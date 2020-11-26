Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm before noon today

tamil-nadu

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:04 IST

Cyclone Nivar crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast around the union territory as a severe cyclonic storm between 11.30pm Wednesday and 2.3 am Thursday with a wind speed of 120-130kmph, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said.

Nivar’s intensity has weakened into a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120kmph. It will further weaken into a cyclonic storm before noon Thursday, according to the weather office.

Puducherry recorded rainfall measuring 237mm between 8.30am Wednesday and 2.30am Thursday. During the same time, Cuddalore recorded 246mm and Chennai 83mm.

The Tamil Nadu disaster management authority sounded a flood warning along the Arani river in Tiruvallur district.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said that civic workers were working to clear several uprooted trees and electric poles and inundated localities in the city as well as coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Officials are awaiting reports on the extent of damage from districts.