10 best smart value tablets to buy right now for more bang for your buck
Published on: Nov 03, 2025 05:15 pm IST
Get premium features without the premium price. This guide breaks down the best smart value tablets perfect for streaming, work, and play.
Our Picks
Best overallOnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green View Details
₹18,999
Value for moneyRedmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey View Details
₹20,999
Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
₹20,149
All rounder tabletApple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details
₹32,400
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details
₹36,999
XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey View Details
₹32,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details
₹24,999
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray View Details
₹16,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
₹28,515
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
₹41,018
