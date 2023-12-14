10 best gaming laptops under 60000: Top options to consider before buying

Gaming laptops under ₹60,000 offer a compelling blend of performance, affordability and functionality suitable for entry-level to mid-range gamers. These laptops often strike a balance between capable hardware and budget constraints. While they might not offer the highest-end specifications, they provide adequate performance for gaming and multitasking.

A good gaming laptop under ₹ 60000 is also for those who want high end laptop for personal use.(Pexels)

Typically, these laptops are equipped with mid-tier processors like AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5, coupled with dedicated graphics cards such as NVIDIA GTX 1650 or 1650 Ti, providing decent gaming capabilities for many modern titles. Display features usually include FHD resolution screens with 60Hz or higher refresh rates, enhancing gaming experiences.

Their design often emphasizes cooling mechanisms and durable build quality to withstand prolonged gaming sessions. They might lack the slimness or premium materials of higher-end models but compensate with functional design.

Despite their affordability, they may lack certain premium features like high refresh rate displays, larger RAM capacities or larger SSD storage options. However, these laptops still present an excellent entry point for gaming enthusiasts seeking an optimal balance between performance and price.

For gamers on a budget, these laptops are an excellent starting point to experience modern gaming without compromising significantly on performance, providing an affordable entry into the gaming laptop realm. Users can still enjoy an extensive array of gaming titles and accomplish various tasks, making them a valuable investment for gaming enthusiasts on a budget.

While we discuss the pros and cons and available options in gaming laptops within a budget, here's a look at what are specific needs typical to a gaming laptop.

Specific needs in gaming laptops vary based on individual preferences and gaming requirements. Some crucial aspects include powerful processors like Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 for smooth gameplay, dedicated graphics cards (NVIDIA GTX or RTX series) for enhanced visuals, and ample RAM (at least 8GB) for multitasking and game performance. High refresh rate displays (120Hz or higher) offer smoother gameplay, while SSD storage ensures faster load times. Additionally, effective cooling systems, customizable RGB lighting, and robust build quality are often sought after for prolonged gaming sessions. Specific ports like USB Type-C, HDMI, and a good keyboard are also essential for gamers.

Now that you have a comprehensive understanding of gaming laptops, here are top 10 options available on Amazon.

1) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00V2IN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 presents a compelling gaming experience with its AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. Its 15.6" FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals. The inclusion of 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD provides ample storage and responsiveness. Featuring Windows 11, Office suite, RGB Keyboard, and a three-month Game Pass, this laptop is a comprehensive gaming solution in a sleek Onyx Grey chassis, weighing 2.32Kg.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Display: 15.6" FHD IPS 120Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Features: RGB Keyboard, Alexa, 3-Month Game Pass

Weight: 2.32Kg

Pros Cons Powerful processor and GPU for gaming Limited RAM might impact multitasking High refresh rate FHD display Might need more storage for large game libraries

2) MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 11SC-852IN

The MSI Gaming GF63 Thin offers potent gaming performance with an Intel Core i7-11800H and an Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GPU, ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Its 40CM FHD 144Hz display ensures smooth visuals, complemented by a 512GB NVMe SSD. The slim profile and 1.86Kg weight make it portable for gaming on-the-go. However, with 8GB RAM, multitasking might be constrained, and some newer games might require upgraded settings for optimal performance.

Specifications of MSI Gaming GF63 Thin:

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H

Display: 40CM FHD 144Hz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

RAM: 8GB

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Weight: 1.86Kg

Color: Black

Pros Cons Powerful processor and dedicated GPU for gaming performance 8GB RAM might limit multitasking potential High-refresh-rate display for smoother visuals GTX1650, while decent, might struggle with the latest demanding games at high settings

3) ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office H&S/Black/2.3 Kg), FX506LHB-HN355WS

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 packs an Intel Core i5-10300H processor and a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, ensuring a good gaming experience. With a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, it offers smooth visuals. The laptop comes with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for responsive performance. Running on Windows 11 and Office Home & Student, it's a capable machine. Its 2.3kg weight might be a bit hefty for some, but it's a solid gaming laptop within its range.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15:

Display: 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz

Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

OS: Windows 11

Office Suite: Office Home & Student

Weight: 2.3 Kg

Pros Cons High refresh rate display for smoother gaming visuals Limited RAM might affect multitasking capacity Decent graphics and processor combo for gaming performance Somewhat heavier compared to some competitors

4) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 2050/Win 11/Office 21/Backlit/Black/2.30 kg),FX506HF-HN024WS

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HF-HN024WS packs robust features: an Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen processor, a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, and a dedicated 4GB RTX 2050 GPU for immersive gaming. With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, it ensures smooth performance and ample space. Windows 11 and Office 2021 come pre-installed. The backlit keyboard enhances usability. Weighing 2.30 kg, it might be slightly heavier, but the overall specs promise an excellent gaming experience with its powerful hardware and display quality.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HF-HN024WS:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz

Graphics: 4GB RTX 2050

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Additional Features: Office 2021, Backlit keyboard

Weight: 2.30 kg

Pros Cons High-performance CPU and GPU for gaming and multitasking 8GB RAM might be limiting for heavy multitasking FHD 144Hz display enhances gaming visuals Storage capacity could be insufficient for some users

5) Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 13th Gen (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A514-56GM,14" WUXGA Display, 1.56 KG

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop offers a robust setup with an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB graphics, ideal for gaming and productivity. Its 14" WUXGA display provides crisp visuals, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking and ample storage. Weighing just 1.56kg, it's highly portable. However, the 8GB RAM might be limiting for heavy tasks, and the smaller screen may not suit everyone's preferences for gaming. Overall, it's a compact, well-performing option for mid-range gaming.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen

Memory: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB

Display: 14" WUXGA (1920x1200) screen

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Weight: 1.56 kg

Connectivity: Multiple ports including USB, HDMI, and SD card slot

Battery: Decent battery life for general usage

Pros Cons Portable and lightweight design, suitable for on-the-go use Limited RAM might bottleneck performance in multitasking or heavy applications Decent gaming performance with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Smaller screen size could be a preference issue for some gamers

6) HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 "(39.6 cm) FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics(4GB GDDR6)/144Hz/9ms Response time/Backlit KB/B&O/Win 11),15-fb0777AX

The HP Victus gaming laptop, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, ensures robust performance for gaming and multitasking. Featuring a 15.6" FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 9ms response time, it offers smooth visuals. Backed by 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics (4GB GDDR6), it handles gaming graphics seamlessly. With additional perks like a backlit keyboard and B&O audio, it enhances the gaming experience. Its Windows 11 compatibility rounds up a strong feature set for avid gamers.

Specifications of HP Victus gaming laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Display: 15.6" FHD IPS, 144Hz, 9ms response time

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6500M (4GB GDDR6)

Keyboard: Backlit

Audio: B&O speakers

Operating System: Windows 11

Pros Cons High Refresh Rate: 144Hz screen ideal for gaming, ensuring smoother visuals. Limited RAM: 8GB might limit multitasking or heavy gaming. Efficient Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H offers powerful performance. Storage: Might need more storage for larger game libraries or files.

7) HP Victus Gaming Laptop Ryzen 5 7535HS,15.6inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, 8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, 144hz, 9ms Response time, RTX 2050 4GB GPU, B&O, Backlit KB, (Win 11, MSO, Silver, 2.37kg),15-fb1001AX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, powered by Ryzen 5 7535HS, features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a swift 144Hz refresh rate and a rapid 9ms response time, ensuring fluid visuals. Backed by 8GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it delivers efficient multitasking and ample storage. Equipped with an RTX 2050 4GB GPU, it promises impressive gaming performance. With B&O speakers and a backlit keyboard, it ensures immersive experiences. Weighing 2.37kg and adorned in a sleek silver design, it's a versatile choice for gaming and daily tasks on Windows 11.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Ryzen 5 7535HS

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz refresh rate, 9ms response time

RAM: 8GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: RTX 2050 4GB GPU

Audio: B&O Speakers

Keyboard: Backlit

Operating System: Windows 11, Microsoft Office

Pros Cons Impressive GPU and processor combo for gaming Relatively moderate RAM size for heavy multitasking High refresh rate and low response time for smooth gameplay Limited storage capacity for large game libraries

8) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K2022VIN

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 boasts an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and a 15.6" FHD IPS display. With a 120Hz refresh rate and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, it's tailored for gaming. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 and Office 2021, offering smooth operations. The 512GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM provide decent performance. The backlit keyboard adds convenience. With a 3-month Game Pass and a sleek Shadow Black design, it's an enticing gaming package, although additional RAM might enhance multitasking capabilities.

Specifications ofLenovo Ideapad Gaming 3:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Display: 15.6" FHD IPS with a 120Hz refresh rate

Storage: 512GB SSD

RAM: 8GB

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB)

Operating System: Windows 11 with Office 2021

Features: Backlit keyboard, Shadow Black design

Additional: Includes a 3-month Game Pass

Pros Cons Powerful GPU and processor for gaming Limited RAM might impact multitasking High refresh rate display for smoother gameplay Might benefit from more storage space for extensive game libraries

9) Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5 (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB Graphics/Windows 11 Home), A515-58GM 15.6" Full HD Display, Steel Gray, 1.78 KG

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop boasts a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 16GB RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, ensuring seamless performance. Its NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB Graphics and a 15.6" Full HD Display deliver stunning visuals, ideal for gaming. Weighing 1.78 KG in a Steel Gray finish, this laptop is relatively portable. The Windows 11 Home OS provides a modern interface, optimizing the gaming experience. However, the limited SSD storage might require frequent management for larger game libraries.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB

Display: 15.6" Full HD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Weight: 1.78 KG

Color: Steel Gray

Pros Cons Ample RAM and SSD for smooth multitasking and quick data access. Relatively limited storage capacity for larger game libraries. Powerful NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB Graphics for enhanced gaming and visual experience. May lack higher-end gaming performance compared to more specialized gaming laptops.

10) Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 13th Gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A514-56GM,14" WUXGA Display, 1.56 KG

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop boasts a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, ensuring seamless performance. It packs 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering smooth multitasking and swift data access. With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU and a 4GB dedicated graphics card, it elevates the gaming experience. The 14" WUXGA display showcases vibrant visuals. Weighing 1.56 KG, it's a portable powerhouse, ideal for gamers on the move. The inclusion of Windows 11 Home enhances user experience. However, the smaller screen might limit immersive gameplay, and more extensive storage could be beneficial for gaming libraries.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4 GB)

Display: 14" WUXGA

Weight: 1.56 KG

Connectivity: Multiple ports for versatile connectivity

Pros Cons High RAM and SSD capacity ensure fast operations. The smaller 14 inch display might limit immersive gaming experiences. Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 for gaming and graphical performance. Additional storage options could enhance the laptop's utility for larger game libraries.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 6600H FHD IPS 120Hz Display NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GPU Alexa Support MSI Gaming GF63 Thin FHD 144Hz Display Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6 GPU Lightweight - 1.86 Kg ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FHD 144Hz Display Intel Core i5-10300H 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered FHD 144Hz Display 4GB RTX 2050 GPU AI Capabilities Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop 14" WUXGA Display Intel Core i5 13th Gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB GPU HP Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H FHD IPS 144Hz Display AMD Radeon RX 6500M 4GB GPU B&O Audio HP Victus Gaming Laptop Ryzen 5 7535HS FHD 144Hz Display NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB GPU Backlit Keyboard Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H FHD IPS 120Hz Display NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GPU Office 2021 Included Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop 15.6" Full HD Display NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB GPU Steel Gray Design Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 14" WUXGA Display NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB GPU Lightweight - 1.56 Kg

Best value for money

Considering the features and value proposition, the HP Victus Gaming Laptop Ryzen 5 7535HS stands out as the best value for money. With an impressive 144Hz display, responsive 9ms response time, RTX 2050 GPU, and DDR5 RAM, it offers substantial gaming capabilities for its price. The B&O audio system, backlit keyboard, and a sturdy build further enhance the overall value, making it a compelling choice within the sub-60000 range.

Best overall product

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 6600H emerges as the best overall choice. It boasts an impressive 120Hz display, NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, ample storage, and a comprehensive set of features like Windows 11, Office suite, and RGB Keyboard. Its balanced performance, combined with Alexa integration and a 3-month Game Pass, offers an exceptional gaming experience. Additionally, its sleek Onyx Grey design and relatively lightweight build add to its appeal, making it a comprehensive and standout option.

How to buy best gaming laptop under ₹ 60000 in India

To find the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000 in India, focus on essential factors. Assess the GPU's power—look for NVIDIA GTX or RTX series for optimal gaming performance. A high-refresh-rate display, ideally 120Hz or higher, enhances gaming fluidity. Prioritize a strong CPU like AMD Ryzen or Intel Core i5/i7 for smooth gameplay. Ensure adequate RAM, preferably 8GB or more, and SSD storage for faster load times. Evaluate cooling systems and build quality for prolonged gaming sessions. Finally, read reviews and compare benchmarks to choose a laptop that aligns with your gaming needs and budget.

