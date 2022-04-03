WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: Stone Cold Steve Austin returns, Rollins' mystery opponent to be revealed on Day 1
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: WWE Universe. Are you ready? It's time for the biggest professional wrestling extravaganza in the world. It's time for Wrestlemania 38 and it's action-packed matches which promises to take your breath away. The two-day PPV, will see its opening day host some of the most enthralling matches, the highlight being Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to WWE television as he accepts Kevin Owens' invitation to the KO Show. 'The Baddest woman on the planet'- Ronda Rousey will challenge the SmackDown Women’s Champion – Charlotte Flair in the title match. After a history of injuries and fractures, Raw Women’s Champion 'Big Time Becks', Becky Lynch will put her title back on the line against Bianca Belair. Finally, Seth Rollins, who requested Mr. McMahon for a match at the grandest stage, will get to know who his mystery opponent will be.
Apr 03, 2022 05:25 AM IST
WrestleMania Live Updates: Seth Rollins vs Who
The biggest question heading into the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, there is one superstar who although has booked a place at WrestleMania, but does not know who he is facing. Seth ‘Freakinnn’ Rollins finally has an opponent, of Mr. McMahon's choosing. But who do you think it is? The rumour mills have been going rampant with speculations that It's going to be Rollins vs Cody Rhodes, but whether WWE straightaway makes Rhodes re-debut at Mania, remains to be seen. Other options are a potentially-returning Shane McMahon, and here's a wild guess… What if it's The Undertaker, who has evening said… ‘Never Say Never’, as he entered the WWE Hall of Fame.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:20 AM IST
WrestleMania 38, Live Updates: Rate the stage from 1-10
If you haven't yet gotten the chance to see the beauty that is the WrestleMania 38 stage, go have a look. It is so magnificent. Probably one of the top 5 WrestleMania stages of all time. Check out how grand it looks. WrestleMania 32, which was held at this very venue six years ago, was another piece of art. But this one really takes the cake.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:15 AM IST
WrestleMania Live Updates: Madcap Moss continues the verbal assault on McIntyre
As we inch closer to the star of the show, Madcap Moss arrives next to the kickoff panel and continues the verbal assault on Drew McIntyre ahead of his match against Happy Corbin. Some unpleasant things were said and expect the Scottish Psychopath to get his revenge against two guys who have really tried to get under his skin.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:10 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Live: Here are all the matches lined up for Day 1
1 The Miz & Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio
2 Drew Mc Intryre vs Happy Corbin
3 The Usos vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Doogs
4 Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair (Raw Women’s Championship)
5 Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey (Smackdown Women’s Championship)
6 The New Day vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland
7 Seth Rollins vs opponent of Mr. McMahon’s choosing
8 Stone Cold Steve Austin to confront Kevin Owens on ‘The KO Show’
-
Apr 03, 2022 04:56 AM IST
WWE Wrestlemania 38 Live Updates
Here we go. Wrestlemania is upon us, the grandest annual WWE Pay Per View event. Day 1 of the ‘stupendous’ event will see some of the greatest names go head-to-head, highlighted by the much-awaited return of The Texas Rattlesnake, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. Furthermore, both Raw and Smackdown's Women's championships will be on the line with Charlotte defending her title against Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair looking to regain the title against Becky Lynch. Finally, Seth Rollins's mystery opponent will be unveiled. Who do you think it will be. Get ready for the ride… of a lifetime as we near the start of Wrestlemania at Arlington, Texas.
