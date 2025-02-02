WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live: John Cena, Roman Reigns and CM Punk set to enter 30-man Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is finally here. This is the first marquee pay-per-view, and it has all the makings of a grand spectacle. The 38th annual Royal Rumble is taking place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the first time the Royal Rumble event has not occurred in January....Read More

In India, the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 can be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website. While, the broadcast is available on the Sony Sports Network.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are set to fight it out for the WWE Universal Championship after the former challenged Owens to a ladder match at the Royal Rumble. Both the Undisputed and Winged Eagle belts will be suspended above the ring.

John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have all declared for the Men's Royal Rumble. The winner of the match will face the champion and main event Wrestlemania 41.

This is John Cena's last Royal Rumble appearance, as he has already announced his retirement at the end of 2025.

Charlotte Flair will be returning, as she has announced herself for the Women's Royal Rumble 2025. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and others have also declared for the match, and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Match-card

Two-out-of-three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

Ladder match for Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Women's Royal Rumble match

Men's Royal Rumble match