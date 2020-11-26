e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tamil Nadu / Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm before noon today

Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm before noon today

Puducherry recorded rainfall measuring 237mm between 8.30am Wednesday and 2.30am Thursday. During the same time, Cuddalore recorded 246mm and Chennai 83mm.

tamil-nadu Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:04 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
A deserted, inundated Marina beach in Chennai on Wednesday.
A deserted, inundated Marina beach in Chennai on Wednesday.(REUTERS)
         

Cyclone Nivar crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast around the union territory as a severe cyclonic storm between 11.30pm Wednesday and 2.3 am Thursday with a wind speed of 120-130kmph, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said.

Nivar’s intensity has weakened into a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120kmph. It will further weaken into a cyclonic storm before noon Thursday, according to the weather office.

Also Read: Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, rain hits Tamil Nadu

Puducherry recorded rainfall measuring 237mm between 8.30am Wednesday and 2.30am Thursday. During the same time, Cuddalore recorded 246mm and Chennai 83mm.

The Tamil Nadu disaster management authority sounded a flood warning along the Arani river in Tiruvallur district.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said that civic workers were working to clear several uprooted trees and electric poles and inundated localities in the city as well as coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Officials are awaiting reports on the extent of damage from districts.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In