad Gable in a one-on-one contest. Rhea Ripley overpowered Bayley in a one-on-one fight in the ring as the rest of Damage CTRL looked on from the sidelines. Dominik Mysterio defeated Johnny Gargano in the ring.
Brock Lesnar's next opponent at WrestleMania, Omos also featured tonight and he fought against Mustafa Ali. Omos defeated Ali. In another match of the night, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul fought against each other in which Paul knocked down Rollins.
Mar 21, 2023 08:31 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Roman Reigns leaves !
Roman Reigns leaves the ring. Solo Sikoa stays back. Cody Rhodes kicks Solo Sikoa who gets ready for a fight. But Reigns prevents Sikoa from fighting against Rhodes. The Bloodline leave.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:29 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Cody Rhodes humiliates Roman Reigns !
“Don't bring my father and brother into all this”, Cody Rhodes tells Roman Reigns. Rhodes further tells that on April 3, Reigns will wake up without his titles. He tells that Jey uso will be the first to leave him, followed by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Rhodes says that Paul Heyman will also leave him. Reigns will be without Bloodline family. He will be a chief without a tribe.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:26 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Roman Reigns humiliates Cody Rhodes !
Roman Reigns tells Cody Rhodes that he will have to look in the mirror on April 3 after their WrestleMania match.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:22 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Omg ! Cody Rhodes is here too !
The American Nightmare interrupts Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:21 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman enter the arena !
The King is here. This is what fans were waiting for. Roman Reigns is in the arena with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. The crowd acknowledges The Tribal Chief.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:13 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Asuka fights with Bianca Belair!
Asuka took down Bianca Belair after the duo won over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a tag team match.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:11 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Bianca Belair does it !
Bianca Belair and Asuka win over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. But guess what Asuka betrays Belair and the two are now fighting.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:09 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Bianca Belair and Asuka vs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
All out match between Bianca Belair and Asuka vs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. They are tagging along for glory tonight.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:06 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Bianca Belair and Asuka vs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
Bianca Belair and Asuka vs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven is on ! Trailer for one-on-one match between Bianca Belair vs Asuka at WrestleMania 39.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:00 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Official announcement of The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn match at WrestleMania 39
It's Official now. The Usos will lock horns with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a bid to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title at WrestleMania.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:55 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Ricochet beats Chad Gable !
Finally it's Ricochet who wins over Chad Gable. It was a close match but Ricochet has the last laugh.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:52 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Ricochet vs Chad Gable
It's seems like a game of see saw. One time it's Ricochet who looks on top and another time it's Gable.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:51 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Ricochet vs Chad Gable
Ricochet takes down Chad Gable. Two counts for pin ! Gable survives.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:46 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Ricochet vs Chad Gable is on !
Ricochet and Chad Gable are taking on each other in the ring. Ricochet is having the upper hand as of now. But guess what ? Gable took down Ricochet.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:39 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Chad Gable and Otis vs Ricochet ?
Are we up for Chad Gable and Otis vs Ricochet next ?
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:34 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Rhea Ripley wins !
Rhea Ripley has beaten Bayley. She is looking ready to take on Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:33 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Damage CTRL fight with Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus!
Damage CTRL fight with Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus on the sidelines of the ring.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:32 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Rhea Ripley in beast mode !
Ripley is showing who is the queen to Bayley.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:31 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Bayley vs Rhea Ripley !
Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus look on as Bayley and Rhea Ripley battle it out in the ring.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:29 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus appear in the arena !
Out of nowhere, Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus have appeared in the arena.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:25 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Rhea Ripley on fire !
Clearly, Ripley is having the edge against Bayley. Bayley survives a pin from Ripley.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:24 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Bayley vs Rhea Ripley is on !
Both women wrestlers are fighting in the ring. Rest of Damage CTRL look on from the sidelines .
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:21 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Bayley vs Rhea Ripley !
Bayley wanted Rhea Ripley to take inputs from her on how to beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. But Ripley mocked Bayley and the two are now gonna fight in the ring.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:19 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Damage CTRL confronts Rhea Ripley !
Damage CTRL are here to confront Rhea Ripley! It seems like they are in for a match tonight !
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:16 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Rhea Ripley badmouths Charlotte Flair
“Cut the music”. She is bad mouthing Charlotte Flair. She says that Flair doesn't respect her or anyone.
“You're pathetic”, Ripley tells to Flair. She says Flair masks her insecurities. She says Flair cannot keep her down.
Ripley vows to beat Charlotte Flair in WrestleMania 39.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:12 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Rhea Ripley is here !
2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley is in the arena ! What is she up to ?
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:07 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Check out Mustafa Ali's tweet !
Here is what has Mustafa Ali tweeted after losing to Omos tonight
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:03 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio speaks to the crowd !
Dominik Mysterio says he wants a match against his father Rey Mysterio. He says he won't stop until he gets the match. He says upcoming episode of SmackDown when entire Mysterio family will be there, he will once again put the proposal. He informs the crowd that he has blocked by the Mysterios.
-
Mar 21, 2023 07:01 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio wins !
A double impact by Mysterio wins the match for him. He pins Gargano.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:59 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Dominik vs Gargano !
Both wrestlers are fighting neck to neck. Super Kick by Gargano. Dominik just escapes a pin fall.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:57 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Gargano takes down Dominik with a suplex !
Gargano took down Dominik with a suplex. But Mysterio is back on its feet. Who is gonna win here.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:53 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Dominik turns the tables on Gargano !
Dominik rises from the ashes ! He has turned the tables on Gargano.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:51 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Johnny Gargano is beating Dominik
Johnny Gargano is beating Dominik. Gargano spears Dominik out of the ring.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:50 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Johnny Gargano vs Dominik Mysterio
It's Johnny Gargano vs Dominik Mysterio in the ring.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:48 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio appears in the show
Dominik Mysterio has appeared on the show. What are we up to !
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:43 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Logan Paul is forced to exit the arena
Well, Well, Well ! It was quite a beating by Seth Rollins. A humiliated, battered Logan Paul leaves the arena. Not the Impaulsive Tv that Paul wanted !
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:40 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Seth Rollins beats Logan Paul !
Seth Rollins doesn't hold back. He is beating Paul. He is all over him as security tries to stop him.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:39 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Seth Rollins appears in the ring !
Seth Rollins mocks Logan Paul. The Visionary marks his appearance to disrupt the Impaulsive Tv. It's gonna be exciting now.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:37 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Logan Paul asks to replay video of him taking down Seth Rollins
Logan Paul asks to replay video of him taking down Seth Rollins from two weeks ago. Booing by crowd continues !
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:33 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Crowd boos Logan Paul !
Crowd boos Logan Paul. Paul is saying that the crowd doesn't respect him. But he says he doesn't care. He calls himself a 360 degree entertainer.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:31 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Logan Paul appears in the ring !
Fans are set to witness a LIVE episode of "Impaulsive TV" presented by Logan Paul. Time to get Impulsive.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:27 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Omos vs Mustafa Ali
Omos easily beats Mustafa Ali ! Sheer power. The Nigerian Giant has given a glimpse of what's at store in The Showcase Of The Immortals.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:22 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Here comes Omos !
Omos has marked his appearance on WWE RAW tonight. He looks gigantic ! A perfect opponent for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. Let's see what Omos is up to tonight.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:11 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns discuss strategy !
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:08 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Check out Paul Heyman's tweet
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:05 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: The Bloodline are together again !
Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa are having a discussion together. Roman asks everyone to leave the locker room except Jimmy. What's brewing in the mind of The Tribal Chief !
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:02 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Austin Theory wins !
US Champion Austin Theory has won against Montez Ford.
“ He[Ford] didn't believe in me but now he does” says Theory. He sends a warning to John Cena.
-
Mar 21, 2023 06:01 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Austin Theory vs Montez Ford is on !
Both wrestlers are heating it up! It's Austin Theory who wins.
-
Mar 21, 2023 05:59 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Montez Ford takes down Austin Theory !
Montez Ford has taken down Austin Theory. Ford is on a roll now. Suplex after Suplex. Oh ! The US Champion just avoided a pin.
-
Mar 21, 2023 05:56 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Schedule tonight !
-
Mar 21, 2023 05:52 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Austin Theory vs Montez Ford
Both wrestlers are in the ring now