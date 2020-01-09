Stories choose me: Meghna Gulzar

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:18 IST

From ‘Filhaal’ in 2002 to ‘Raazi’ in 2018, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has undoubtedly come a long way. Of late, the director has learnt to tell true life stories with precision. Strong scripts and characters sum up her films. The talented director was in Lucknow and discussed her work, motivations and upcoming projects during her promotional visits.

Meghna, daughter to legendary film personalities Gulzar and Rakhee, feels that it’s the stories that choose her. “You will not believe I wrote the script of ‘Chhapaak,’ right after ‘Talvar’. There was a time when I took just a year to write and collaborate on 2-3 scripts simultaneously. Acid attacks were something lingering in my thoughts and I also saw this recurring reportage of acid attacks, and it became the subject for my next film. So, my stories do choose me...

“And when you research acid violence in the country, the first case that comes to you is of Laxmi Agarwal and I also happened to meet her and that meeting left a huge impact on me. I was surprised to see what a fighter Laxmi was and how gracefully she was living her life. Truly she is a motivator in all senses. I hope I have done justice to her story of grit and power,” she said.

Talking about her upcoming film and its title she said, “‘Chhapaak’ for me is precious, in one simple word. The title came after a long thinking process and then I realised this word not only brings action but also emotion. For people the word is associated with water and it gives us such a pleasant feeling but what if the liquid changes to acid? The entire scenario changes. So that’s what made us choose the title,” the director said.

Asked if such stories affect her, she said, “Of course, they do! But this happens once I am done with the making and all. I get into a weird space and then the realisation as well as the impact of the incident strikes me. Like after ‘Talvar’, I was unable to cope with the gravity of the incident for months. I was so miserable thinking about the little girl, her parents and everything that must have happened. The agony and pain of the victim doesn’t leave me easily.”

Meghna has already started work on her next film, “Yes, I am all set to bring alive the story of the life of Field Marshal Manekshaw, who was the army chief during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. I feel Manekshaw is a role model and a personality people should know about. His life is iconic. He is a hero... He played a very big part in the history of our country. And a lot of people of our generation don’t know about him. So I am totally excited to bring his life to the silver screen. And for me, living the character in the film will be Vicky Kaushal,” she said.