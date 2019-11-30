Four-member gang held for sexually assaulting minor in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore

tamil-nadu

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:58 IST

Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district police on Saturday arrested a four-member gang for raping a minor girl and capturing the incident on their mobile phones in Seeranaickenpalayam area in the outskirts of the city. The police also formed a special team to arrest two more prime accused in connection with the crime.

According to RS Puram all women police station sources, a 17-year-old class XI student who was out celebrating her birthday with her friend on Tuesday (November 26) was gang-raped by the six-member team.

“The victim who was in a relationship with Arjun (name changed) had gone out to celebrate her birthday on November 26. While the girl and her friend were celebrating their birthday in a private park in Seeranaickenpalayam, six people approached the couple in the park. Later, the gang assaulted Arjun and took him away. They took the minor girl to an isolated place and gang-raped her. The gang also video recorded the crime,” said a senior police officer with the All Women Police Station, RS Puram, Coimbatore.

After the crime, the victim and her friend left the spot. The girl had stayed at her friend’s house and had returned home on Wednesday evening (November 27).

“The victim told her mother about her ordeal. Subsequently, the victim and her family lodged a police complaint on Thursday (November 28). After preliminary inquiries, a team led by AWPS inspector Prabha Devi located the accused and T Rahul (21), R Prakash (22), S Karthikeyan (28) and S Narayanamurthy (30) were arrested on Saturday. All the accused are from Seeranaickenpalayam locality,” an investigating officer told HT.

The police have also formed a special team to capture two more accused in connection with the crime.

Following the complaint of the victim, the RS Puram All Women Police Station has filed a FIR under sections 5(u), 6, 9(g), 10, 13, 14 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sections 354 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

The four accused arrested by the police were produced before a local court and they have been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.