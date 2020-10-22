e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tamil Nadu / DMK and AIADMK cadres clash in Thoothukudi, 604 booked

DMK and AIADMK cadres clash in Thoothukudi, 604 booked

The police had to resort to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd which ended up slightly injuring MLA Chinnappan and DSP Kalai Kadhiran.

tamil-nadu Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu
AIADMK cadres headed by MLA Chinnappan tried to block the road and raised slogans against the police
AIADMK cadres headed by MLA Chinnappan tried to block the road and raised slogans against the police(PTI)
         

The Tamil Nadu Police have filed an FIR against 604 people from both AIADMK and DMK, including two MLAs Geetha Jeevan and Chellappa, a day after a clash broke out between the cadres of both parties while hoisting their party flags in Thoothukudi.

Vilathikulam Police had to use lathi-charge to disperse the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres from the clash site.

Markandeyan, who recently joined the DMK after leaving AIADMK had got permission from the police to hoist the DMK flag in Vilathikulam and he was advised to hoist with 200 supporters while maintaining social distancing and adhering to Covid-19 norms.

According to a police official, the AIADMK cadres also gathered headed by Vilathikulam MLA Chinnappan and tried to hoist their party flag in their pole nearby without permission from the police.

“When the crowd gathered from both parties at the same premise and same time tension prevailed and police used mild lathi-charge to dispose of the AIADMK cadres since they did not get permission in which the MLA and DSP Kalai Kadhiran got injured,” the official said.

AIADMK cadres headed by MLA Chinnappan tried to block the road and raised slogans against the police.

Police had a conversation with AIADMK cadres and allowed them to hoist their flag.

tags
top news
Raises questions on your neutrality: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Raises questions on your neutrality: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
PM Modi inaugurates Durga Puja event in Bengal, talks up Covid-19 protocols
PM Modi inaugurates Durga Puja event in Bengal, talks up Covid-19 protocols
BJP promises 1.9 mn jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar polls manifesto
BJP promises 1.9 mn jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar polls manifesto
India’s anti-tank missile Nag test-fired in Pokhran, ready for Ladakh deployment
India’s anti-tank missile Nag test-fired in Pokhran, ready for Ladakh deployment
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Tejashwi broadening Lalu’s agenda in today’s context, says Manoj Jha
Tejashwi broadening Lalu’s agenda in today’s context, says Manoj Jha
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In