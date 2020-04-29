e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tamil Nadu / ‘Intense lockdown’ ends in 3 Tamil Nadu cities, grocery shops to be open till 5pm tomorrow

‘Intense lockdown’ ends in 3 Tamil Nadu cities, grocery shops to be open till 5pm tomorrow

The restrictions that prevailed before April 26 would continue to apply after the completion of the complete lockdown that is scheduled to end in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

tamil-nadu Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced some relaxations for Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai where a four-day “intense lockdown”.
Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced some relaxations for Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai where a four-day “intense lockdown”.(Reuters)
         

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced some relaxations for Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai where a four-day “intense lockdown” was clamped to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will end at 9pm.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said shops selling essential items, vegetables and fruits will open between 6am and 5pm in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai municipal corporation limits on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

However, Palaniswami said the timings for shops will be between 6am and 1pm from May 1, according to ANI.

The restrictions that prevailed before April 26 would continue to apply after the completion of the complete lockdown that is scheduled to end in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, he said.

The government also urged the people to strictly follow social distancing norm while shopping and asked them to remain patient and calm. “People are directed to wear masks,” while visiting the shops, it said cautioning them against the contagion.

Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai were among the five cities in Tamil Nadu which were put under an “intense lockdown” to check the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus disease or Covid-19 on April 26.

The lockdown was intensified for four days from April 26 till 9pm on April 29 in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. Two smaller cities of Salem and Tirupur are under stricter restrictions for three days till 9pm on April 28.

The government decided to tighten curbs under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in select urban regions based on expert opinion as the number of infections rose.

The “intense lockdown” in Tamil Nadu came in the middle of a nationwide shutdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month and extended to May 3.

tags
top news
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400, total cases inch towards 10,000
Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400, total cases inch towards 10,000
Kerala to issue ordinance for deducting employees’ salaries for Covid-19 funds
Kerala to issue ordinance for deducting employees’ salaries for Covid-19 funds
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Forget battery life woes: Xiaomi’s electric bike has range of 120 kms
Forget battery life woes: Xiaomi’s electric bike has range of 120 kms
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper