Digital air fryer for chai time samosas and pakoras, everyday reasons Indian homes are switching, with top options

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 08:00 am IST

Get chai time samosas and pakoras crisp in minutes, with far less oil and kitchen smell. This guide shows why digital air fryers suit Indian snacks.

Low Oil Crisp Maker

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹4,849

AGARO Sapphire Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs, 360° Air Circulation, Convection Oven, Digital touch Display, Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black. View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

Eight Menu Buttons

Prestige Nutrifry 4.5L Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption | 8 Preset Menu | Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat | Digital Display | 1200 Watts | Easy to Clean | 1Y Warranty | ISI Certified View Details checkDetails

₹3,589

Glen 12 Litre Digital Air Fryer Oven for Home, 1800W, 10 Preset Function, Rotisserie, Digital Display & Controls, Airfryer to Dehydrate, Defrost, Bake, Roast, Toast with Less Oil -Black (SA-3046DSS) View Details checkDetails

₹8,699

Window Light Watching

KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L | 1700W | Bake, Grill & Roast | Up to 80% Less Oil Usage | 7 Preset Menu | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Glass Window with in built Light | Auto Cut-Off Silver View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

NUUK BRĪSK 6.5L 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Air Fryer | ILAG® CeramicTech™ Coated | No Micro plastics, No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA | 8 Cooking Presets | Digital Display | Shake Reminder | 360° Even Cooking View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Greenchef Digital Air Fryer Frizzle with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 8 Pre-set Menu, 1200W, 4.2 Liter (Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹2,781

Judge by Prestige InstaAir Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption| 4.0L Capacity| 1250 Watts| Air Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake | Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu| Easy to Clean Frying Basket |Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,995

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details checkDetails

₹11,890

SOLARA Air Fryer For Home 4.5L with See Through Window, 10 Preset menus, 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake,Uses upto 90% less fat, 1500 Watts, Digital Touch Control, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

Libra 4.5 Litre Airfryer | Digital Air Fryer With Glass Bowl | Teflon-Free, 8 Presets, 1450W Power | Air Fry, Toast, Grill, Reheat, Dehydrate, & Roast | Visible Window | Smart Air Fryer Oven, Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,498

truTRTL Digital Air Fryer for Home with Reservation Technology | Actual 4.5 Liter, 1400 Watt | Uses 90% less Oil | Digital Touch, 8 Preset Menu | Glossy Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

Dual Fan Heat Fryer

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer for Home | 5L Capacity | 1500W | Digital Control | Dual Fan Tech | Adjustable Time & Temp | Voltage Protection | 2-Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,539

INALSA Air Fryer for Home 5.5 L Ceramic‑Coated 1600 W|Digital Touch Panel, 8 Presets|Food‑Grade Non‑Toxic Ceramic Basket|Air Fryer without Teflon Coating|Visible Window(Tasty Fry CDW 5.5) View Details checkDetails

₹5,495

Touch Panel Cooking

Havells Air Fryer Prolife LUXURIA with 5.5L Capacity | Digital Touch Panel | Auto On/Off | 60 Min Timer | Up to 200c temperature control | 1700 Watt & 2 year warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 5L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

Chai time in India is rarely planned. It just happens, rain outside, kids asking for “something crunchy”, and you looking at the kadhai knowing the oil smell will hang around till bedtime. That everyday scene is why the digital air fryer has started earning space in Indian kitchens. Not for show, but for the evenings when you want samosas and pakoras without babysitting hot oil, and with less splatter.

When the craving hits, the digital air fryer is quicker than the kadai.

A digital air fryer crisps with fast hot air and exact touch controls, so snacks brown evenly and feel lighter after. It also revives yesterday’s samosa better than a microwave. For office day hunger, or weekend guests, it brings snack making down to a few buttons and a faster clean up.

Crisping snacks feels easier with this digital air fryer from Philips. Rapid Air swirls heat around a 4.2 litre basket so samosas, nuggets, and veggies brown evenly with very little oil, and the kitchen stays calmer.

Touch controls keep time and temperature precise, so you can repeat a good batch without guesswork. It suits small families who want quick chai time bites and lighter evenings too with almost no splatter.

Specifications

Capacity
4.2L
Power
1500W
Tech
Rapid Air circulation
Controls
Digital touch panel
Presets
Multiple auto modes
Basket
Non stick, removable
Special Feature
Temperature Control

Reasons to buy

Fast, even crisping for Indian snacks

Strong brand service and steady heating

Reasons to avoid

Basket may feel small for big parties

No viewing window

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers like the crisp results and easy clean up. Many say samosas and pakoras brown evenly with little oil, and the basket washes quickly after chai time. A few mention it saves them from frying smell in small flats.

Why choose this product?

For repeatable cooking without stove side effort. Once you set your usual time and heat for fries, tikkis, or chicken, the same crunch comes back each batch, even on busy weeknights when you want snacks done fast.

This Agaro Sapphire digital air fryer is built for homes that like variety. The 4.5 litre tub, 360 degree air flow, and seven presets handle fries, bread pakora, kebabs, and even toast without soaking them in oil.

The touch panel is simple, and heat reaches corners well, so batches cook evenly. If you make snacks for guests or kids, the extra room and quick preheat feel handy on busy evenings.

Specifications

Capacity
4.5L
Power
1400W
Air flow
360 degree circulation
Controls
Digital touch display
Presets
7 programs
Modes
Fry, bake, roast, toast

Reasons to buy

Good capacity for family snack rounds

Presets cover common Indian evening foods

Reasons to avoid

Finish can show scratches with rough use

No rotisserie or oven style trays

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention value for money and roomy baskets. Many say the 4.5 litre Agaro Sapphire fits a full chai time plate, giving crisp samosas and pakoras with little oil. They like the presets, quick heating, and that the basket washes fast after snacks.

Why choose this product?

For quick batches when guests drop in. The wide tray plus 360° air circulation means fewer rounds, so fries, paneer bites, or bread rolls are ready while you make tea. Touch controls keep timings easy even for first timers.

Prestige Nutrifry offers a no frills digital air fryer for Indian cooking. The 4.5 litre basket and eight menu buttons help you crisp tikkis, cutlets, and chicken pieces while using far less oil than a kadai.

At 1200 watts it is easy on plugs, yet heats fast enough for batches. The tray wipes clean easily, making it a good fit for people who want warm bites without greasy clean up.

Specifications

Capacity
4.5L
Power
1200W
Menus
8 presets
Controls
Digital display
Modes
Fry, grill, roast, bake, reheat
Special Features
8 Preset Menu Options, Frying Basket Capacity - 4.5 litres with High Capacity, Touch Panel with Digital Display

Reasons to buy

Lower watt load suits older sockets

Preset buttons help new users start fast

Reasons to avoid

Heating is slower than higher watt rivals

No window to check food mid cook

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers praise easy use and lighter snacks. People say the presets suit tikkis, cutlets, and fries, and the basket size works for two to four at chai time. Several note less oil smell compared with kadhai frying.

Why choose this product?

For low power cooking with easy washing. The lower watt load feels safer on older sockets, yet snacks still brown well. After cooking, one basket and tray rinse quickly, so weeknight chai bites do not leave an oily sink.

Glen’s 12 litre digital air fryer oven suits large batch cooking. Extra height helps kebabs and breads sit without stacking tight. Rotisserie plus ten presets let you roast whole chicken, bake rolls, or dehydrate spiced makhana with little oil.

A glass door shows browning in seconds, and the 1800 watt heater rebounds fast after you slide trays in. Handy for big families who want one machine for snacks and dinner.

Specifications

Capacity
12L
Power
1800W
Functions
10 presets
Extras
Rotisserie kit
Controls
Digital panel
Special Features
Adjustable time large capacity 12 litres, Automatic Shut-Off, Temperature Control

Reasons to buy

Oven style space for full meals

Rotisserie adds variety for meats

Reasons to avoid

Takes more counter area

Higher watt draw than basket units

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the big cavity and rotisserie results. Many say it handles full family batches in one go, from kebabs to garlic bread, and the rotisserie gives even browning on chicken. They also mention the door window helps track cooking without guessing.

Why choose this product?

For large rounds and roast cooking at home. The 12L oven space lets you cook snacks on trays, roast a whole chicken, or bake in bigger portions, which suits Indian families and weekend guests when one small basket would take too many rounds.

Kent’s 8 litre digital air fryer suits families wanting roomy batches without a full oven. The wide basket, 1700 watt heater, and seven presets handle party samosas, fish, or bhajjis with less oil.

A lit window lets you watch browning happen, so you stop when it looks right. Auto cut off adds peace of mind. If you cook snacks often, this size means fewer rounds and quicker serving for everyone.

Specifications

Capacity
8L
Power
1700W
Presets
7 menus
Controls
Digital touch panel
Window
Glass with light
Safety
Auto cut off

Reasons to buy

Large basket cuts repeat rounds

Window helps stop at the right crust

Reasons to avoid

Basket cleaning needs soft sponge care

Heavier unit to move often

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers highlight space and easy monitoring. Many say the 8L basket cuts down repeat rounds for samosas, pakoras, and fries, and the window light helps them stop at the right crust. People also mention quick heating and simpler clean up than kadai frying.

Why choose this product?

You can watch the cooking through the window without opening the drawer. That small thing matters when you are doing chai time snacks for family or guests, because heat does not escape and browning stays even. It saves guesswork and avoids overcooked or pale batches.

Morphy Richards brings a digital air fryer that suits daily Indian snacking. Dual fans push heat evenly through a 5 litre basket, so cutlets, samosas, and fries brown fast with a light oil brush.

Digital controls let you lock time and temperature, while voltage protection helps during power swings. It feels made for weeknight chai hours and quick reheat runs, without leaving the kitchen smelling like fried oil at home.

Specifications

Capacity
5L
Power
1500W
Tech
Dual fan heating
Controls
Digital panel
Adjustments
Time and temp steps
Safety
Voltage protection

Reasons to buy

Even crisping from dual fans

Voltage cover helps in Indian homes

Reasons to avoid

No window to watch browning

Basket space may feel tight for parties

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it is easy to start with and the buttons respond well. Many mention pakoras, fries, and bread rolls turning crisp with little oil after a couple of tries. Clean up feels quick, so it gets used often too.

Why choose this product?

Once you find your settings for samosas or tikkis, you just tap and walk away. The temperature holds steady, so batches taste the same each time. Useful for busy evenings, small kitchens, and families avoiding frying smell inside home daily.

Inalsa Tasty Fry CDW is a digital air fryer for families who want a ceramic basket. The 5.5 litre coated pot avoids Teflon and stays gentle on food, giving pakoras and veggies a clean, dry crisp.

A front window with light shows colour change as you cook, so you can stop on time. With 1600 watts and eight presets, it handles grilling, baking, and quick snacks when guests drop by.

Specifications

Capacity
5.5L
Power
1600W
Basket
Food grade ceramic, no Teflon
Controls
Digital touch panel
Presets
8 menus
Window
Visible cook view with light

Reasons to buy

Ceramic basket suits low chemical cooking

Window helps nail the right crust

Reasons to avoid

Needs soft cleaning to protect coating

Body takes more counter space than 4L units

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers like the coating and easy viewing. They say food does not stick much, and the window helps check browning without opening the basket. People often mention samosas and paneer bites turning out clean, with less oil smell in the house.

Why choose this product?

For pakoras that crisp without Teflon contact. The ceramic basket gives peace of mind for regular snacking, especially for families with kids or elders. You still get a proper crust with light oil, and the window makes timing less of a guess.

This Havells Prolife Luxuria digital air fryer gives a roomy 5.5 litre basket for family snacks and small dinners. Set the heat up to 200°C on the touch panel and let hot air brown samosas, veggies, or chicken with just a light oil brush.

Auto on off and a 60 minute timer keep cooking hands free, while 1700 watts cut waiting. Two year warranty adds comfort for busy daily use.

Specifications

Capacity
5.5L
Power
1700W
Temp range
Up to 200°C
Timer
60 minutes
Controls
Digital touch panel

Reasons to buy

High heat and wide basket suit Indian snack batches.

Timer plus auto off makes evening cooking simpler.

Reasons to avoid

No window for checking browning mid cook.

Needs counter space more than smaller baskets.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it heats fast, fits family chai time snacks, and the touch panel is easy. Many mention samosas and fries browning evenly, with basket cleaning simple after every use.

Why choose this product?

For big snack batches with even browning up to 200°C, this Havells basket handles pakoras, tikkis, and chicken in fewer rounds. Auto off helps when you step away during chai.

Milton Rapid is a digital air fryer made for busy Indian chai time. A 5 litre basket and 360 degree air flow crisp samosas, fries, and tikkis with a light oil touch, cutting kitchen smell and splatter.

The touch panel gives eight presets plus manual control, so repeat batches come out consistent. At 1450 watts it heats fast, and auto shut off lets you step away while warm snacks finish.

Specifications

Capacity
5L
Power
1450W
Air flow
360 degree high speed circulation
Presets
8 menus
Controls
Touch panel, digital display
Special Features
Automatic Shut-Off, Temperature Control, Timer

Reasons to buy

A roomy basket suits family pakora rounds.

Presets help daily snacks come out crisp with less oil.

Reasons to avoid

No window for checking browning.

The touch panel needs gentle cleaning to stay clear.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention quick heating, even crisping, and easy basket wash. Many say fries, pakoras, and nuggets turn golden after one shake, and oil smell stays low in flats at home.

Why choose this product?

For presets and auto shut off comfort. It lets you run chai time batches without hovering, and the settings stay steady, so samosas and tikkis come out similar each round.

Why are so many Indian homes suddenly buying a digital air fryer for chai time samosas and pakoras?

For many families, evening chai is fixed, but standing by a kadhai is not. A digital air fryer cuts down the time at the stove, the oil smell, and the clean up. You load the basket, tap a preset, and let hot air do the work while you make chai or finish a call.

The bigger hook is oil. Air fryers use a fraction of the oil used in deep frying while getting a similar crisp layer, which lowers fat and calorie intake compared with traditional frying. For families already worried about heart health and rising oil prices, that is a very direct reason to switch.

Can a digital air fryer really make samosas and pakoras crisp, or is that just a claim?

A digital air fryer cooks with a heater and a powerful fan that pushes hot air around the food from all sides. This rapid air technology can create a dry, crisp crust on the outside of samosas and pakoras while the inside stays soft, similar to a convection oven but more focused on fast browning.

You still need a thin layer of oil. Brushing or spraying a little oil on the outer surface before cooking makes a clear difference. Indian recipes for air fryer pakora and bhajiya show that you can get a golden, crunchy finish with much less oil if you do not overcrowd the basket and give the batter some space.

Is food from a digital air fryer actually healthier than deep fried snacks?

Studies comparing air frying to deep frying show that using hot air with minimal oil cuts fat and calories quite sharply, sometimes by 70 to 80 percent, because the food absorbs far less oil. Lower fat intake is linked to better weight control and a lower risk of some lifestyle diseases when paired with an overall balanced diet.

Indian guidelines now mention air frying as one of the supported cooking methods, mainly because it reduces oil usage and lowers calorie load compared with traditional frying. The catch is simple. It is still fried food. A digital air fryer helps when you use it along with steaming, pressure cooking and other home methods instead of treating it like a magic health fix.

What should Indian buyers check before picking a digital air fryer for chai time snacks?

For a typical family, basket size and wattage matter more than fancy buttons. Around 4 to 5.5 litres suits two to four people, bigger baskets help if you often fry for guests. Higher wattage usually means faster preheat and better browning for dense foods like samosas and cutlets.

Look for a digital air fryer with clear touch controls, a timer, and easy to clean parts. A viewing window can help you stop at the right shade of brown without opening the basket. If service centres are close to you and reviews mention steady results for Indian snacks, that unit is more likely to fit your chai time routine.

Top 3 features of the best digital air fryers in 2025:

Digital Air FryersTechnologyPreset modes (types)Key feature
Philips NA120 4.2LRapid Air circulationPresets not specified in listing, manual temp and time with auto menusRapid Air flow for even browning with low oil
Agaro Sapphire 4.5L360 degree hot air circulation7 presets for fry, bake, roast, toast and snacksWide preset set for everyday Indian snacks
Prestige Nutrifry 4.5LDigital hot air frying8 presets for fry, grill, roast, bake, reheatPresets include Indian snack focused options
Glen Air Fryer Oven 12LOven style rapid air cooking10 presets including dehydrate, defrost, bake, roast, toastRotisserie plus large oven cavity
Kent Digital 8LRapid hot air with digital control7 presets for bake, grill, roast and snacksGlass window with light for live browning check
Morphy Richards 5LDual fan heat circulationPreset count not specified, supports auto menus plus manual controlDual fan tech for more even heat spread
Inalsa Tasty Fry CDW 5.5LCeramic coated basket, no Teflon8 presets for air fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, toastVisible window and ceramic non toxic basket
Havells Prolife Luxuria 5.5LHot air circulation with digital touchPreset count not specified, auto modes plus manual controlTemperature up to 200°C with auto on off
Milton Rapid 5L360 degree high speed air circulation8 presets for fry, bake, roast, reheatFamily size basket with quick heating

  • Do digital air fryers need preheating?

    Preheating helps with faster browning, but many models cook fine without it for small batches.

  • Can I use baking paper or foil inside?

    Yes, but only with food on top so air can still move and the paper does not fly into the heater.

  • What capacity works for a typical Indian family?

    Around 5 to 6 litres suits 3 to 5 people without too many rounds.

  • Why do some batches turn dry?

    Overcrowding or too little oil on the surface usually dries the outer layer.

  • Can I cook frozen snacks straight from the packet?

    Yes, frozen fries, nuggets, and samosas work well with a light oil spray.

  • Is shaking the basket necessary?

    For pakoras, fries, and tikkis, a mid cook shake evens out the crisping.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

