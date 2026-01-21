10 air fryers in India to shop before the Amazon Sale 2026 ends tomorrow! Up to 60% off
Amazon Sale 2026 ends tomorrow! Top brands like Philips, Bosch, Inalsa and more are offering massive discounts on air fryers with additional bank offers.
Our Picks
Highest discountInstant Vortex Plus 6L Air Fryer, 6-in-1 with 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Touch Control Panel, Uses 95% Less Oil, Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat & Dehydrate, 1500W, PFOA-Free & BPA-Free, 230VView Details
₹8,499
Best air fryerINALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) BlackView Details
₹5,335
Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim (2025) with 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Coating—No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA or Microplastics, Clear Window, Light & Large Basket | 1500W, 4 Presets, 2-Year WarrantyView Details
₹4,999
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), LargeView Details
₹4,569
Bosch Crispmaxx Air Fryer 7.2L with baking tray, With Touch Panel,7 Presets menus,Illuminated Viewing Window, Shake Alarm,MAF671B5IN,BlackView Details
₹10,990
Air fryers have slowly earned their place in Indian kitchens by solving very real, everyday cooking problems. They cut down on oil, reduce cooking time, and handle everything from snacks to full meals without turning the kitchen into a mess. Right now, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 makes the upgrade far more tempting.
With discounts going up to 60% off, many air fryers are available at prices that usually don’t show up outside major sale events. From small-capacity models for quick meals to larger ones built for family cooking, the options are wide and practical. To save you hours of scrolling and second-guessing, we have shortlisted 10 air fryers that deliver solid performance, useful features, and good long-term value.
These deals are only live till tomorrow, so shop now for maximum savings.
The Instant Vortex Plus 6L Air Fryer is a premium pick during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and Amazon Sale 2026, offering a massive 60% discount. Built for Indian voltage, this 6-in-1 air fryer lets you air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with ease. Its 360° EvenCrisp Technology delivers crispy results using 95% less oil. The stainless-steel body, intuitive touch panel, and spacious basket make it ideal for families seeking healthy, fuss-free cooking.
Specifications
BEST AIR FRYER
2. INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black
The INALSA Tasty Fry DW 5.5L Air Fryer is a smart, value-for-money option to grab during the Amazon Sale 2026, now available at a solid 59% discount. Designed for everyday home cooking, it features Smart AirCrisp Technology with 360° hot air circulation to cook food faster while using up to 99% less oil.
The visible cooking window with internal light lets you monitor food easily, while 8 preset menus and a digital display simplify cooking for beginners and busy households.
Specifications
The Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim (2025) is a strong contender during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, now available at a 50% discount. Designed for health-first cooking, it comes with a 100% toxin-free ceramic coating with no PTFE, PFAS, PFOA, or microplastics.
The slim yet spacious basket suits daily family meals, while ProCyclone Technology ensures even, crispy results. A clear viewing window, internal light, and simple presets make cooking clean, controlled, and stress-free.
Specifications
The Philips Air Fryer NA120/00 is a reliable everyday pick during the Amazon Sale 2026, now available at a 24% discount. Powered by a 1500W motor, it uses patented Rapid Air Technology with a starfish-designed pan to cook food evenly using up to 90% less fat.
The 4.2L capacity works well for small families, while adjustable temperature control and multiple cooking modes handle frying, baking, grilling, roasting, reheating, and more with ease.
Specifications
The Bosch Crispmaxx 7.2L Air Fryer is a premium family-sized option to consider during the Amazon Sale 2026, now available at a 43% discount. Backed by Bosch’s cooking expertise, it offers a large yet compact 7.2L capacity with an illuminated viewing window, so you can monitor food without opening the basket.
The touch panel with 7 preset menus, shake alarm, and included baking tray make everyday cooking effortless and precise.
Specifications
The Wipro Elato CAF 202 is a powerful, large-capacity air fryer to grab during the Amazon Sale 2026 and Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, now available at a 40% discount. Built for big families, it features a 7.5L basket, 1800W heating, and rapid air circulation for fast, even cooking with up to 90% less oil.
The PTFE-free ceramic coating, full transparent window, and 12 preset modes make healthy, hands-free cooking simple and safe.
Specifications
The KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L is a practical large-capacity option to consider during the Amazon Sale, now available at a 59% discount. Powered by a 1700W motor and 360° rapid air technology, it lets you bake, grill, roast, and fry using up to 80% less oil.
The spacious 8L basket suits family meals, while the glass viewing window with in-built light and preset menus make everyday cooking simple and controlled.
Specifications
The Wonderchef Neo Pro Digital Air Fryer is a compact yet versatile option to grab during the Amazon Sale 2026 and Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, now available at a 51% discount. Designed for small families and quick cooking, it uses Rapid Air Technology to deliver crispy results with up to 80% less oil.
The digital panel with 10 presets, adjustable temperature control, and automatic shut-off make daily cooking easy, safe, and energy-efficient without taking up much counter space.
Specifications
The Havells Prolife Stellar Chef Air Fryer is a dependable mid-size option to pick during the Amazon Sale 2026 and Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, now available at a 45% discount. Powered by a 1500W heating system with AeroCrisp 360° air circulation, it delivers evenly cooked, crispy food using up to 85% less oil.
The 5.5L capacity suits family cooking, while the see-through window, preset menus, child lock, and non-stick silicon-coated basket make daily cooking safer and more convenient.
Specifications
The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is a trusted, everyday air fryer to pick during the Amazon Sale 2026. Equipped with a responsive touch panel and patented Rapid Air Technology, it cooks evenly with up to 90% less fat.
The 4.1L capacity suits small families, while 7 preset menus, Keep Warm mode, and auto shut-off make frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating simple and consistent.
Specifications
