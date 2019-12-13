Debt-ridden Tamil Nadu couple kills children, records video before committing suicide

tamil-nadu

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 11:49 IST

A 33-year-old man in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram killed three of his children by feeding them cyanide and committed suicide along with his wife before shooting a video late on Thursday.

In the video, which he sent to his friends on WhatsApp minutes before died, S Arun claimed he was killing his daughters and was about to commit suicide with his wife over mounting debts.

His friends informed the police after they got the video. However, all the five—Arun, A Sivagami, 27, Priyadharsini, 5, Yuva Sri, 3 and Bharathy, 1—were found dead when the police rushed to their house in Sitherikkarai area of the town.

In the more than two-minute video, in which Sivagami is also seen with her head on Arun’s shoulder, he claims that he had landed in massive debt after buying three-digit lucky draw lottery tickets.

“Boss… God… Are you all human?? No...You are all God. But, I am not human. There is no justice and righteous thing,” Arun is heard saying in the video, which also shows his daughters lying unconscious on the floor.

“See here, I had given cyanide to three of my daughters. My wife and I will also take cyanide in a minute. We won’t be alive anymore. Hereafter, no one could do anything. Please be happy. May you people live a happy life,” Arun says in the video.

Arun also appealed to the state government to ban the sale of illegal lottery.

“I appeal to the government it should ban lottery tickets in Tamil Nadu. If it does so, at least 10 men like me in Villupuram would escape from the trap of debt,” Arun says.

He says he cannot support his family by working as a goldsmith.

“I hope no one is good and no one is bad on this earth. All my children are dying in front of my eyes. I know that no one will help us. No problem. We will not be a burden to anyone on this earth. I have mixed cyanide in alcohol. I am about to drink that. We are free now,” he says as the video ends.

In another video, the bodies of two of Arun’s daughters are seen lying on the ground and the third on the lap of his wife and seen suffocating.

Police said all the bodies have been sent to the Villupuram Government Hospital for autopsy. A case has been filed over unnatural deaths by Villupuram town police.

Villupuram’s superintendent of police Jayakumar said Arun owed more than Rs 30 lakh.

“When we inquired in his circle, we came to know that he had a huge loss in his business. Recently, he had sold his house. After this, he turned as a regular tippler. In addition to this, he illegally purchased the lottery tickets,” Jayakumar said while speaking to HT.

Their deaths have brought the sale of illegal lottery, which are banned in the state, into the limelight.

When asked about the illegal sales of the lottery tickets in Villupuram, the SP said they have cracked more than 200 cases in 2019.

“We had filed 200 cases [against people] for selling illegal lottery tickets in Villupuram district. It is noted 140 cases were filed in Villupuram town. About 160 people have been punished for selling these lottery tickets,” Jayakumar said.

“Besides, the illegal lottery ticket sales are not taking place physically or from any office. A mobile is enough for the miscreants to sale them. However, police will take stringent action against those people who are involving in the sales of lottery and lucky draw,” he said.