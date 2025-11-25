Digital air fryer for chai time samosas and pakoras, everyday reasons Indian homes are switching, with top options
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 08:00 am IST
Get chai time samosas and pakoras crisp in minutes, with far less oil and kitchen smell. This guide shows why digital air fryers suit Indian snacks.
Our Pick
Low Oil Crisp Maker
Eight Menu Buttons
Window Light Watching
Dual Fan Heat Fryer
Touch Panel Cooking
Our Picks
Low Oil Crisp MakerPHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details
₹4,849
AGARO Sapphire Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs, 360° Air Circulation, Convection Oven, Digital touch Display, Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black. View Details
₹4,499
Eight Menu ButtonsPrestige Nutrifry 4.5L Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption | 8 Preset Menu | Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat | Digital Display | 1200 Watts | Easy to Clean | 1Y Warranty | ISI Certified View Details
₹3,589
Glen 12 Litre Digital Air Fryer Oven for Home, 1800W, 10 Preset Function, Rotisserie, Digital Display & Controls, Airfryer to Dehydrate, Defrost, Bake, Roast, Toast with Less Oil -Black (SA-3046DSS) View Details
₹8,699
Window Light WatchingKENT Digital Air Fryer 8L | 1700W | Bake, Grill & Roast | Up to 80% Less Oil Usage | 7 Preset Menu | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Glass Window with in built Light | Auto Cut-Off Silver View Details
₹5,699
NUUK BRĪSK 6.5L 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Air Fryer | ILAG® CeramicTech™ Coated | No Micro plastics, No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA | 8 Cooking Presets | Digital Display | Shake Reminder | 360° Even Cooking View Details
₹8,999
Greenchef Digital Air Fryer Frizzle with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 8 Pre-set Menu, 1200W, 4.2 Liter (Black), Large View Details
₹2,781
Judge by Prestige InstaAir Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption| 4.0L Capacity| 1250 Watts| Air Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake | Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu| Easy to Clean Frying Basket |Black View Details
₹2,995
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details
₹11,890
SOLARA Air Fryer For Home 4.5L with See Through Window, 10 Preset menus, 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake,Uses upto 90% less fat, 1500 Watts, Digital Touch Control, Black View Details
₹3,599
Libra 4.5 Litre Airfryer | Digital Air Fryer With Glass Bowl | Teflon-Free, 8 Presets, 1450W Power | Air Fry, Toast, Grill, Reheat, Dehydrate, & Roast | Visible Window | Smart Air Fryer Oven, Black View Details
₹5,498
truTRTL Digital Air Fryer for Home with Reservation Technology | Actual 4.5 Liter, 1400 Watt | Uses 90% less Oil | Digital Touch, 8 Preset Menu | Glossy Black View Details
₹3,099
Dual Fan Heat FryerMorphy Richards Digital Air Fryer for Home | 5L Capacity | 1500W | Digital Control | Dual Fan Tech | Adjustable Time & Temp | Voltage Protection | 2-Year Warranty | Black View Details
₹5,539
INALSA Air Fryer for Home 5.5 L Ceramic‑Coated 1600 W|Digital Touch Panel, 8 Presets|Food‑Grade Non‑Toxic Ceramic Basket|Air Fryer without Teflon Coating|Visible Window(Tasty Fry CDW 5.5) View Details
₹5,495
Touch Panel CookingHavells Air Fryer Prolife LUXURIA with 5.5L Capacity | Digital Touch Panel | Auto On/Off | 60 Min Timer | Up to 200c temperature control | 1700 Watt & 2 year warranty | Black View Details
Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 5L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹4,299
