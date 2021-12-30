e-paper
Home / Tamil Nadu / DMK sends defamation notice to BJP state president L Murugan

DMK sends defamation notice to BJP state president L Murugan

DMK’s organisation secretary, RS Bharathi through his advocate sent the defamation notice to Murugan for his statements on December 28.

tamil-nadu Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:35 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit President L Murugan.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit President L Murugan.(ANI)
         

The DMK on Tuesday sent a legal notice to BJP’s state president L Murugan for “defamatory statements” and sought his apology within 48-hours of the notice being served.

DMK’s organisation secretary, RS Bharathi through his advocate sent the defamation notice to Murugan for his statements on December 28 to the press which was subsequently published in a Tamil daily, Dinamalar.

The notice cited the article which quoted Murugan as saying that the DMK humiliated scheduled caste people and brought up the issue of a parent title document related to the land on which DMK’s mouthpiece- Murasoli newspaper is situated.

“DMK has no authority to talk about social justice,” stated the notice translating Murugan’s comment from Tamil. “When I was the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, DMK had recorded its objection that I should not enquire into the Parent Title Document.” Murugan goes on to challenge DMK president MK Stalin to show the document failing which “schedule caste people will give appropriate response at an appropriate time” in reference to the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Bharathi in his notice stated that the Parent Title Document has been filed in a city court related to another case and Murugan was seeking political mileage by maligning the DMK and Murasoli Trust.

Bharathi has threatened to file a civil suit claiming Rs 1 crore as damages apart from criminal proceedings if Murugan failed to withdraw his comments and apologise.

The BJP in its campaign for the upcoming 2021 elections has critiqued the opposition DMK. On Monday, Murugan had met chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami to submit 50-lakh signatures in support of the National Education Policy (NEP) which is opposed in Tamil Nadu for its three-language formula. Following the meeting, Murugan met reporters and said that the DMK was playing a dual game in opposing the NEP and the three new farm bills.

