Yankees preseason capsule: Reigning AL champs hit hard by injuries

2024 record: 94-68 .

He gone: OF Juan Soto, IF Gleyber Torres, OF Alex Verdugo, 1B Anthony Rizzo, RHP Clay Holmes, LHP Nestor Cortes, RHP Tommy Kahnle, LHP Tim Mayza, RHP Lou Trivino, C Jose Trevino.

New faces: OF Cody Bellinger, IF Paul Goldschmidt, LHP Max Fried, RHP Devin Williams, RHP Carlos Carrasco, RHP Fernando Cruz, LHP Brent Headrick, LHP Tim Hill.

Biggest question entering Opening Day: How will the team's pitching depth hold up? Ace Gerrit Cole will miss the 2025 season, and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is out for at least three months. Those losses leave the No. 1 slot to Fried, a newcomer who was signed to an eight-year deal after Soto signed a massive contract across town with the Mets.

Top prospect: Switch-hitting outfielder Jasson Dominguez has enjoyed short major league stints in each of the past two seasons. In 18 games last September, he flashed some of his major potential by hitting two home runs and going 5-for-5 in stolen bases.

Breakout player: Dominguez falls into this category, and so does Ben Rice. The Massachusetts native is a natural catcher who played first base last season, giving the Yankees versatility. Perhaps above all, there is plenty of excitement about his bat, highlighted by a three-homer game against the Red Sox last summer. He could open the season at DH because Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with elbow and calf injuries.

2025 outlook: The Yankees are coming off their first AL pennant in 15 years they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4 games to 1, in the World Series but this season is beginning with significant adversity to overcome. Injury has hit more than the pitching staff, as third baseman DJ LeMahieu suffered a calf strain after just two spring at-bats. Bellinger's signing likely gives the outfield a new look with him in center and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge in right following a monstrous 58-homer, 144-RBI campaign. Goldschmidt also should slot into the middle of the order.

