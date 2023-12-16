10 best oven models in India from best brands

Microwaves have become a common appliance in Indian kitchens today. As people are becoming keen on exploring new cuisines and experimenting with culinary skills, the demand for high-quality ovens has surged. In India, where diversity in food culture is immense, an oven is not just a luxury but a necessity for modern households. From baking delicious cakes to grilling succulent kebabs, the right oven can transform your cooking experience. This article will navigate you through the top 10 models from the best brands, helping you find the best ovens in India suited to your culinary needs.

10 best ovens in India: Take your cooking to the next level with the best oven.

Understanding the nuances of convection, grills, and solo ovens is crucial in making an informed choice. The best Indian ovens offer a blend of efficiency, versatility, and convenience, catering to the diverse cooking methods prevalent in Indian cuisine. Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, the right oven can elevate your cooking to the next level.

Energy efficiency is a key factor, as it not only reduces electricity bills but also contributes to a greener planet. Additionally, we consider the brand's reputation for reliability and after-sales service, which is vital for a hassle-free experience. As you read through our curated list of the best ovens in India 2023, you’ll find detailed insights into each model. We’ve included diverse options to cater to different budgets and requirements. Whether you need a compact oven for your studio apartment or a sophisticated model with advanced features for your sprawling kitchen, our list has something for everyone.

With this guide, you can choose what best fits your lifestyle and culinary aspirations. So, let’s discover how these modern marvels can transform your cooking and baking endeavours.

1. AMERICAN MICRONIC-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller, with Upgraded 250C Max Temperature, 2000W Power with Rotisserie, Convection, Dual Thermostat, 120M timer & Double Glass Door, Inner Light (Black)-AMI-OTG-36LDx-2023 Model

This American Micronic oven toaster griller packs serious heat and features for the modern kitchen. Its six stainless steel heating elements deliver a whopping 2000W of power for fast cooking, even at a maximum temperature of 250-degree Celsius. Precise temperature control knobs and a 120-minute timer give you the flexibility to bake, roast, grill or toast to perfection. The double toughened glass doors keep heat in while allowing you to monitor progress, and the sleek black body adds beauty while remaining durable and rust-resistant. The complete package includes a rotisserie rod set, tray, tongs and rack, so you're ready to roast meats, bake cookies or toast bread with equal aplomb. Solidly built from heavy metal, this oven toaster griller brings advanced technology and performance once reserved for high-end kitchens within reach of any home cook.

Specifications of AMERICAN MICRONIC-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller, with Upgraded 250C Max Temperature, 2000W Power with Rotisserie, Convection, Dual Thermostat, 120M timer & Double Glass Door, Inner Light (Black)-AMI-OTG-36LDx-2023 Model:

Capacity: 36 litres

Maximum Temperature: 250-degree Celsius

Power: 2000W

Features: Rotisserie, Convection, Dual Thermostat, 120-Minute Timer

Additional: Double Glass Door, Inner Light

Colour: Black

Pros Cons High capacity of 36 litres It may be bulky for small kitchens Upgraded max temperature of 250-degree Celsius Higher power consumption (2000W) Features like rotisserie, convection, and dual thermostat It might be pricier than smaller models 120-minute timer and double glass door comes It comes with an inner light for visibility.

2. AGARO Marvel 19 litres Oven Toaster Griller, Motorised Rotisserie Cake Baking OTG with 5 Heating Mode (Black),1280 Watts

This versatile countertop cooker from AGARO puts multi-tasking in the kitchen in high gear. Its five heating modes - including rotisserie - allow you to roast, bake, grill, toast and more, so you can whip up everything from cakes to crispy chicken. Simply select the mode, set the temperature from 100-degree Celsius to 250-degree Celsius and let the motorised rotisserie and adjustable racks do the rest. A heat-resistant glass enables you to keep an eye on your food as they cook to perfection. Plus, features like the automatic thermostat, auto shut-off and ready bell ensure easy, worry-free use. Powered by a 1280-watt heating element, this oven toaster grill in a stylish black design brings high performance and versatility to any kitchen.

Specifications of AGARO Marvel 19 litres Oven Toaster Griller, Motorised Rotisserie Cake Baking OTG with 5 Heating Mode (Black),1280 Watts:

Capacity: 19 litres

Power: 1280 Watts

Features: Motorised Rotisserie, 5 Heating Modes

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Motorised rotisserie and 5 heating modes Limited capacity for larger families Moderate power consumption (1280 Watts) No mention of the convection feature Compact size suitable for small spaces

3. AGARO Marvel 9 litres Oven Toaster Griller, Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts

This oven takes baking, toasting and grilling to new heights. With temperature control from 100-degree Celsius to 250-degree Celsius, it lets you bake cakes, roast meats, grill sandwiches and more. An automatic thermostat and auto shut-off ensure perfect results every time. At the same time, the tempered glass window allows you to monitor your creations without burning your fingers on the cool touch handle. The 9-litre capacity accommodates multiple dishes at once, so you can cook an entire meal. An elegant stainless steel interior combines performance and style, while the one-year warranty means AGARO stands behind the quality of this versatile oven. Whether you need to satisfy a sweet tooth with homemade cookies or whip up an after-school snack for the kids, the Marvel 9 Oven Toaster Griller brings the convenience of multiple appliances into one high-performance unit that makes cooking quick, easy and, above all, fun.

Specifications of AGARO Marvel 9 litres Oven Toaster Griller, Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts:

Capacity: 9 litres

Power: 800 Watts

colour: Black

Pros Cons Very compact and space-minimal small capacity (9 litres) Low power consumption (800 Watts) Limited functionality due to size Ideal for small baking and grilling tasks

4. Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG) Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven for Kitchen with Stainless Steel Body, 2 Year Warranty, Black & Silver

This Bajaj Majesty OTG combines the best of grilling, baking, and toasting in one sleek stainless steel and powder-coated black appliance. The unique heating element design ensures even heat distribution for perfect results every time, whether you're baking bread, roasting chicken, or making paninis. The temperature-controlled thermostat and auto shut-off timer take the guesswork out of cooking, so you get delicious meals without hassle. With a generous 16-litre capacity, this OTG can handle multiple dishes at once for easy entertaining. Plus, the easy-to-clean interior and exterior mean no fuss after your feast. For an all-in-one solution that elevates your cooking, look no further than this versatile and stylish Bajaj Majesty OTG.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG) Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven for Kitchen with Stainless Steel Body, 2 Year Warranty, Black & Silver:

Capacity: 16 litres

Material: Stainless Steel Body

Warranty: 2 Years

Additional: Baking & Grilling Accessories

colour: Black & Silver

Pros Cons Stainless steel body for durability Relatively small capacity omes with baking & grilling accessories Power output not specified 2-year warranty

5. Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill (Black, 19 litres)

This Prestige POTG 19 PCR is the ultimate chef in your kitchen. Its spacious 19-litre capacity means you can bake a batch of cookies, grill up a feast or toast bread for the whole family. Four powerful stainless steel heaters and a temperature range of up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit give you precise control for perfect results every time. An auto shut-off feature provides peace of mind, while the removable crumb tray makes cleanup a breeze. With the ability to bake, grill and toast, this versatile wonder is an invaluable addition to any kitchen. So get creative - whip up a pizza, roast a chicken or simply reheat leftovers. The possibilities are endless with the Prestige POTG 19 PCR on your counter.

Specifications of Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill (Black, 19 litres):

Capacity: 19 litres

Power: 1380 Watts

colour: Black

Pros Cons Good capacity (19 litres) for medium-sized families Higher power usage (1380 Watts) Robust build quality No specific advanced features mentioned

6. Lifelong 9 Litres 1100 W Oven, Toaster & Griller OTG Oven for Baking Cake, Pizza, Grilling and Toasting at Home (LLOT09,1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty, Black)

Bake, grill and toast to perfection with this multifunctional Lifelong OTG oven. With 1100 watts of power and a heat-resistant handle, you can bake cakes, pizzas and more with ease. The tempered glass door lets you monitor your food with an illuminated interior, while the automatic thermostat and cut-off ensure your meals are cooked just right without overheating. A timer of up to 30 minutes helps prevent burning, and the ready bell alerts you when your food is done. The compact yet spacious 9-litre capacity oven toaster and griller provide uniform heating on all sides for evenly browned toast, rotis and snacks without dark spots. So say goodbye to oven mittens and hello to tasty homemade meals anytime - all with a touch of a button.

Specifications of Lifelong 9 Litres 1100 W Oven, Toaster & Griller OTG Oven for Baking Cake, Pizza, Grilling and Toasting at Home (LLOT09,1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty, Black):

Capacity: 9 litres

Power: 1100 Watts

Warranty: 1 Year

colour: Black

Pros Cons Compact and suitable for small households Minimal capacity (9 litres) 1100 Watts power is energy efficient Basic functionality 1-year manufacturer's warranty

7. Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) With Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door, 2 Year Warranty, White, 1200 Watts, 16 litre

This Bajaj OTG oven brings baking, grilling and roasting all into one compact 16-litre kitchen appliance. With 1200 watts of power and temperature control from 0 to 250 degrees Celsius, it can handle anything from melting cheese toasties to roasting a whole chicken. The transparent glass door lets you keep an eye on your creations as they cook while the rotisserie function and skewer rods make grilling meats a breeze. The multiple accessories, including a baking tray, grill rack and tongs, provide options for every recipe. A timer with auto shut-off helps prevent overcooking mishaps, and a powder-coated stainless steel body is built to last. In short, this versatile OTG oven bakes, grills and toasts with equal ease, giving you restaurant-quality results from the comfort of your kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) With Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door, 2 Year Warranty, White, 1200 Watts, 16 litre:

Capacity: 16 litres

Power: 1200 Watts

Warranty: 2 Years

Features: Transparent Glass Door

Colour: White

Pros Cons omes with baking & grilling accessories Capacity might be small for large families (16 litres) Transparent glass door for easy viewing 1200 Watts may be high for its size

8. Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)

This Philips Oven Toaster Grill is designed to make your life delicious. With Opti Temp Technology, 10 preset menus, and a spacious 25-litre capacity, you'll go from frozen to fabulous in no time. Simply select one of the preset modes for Toast, Bagel, Pizza, Bake, Broil, Cookies, Roast, Grill, Tikka or Preheat, and this OTG does the thinking for you. The rotisserie function bakes food to perfection from every angle, while double glass doors lock in heat for even results every time. A motor cut-off and rust-free rotisserie rod ensure safety and durability, so you can enjoy crispy snacks and hearty meals for years to come. This Philips OTG - combining smart technology, versatile functions and simple operation - makes gourmet cooking a breeze any day of the week.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey):

Capacity: 25 litres

Power: 1500 Watt

Features: Opti Temp Technology, Chamber Light, 10 Preset Menus

colour: Grey

Pros Cons Opti Temp Technology for even cooking Higher price point 25-litre capacity suits most family sizes

9. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Panasonic’s compact countertop microwave will soon become your favourite kitchen appliance. Its 800 watts of high power and advanced 360-degree heat wrap ensures fast and even cooking results for snacks, meals and more. The 61 preloaded menu options take the guesswork out of reheating and cooking everything from appetisers to desserts. Its auto reheat and defrost modes gently heat or thaw food without compromising textures or flavours, while the magic grill gives meats that perfect browned exterior with tender insides. The vapour clean feature makes quick work of keeping the interior spotless and odour-free. Panasonic packs innovation and power into a space-saving design that frees up precious countertop real estate.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill):

Capacity: 23 litres

Features: 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill

Colour: Black Mirror

Pros Cons 360° Heat Wrap for uniform cooking It may be expensive due to brand and features Magic Grill feature for versatile cooking Slightly larger footprint Sleek black mirror design

10. Morphy Richards 30RCSS LuxeChef 30 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (30 Litres OTG) with Illuminated Chamber, Stainless Steel & Convection Fan, Baking Oven, 2-Yr Warranty by Brand, Premium Gold & Matt Black

This premium Morphy Richards OTG has all the features to be the star of your kitchen. The sleek gold and black design will complement any decor, while the 1-25 degree temperature control provides precise heating for a variety of cuisines. An integrated oven light automatically illuminates the chamber whenever the door opens, allowing you to check on your dishes without disrupting the cooking cycle. Convection and rotisserie functions ensure even cooking and perfect browning. Six cooking modes, including baking, toasting, grilling and roasting, give you endless options. The large 30-litre capacity accommodates multiple dishes at once. With a 2-year warranty, you can cook with confidence knowing this luxeMorphy Richards OTG is built to last. Make delicious meals for friends and family while adding a touch of style to your home with this premium countertop oven.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 30RCSS LuxeChef 30 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (30 Litres OTG) with Illuminated Chamber, Stainless Steel & Convection Fan, Baking Oven, 2-Yr Warranty by Brand, Premium Gold & Matt Black:

Capacity: 30 litres

Features: Illuminated Chamber, Stainless Steel & Convection Fan

Warranty: 2 Years

colour: Premium Gold & Matt Black

Pros Cons Large 30-litre capacity It can be too large for smaller kitchens Illuminated chamber and convection fan Higher power consumption 2-year brand warranty Premium pricing Stylish gold & black design

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AMERICAN MICRONIC-36L Oven Toaster Griller (AMI-OTG-36LDx-2023 Model) 250°C Max Temperature Rotisserie & Convection Function Dual Thermostat & 120M Timer AGARO Marvel 19L Oven Toaster Griller Motorised Rotisserie 5 Heating Modes Stainless steel body AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller Compact Design Cake Baking Functionality Timer function Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller Stainless Steel It comes with Baking & Grilling Accessories Keep Warm function Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill Robust stainless steel body Temperature control up to 250°C 19-litre capacity Lifelong 9L 1100 W Oven, Toaster & Griller (LLOT09) Ideal for Baking, Grilling, Toasting Compact Size for Small Kitchens 1100 Watts Power Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) Transparent Glass DoIt comes omes with Baking & Grilling Accessories 1200 Watts Power Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill Opti Temp Technology 10 Preset Menus 25 Litre Capacity Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG) 360° Heat Wrap Magic Grill Feature Sleek Black Mirror Design Morphy Richards 30RCSS LuxeChef 30L Oven Toaster Griller Illuminated Chamber Stainless Steel & Convection Fan 30 litres Capacity

Best value for money

For those who love to bake, grill and toast to their heart's content, the AGARO Marvel 9-litre Oven Toaster Griller makes entertaining easy. This stainless-steel heated compartment allows you to bake cakes, grill kebabs and toast bread with the push of a button. The heat-resistant glass window lets you keep an eye on your food as it cooks, while the cool touch handle ensures comfortable use. With automatic temperature controls ranging from 200°F to 500°F, you'll always achieve perfect results. The built-in timer and auto shut-off provide peace of mind, and the ready bell will let you know when your meal is done. Get cooking and baking to the next level with this versatile appliance that does multiple tasks at once.

Best overall product

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven makes cooking fast and easy for families on the go. Its 23-litre capacity accommodates family meals while its 800 watts and 360-degree heat wrap ensure food cooks evenly and quickly. The 61 pre-programmed menus and auto reheat/defrost modes mean delicious meals with the push of a button. The magic grill feature gives foods that crisp-yet-tender texture, while the vapor-clean function keeps the interior fresh and spotless. The glass turntable and countertop design maximises capacity minimising space, so you can get back to what matters most. Power, performance and convenience come together in this Panasonic microwave, which makes it India’s top oven pick, allowing you to savour tasty home cooking - without sacrificing style.

How to find the Best Oven in India?

Choosing the leading Indian oven requires considering several key factors to ensure you get a model that suits your cooking needs and lifestyle. Here's a guide to help you make an informed decision:

Determine the Oven Type:

Understand the different types of ovens - convection, grill, and solo. Convection ovens are versatile and suitable for baking and grilling, while grill ovens are ideal for grilling meats and vegetables. Solo ovens are basic models best for simple heating and defrosting.

Assess Your Cooking Needs:

Consider what you'll primarily use the oven for. If you're into baking and roasting, a convection oven might be best. For regular grilling, opt for a grill oven.

Size and Capacity:

Size is crucial, especially in Indian kitchens where space can be limited. Also, consider the capacity based on your family size – a larger family might require an oven of 30 litres or more.

Energy Efficiency:

Look for energy-efficient models to reduce electricity consumption. Ovens with an Energy Star rating are generally more efficient.

Budget:

Determine your budget. More features and higher capacities typically mean a higher price. Decide which features are must-haves and which you can do without.

Brand Reputation and After-Sales Service:

Choose a brand known for reliability and good customer service. Check reviews and ask for recommendations.

Features and Functionality:

Consider extra features like auto-cook menus, defrost, timer, and temperature control. Auto-cook menus are handy for Indian cooking.

User-Friendly Controls:

Look for an oven with intuitive controls and easy-to-read displays. This makes it easier to use, especially for beginners.

Warranty and Service Options:

Check the warranty period and what it covers. A longer warranty can offer peace of mind.

Read Reviews and Testimonials:

Before making the final decision, read online reviews and testimonials from other users. This can provide real-world insights into the oven’s performance and reliability.

