WWE Wrestlemania 38: Full Match card, predicted results and winners on Day 1 and Day 2

It’s time for sports entertainment’s biggest annual extravaganza, WWE Wrestlemania 38. The Showcase of the Immortals, as it is fondly called will be held on April 3 and 4 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. WWE has done a remarkable job building up their biggest PPV of the year, with a combination of dream matches and celebrity stars headlining Mania 38.

This will be the first Wrestlemania in two years which will witness a packed crowd. In 2020, Wrestlemania was held in closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while last year saw a limited number of people turn out for the mega event. This time around though, the roar will be louder than ever as the WWE Universe get behind their biggest superstars. As Wrestlemania come knowing on our doors, here is a look at all the matches that are taking place on Night 1 and Night 2 and who we think will be the predicted winners.

Day 1

1 The Miz & Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

The return of Logan Paul gives The Miz much-needed ammunition against the Mysterios. For the longest time, a father-son feud between Rey and Dominik has been brewing, and this could be the perfect stage to ignite the rivalry. Be it a miscommunication or a heel turn from Dominik, expect Miz and Logan to pick up the victory. The match will also determine whether Logan, who has expressed his desire to wrestle full-time, has the in-ring essentials to become one.

Prediction: The Miz and Logan Paul beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio

2 Drew Mc Intryre vs Happy Corbin

It’s a surprised that this feud has stretched as long as it has, getting a place at Wrestlemania. The WWE did a fine job in keeping Drew away from the title picture as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns end their rivalry once and for all. Expect McIntyre to emerge best in this match and look strong as the creative directs The Scottish Psychopath to either Reigns on Lesnar, depending on the outcome of their match.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre beats Happy Corbin

3 The Usos vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Doogs

Nakamura and Doogs have become a really good team with each wrestler being the perfect support cast to the other’s contrasting style. However, as effective they have been a title change seems unlikely as Jimmy and Jey have been brilliant as SmackDown tag team champions.

Prediction: The Usos beat Nakamura and Doogs

4 Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair (Raw Women’s Championship)

Bianca Belair rose to stardom at last year’s Wrestlemania but it came to a screeching halt at SummerSlam where a returning Becky Lynch squashed the former Women’s Champion. Ever since, Lynch’s heel tactics have allowed her to keep momentum going and it is unlikely that she will drop the belt. This promises to be a good match, with Becky likely to use a dirty tactic to retain her title

Prediction: Becky Lynch beats Bianca Belair

5 Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey (Smackdown Women’s Championship)

Ronda Rousey has returned to the WWE since March of 2019 and ever since she challenged Charlotte, it was evident that the title will change hands. Charlotte cannot look too weak against Rousey, as she has shown in the last few weeks. But come the big night, the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ is likely to walk out champions.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey beats Charlotte Flair

6 The New Day vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland

If the fans heckle Holland for accidentally breaking Big E’s neck, it should come as no surprise. There hasn’t been much build-up towards this tag-team match and there’s a reason. With Big E recovering, the New Day is all but certain to pick up the win with either Woods or Kingston pinning Holland.

Prediction: The New Day beat Sheamus and Ridge Holland

7 Seth Rollins vs opponent of Mr. McMahon’s choosing

The WWE fans will hijack Wrestlemania if Seth Rollins’ opponent is Shane McMahon. You’ve got to be living under a rock to not know that Rollins’ opponent is Cody Rhodes, who has signed with the WWE and his return is pending. However, WWE has been known to be notorious at times and could probably keep Cody for the Raw after Mania. But if The American Nightmare really does return, he is likely to get the 1,2,3 over The Visionary.

Prediction: Mystery opponent (Cody Rhodes) beats Seth Rollins

8 Stone Cold Steve Austin to confront Kevin Owens on ‘The KO Show’

It has been 19 years since Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match, and expect this trivia to not change. While the WWE has billed this feud as Austin’s potential return to the ring, the reality cannot be any more contrasting. There’s a reason it’s the KO Show and not a wrestling match.

Prediction: All the trash talking about the state of Texas is expected to come back and haunt Kevin Owens as Austin shows who the real master of ‘The Stunner’ is.

Day 2

1 Women’s Tag-team Fatal-4 Way match

This is arguably the biggest tag-team championship match the WWE has managed to put together. Queen Zelina & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler promises to be a fun-filled and thrilling affair and on current fan popularity, it will be pretty surprising to see any pair but Ripley and Morgan emerge winners.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan win the Women’s tag titles

2 Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn

The fans love to hate Sami Zayn but Johnny Knoxville’s in-ring credentials are not known. Surely, he cannot be as good as Bad Bunny, but even if Knoxville is half of what Bunny is, imagine the pop he is going to get. Having said that, celebrity performers have a knack of picking up victories at Wrestlemania and this promises to be no different. The ‘Jackass’ cast will be ringside and play a role in Johnny picking up the win.

Prediction: Johnny Knoxville beats Sami Zayn

3 Austin Theory vs Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee has injected a fresh lease of life in WWE’s colour commentary and come Wrestlemania he gets a chance to work in the ring with Mr. McMahon’s favourite Austin Theory. McAfee has had a few entertaining matches at NXT and has been built as a wrestler heading into the match. At the same time, Theory has made the most of his push and will not be overshadowed. However, the talking point of this match could be an appearance by Mr. McMahon himself, who could get involved and play a role in Theory bearing McAfee.

Prediction: Austin Theory beats Pat McAfee

4 Raw Tag Team Championship

For the first time in a few years, the tag-team division is alive and kicking. While the Street Profits have done remarkably well as babyface, RK-Bro featuring Randy Orton and Riddle have taken the term ‘crowd-favourite’ to a whole new level. They are the current champions and there is no way they are going to relinquish the title being a run as hot at this.

Prediction: RK-Bro retain the Raw Tag Team Championship

5 Omos vs Bobby Lashley

There were concerns that Bobby Lashley may miss this year’s Wrestlemania owing to a bad shoulder but it seems as if the WWE managed to give one of their most successful superstars of last year a deserving spot at Wrestlemania. But while ‘The Almighty’ has been brilliant, it is unlikely that he will be able to stop the monster Omos’ push.

Prediction: Omos beats Bobby Lashley

6 Edge vs AJ Styles

The dream match of this year’s WrestleMania as recently-turned heel Edge takes on the recently-turned babyface AJ Styles. As two of the biggest stars of the 21st century gear up to light up Wrestlemania, this has all the potential to be a five-star affair. This Edge isn’t exactly the Rated-R Superstar, but is a man on a mission embracing the evil, while it will be refreshing to see Styles play the good guy after almost two years. A heel win seems unlikely and a win for Styles, who has recently signed a brand-new contract could set him up for a run in the title picture

Prediction: AJ Styles beats Edge

7 Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

WWE’s long-term plan of establishing Roman Reigns as the top guy finally comes a full circle. This will be the third time that Lesnar and Reigns will be main-eventing Wrestlemania and with a title unification on the line, this could well eclipse their Mania 31 match as the best Reigns-Lesnar fight of all time. There is a belief that Lesnar might finally be the one to end Reigns’ reign at the top, but let’s face it, Roman has never defeat Lesnar at the Showcase of the Immortals and has his chance to do it and cement his legacy once and for all, now.

Prediction: Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar