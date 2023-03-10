WWE SmackDown: Match Card and Live Streaming details for USA and India

WWE SmackDown will take place on Friday night in USA. One of the most important matches in the event will decide the opponent to Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 39 in April, this year.

Here is the match card

-A Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match

It will involve a 5-way battle among Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, Karrion Kross and LA Knight. The winner of the match will get the opportunity to take on Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 39 in April, this year.

-Braun Strowman & Ricochet to take on The Viking Raiders

Braun Strowman and Ricochet will lock horns with Eric and Ivar who are together known as The Viking Raiders.

Here are the live streaming details

In USA- Live streaming of WWE SmackDown will be available on FOX on Friday, March 10, 2023. It will be telecast at 8 p.m. Eastern Time; 7 p.m. Central Time.

In India- Live streaming of WWE SmackDown will be available online on WWE Network. Indian fans can also tune in to Sony LIV app and JioTV to watch the live action at 6:30 am IST on Saturday, March 11, 2023.