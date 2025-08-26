Top 10 latest tablets of 2025 from Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo and Apple
These latest tablets of 2025 from Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo and Apple bring power, style, and versatility for work, study and entertainment.
|
Tablets have become essential devices for modern living, blending portability with the power of laptops and the convenience of smartphones. Whether it’s for work, online classes, streaming, or gaming, the newest tablets offer features that make them indispensable.
In this article, we’ve compiled the best latest tablets of 2025 from Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Apple. From sleek Android tablets to the ever-popular iPads, these devices deliver powerful processors, vibrant displays, and long-lasting battery life—ensuring there’s something for every type of user.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a large 12.4-inch display, offering immersive viewing for both work and entertainment. Packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable via microSD, it runs smoothly on advanced hardware with fast performance ideal for multitasking. The device includes an S Pen in-box that enhances note-taking, sketching, and creative workflows.
The tablet boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, making it durable for everyday use. Battery life is solid, and the design is sleek and portable, ideal for students and professionals alike. Some users find mixed opinions on display quality, but the overall experience remains fast and responsive.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large vibrant AMOLED display
S Pen included for productivity
Reasons to avoid
Mixed reviews on display quality
Expensive compared to some competitors
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the big screen and fast performance but mention some feel display quality could improve.
Why choose this product?
Ideal choice for students and creatives seeking a large AMOLED screen with included stylus.
The Redmi Pad 2 features a sharp and clear 11-inch 2.5K (2560x1600) IPS display at 90Hz refresh rate with up to 600 nits brightness, offering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it delivers lag-free performance for everyday tasks. The tablet runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2, offering a modern and feature-rich user experience.
Equipped with a substantial 9000mAh battery, the device supports all-day usage with Dolby Atmos quad speakers providing immersive audio. It supports active pen input but the stylus is sold separately. Cellular connectivity and solid build quality make it a versatile tablet for work and entertainment.
Specifications:
Display: 11" IPS, 2560x1600, 90Hz, 600 nits (outdoor)
CPU: MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra
RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X
Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.2
Battery: 9000 mAh, 18W fast charging
Pros:
Vibrant 2.5K display with high brightness
Large battery with Dolby Atmos sound
Cons:
Stylus not included despite pen support
Mixed feedback on charging speed
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant 2.5K display with high brightness
Large battery with Dolby Atmos sound
Reasons to avoid
Stylus not included despite pen support
Mixed feedback on charging speed
Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 8GB, 256GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Sky Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the clear display and impressive sound but mention inconsistent battery backup and missing stylus.
Why choose this product?
Choose Redmi Pad 2 for a budget-friendly, high-resolution tablet featuring great multimedia capabilities and solid performance.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 features a stunning 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and nano-texture coating to reduce glare and reflections for clearer viewing. Equipped with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, it assures fast, smooth operation for gaming, work, and streaming. The tablet runs HyperOS 2 and boasts a four-speaker Dolby Atmos system for rich, immersive sound.
With 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it can handle multitasking and large files effortlessly. The high-quality display and powerful processor make it great for both productivity and entertainment users, though battery life varies under heavy use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra-smooth, glare-free 3.2K display
Powerful Snapdragon 7+ chipset
Reasons to avoid
Battery drains faster with intensive use
Premium pricing
Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise clear display and good performance with quality sound system.
Why choose this product?
Choose Xiaomi Pad 7 for high-res display and strong gaming/multitasking capabilities.
Apple’s iPad Air 11" incorporates the powerful M3 chip delivering laptop-level performance in a slim design. The Liquid Retina display renders bright, vibrant colors with True Tone and P3 wide color support, perfect for creatives and professionals. The 128GB storage capacity and Wi-Fi 6E ensure fast data handling and connectivity, with Touch ID for secure access.
The tablet excels in processing power for demanding apps and multitasking with all-day battery life supporting productivity on the go. Its lightweight design and excellent build quality make it a versatile device for work, education, and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful M3 chip with excellent performance
High-quality Liquid Retina display
Reasons to avoid
Higher price point
Limited external ports
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the powerful performance and premium build quality.
Why choose this product?
Best for users wanting an ultra-powerful tablet with excellent display and lightweight design.
Apple iPad Pro 11" with M4 chip introduces ultra-fast CPU and GPU performance for demanding tasks including video editing and 3D work. The Ultra Retina XDR display supports ProMotion with 120Hz refresh rate and True Tone, offering unmatched brightness and color accuracy. It features 256GB storage and 5G cellular connectivity with eSIM, making it versatile on the go.
The tablet excels in advanced functionalities like LiDAR scanning for AR and enhanced cameras for photography. With comprehensive app support and all-day battery life, it’s suited for professionals and creatives who need peak performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptional display with ProMotion and XDR
High-end processing and connectivity
Reasons to avoid
Premium price
Mixed opinion on value for money
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users admire performance beast capabilities but have mixed views on price value.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for pros needing ultimate power combined with a stunning display and cellular connectivity.
OnePlus Pad Lite features a large 11-inch display with 500 nits brightness for vivid viewing. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and 6GB RAM provide sufficient power for daily work and casual use. It offers 128GB storage and runs Oxygen OS for a clean Android experience. The tablet boasts a 9340mAh battery promising extended video playback up to 11 hours.
Though performance suits basic needs well, display and user support receive mixed feedback. It’s a budget-friendly tablet for users prioritizing battery life and simplicity over heavy multitasking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Outstanding battery for extended use
Clean Android interface
Reasons to avoid
Mixed user experience with display
Limited multitasking power
OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, Massive 11 (27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hours of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Aero Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate battery life and value but comment on display and user support issues.
Why choose this product?
Great choice for casual users looking for long battery life and basic performance.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers a massive 14.6" Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with exceptional contrast and brightness, perfect for immersive viewing. Featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it is powered by high-end Qualcomm or Exynos chips delivering smooth performance. Included S Pen enhances productivity and creativity.
Its build quality is premium and designed for professionals and creatives requiring portable power and stunning visuals. Users praise quality, though some report variances in performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Huge crisp AMOLED display
S Pen included
Reasons to avoid
High cost
Some performance variance reported
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users value premium display and productivity but mention mixed performance views.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for creatives seeking a large stunning display with included stylus.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus packs a 12.4" vibrant AMOLED 2X display with vivid colors and deep blacks. It comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and S Pen included for handwritten notes or drawing. The tablet offers powerful performance for gaming, streaming, and productivity.
Its slim design and excellent screen make it great for entertainment or work. Perfect for users wanting a mid-large AMOLED tablet with stylus capability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Beautiful AMOLED screen
Included S Pen adds versatility
Reasons to avoid
Pricey for some
No 5G cellular model
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray
Why choose this product?
Best for users wanting premium AMOLED experience with stylus for creativity and productivity.
Lenovo Idea Tab features a crisp 11-inch 2.5K IPS display at 500 nits brightness with Dolby Atmos tuned quad speakers. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and 8GB RAM, it facilitates smooth multitasking and note-taking with active pen support. The tablet supports both 5G cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity for all-round usage.
Its AI-assisted note-taking and solid build make it an affordable choice for students and professionals on the go, though sound quality receives mixed reviews.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
5G and Wi-Fi flexibility
Sharp display and AI note-taking
Reasons to avoid
Audio quality not top-tier
Battery life inconsistent
Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen| 5G + Wi-Fi| 11, 2.5K Display with 500 nits Brightness| 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM (Expandable up to 2 TB)| MediaTek Dimensity 6300| Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate value, performance, and AI note-taking feature.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for a reliable tablet with 5G, pen support, and productivity features.
The Infinix XPAD LTE offers an 11-inch Full HD display with decent colors and clarity suitable for daily media consumption. It is powered by a capable chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, running Android with 4G LTE support for mobile connectivity. The tablet provides balanced performance for casual usage like browsing, streaming, and social apps.
This budget-friendly tablet suits users seeking cellular connectivity on a tight budget. Battery life and camera are standard for this category.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable with 4G support
Decent screen size and storage
Reasons to avoid
Basic performance for heavy apps
Average battery life
Infinix XPAD LTE 4 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.0 inch with 4G Tablet
Why choose this product?
Best suited for budget users needing 4G connectivity and daily casual use.
Reasons to consider when buying the latest tablet
- Performance and Power: The latest tablets are powered by advanced processors, making multitasking, gaming, and streaming seamless.
- Display Quality: Expect high-resolution displays with excellent colour accuracy and smooth refresh rates for a premium viewing experience.
- Battery Life: Tablets now offer all-day battery backup, often ranging from 10 to 14 hours depending on usage.
- Software Ecosystem: Android tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo provide custom features and flexibility, while iPads shine with iPadOS and unmatched app support.
- Accessories and Productivity: Many of these tablets support styluses, detachable keyboards, and productivity modes, making them useful alternatives to laptops.
Are Android tablets better than iPads in 2025?
Android tablets now offer strong competition with better displays, fast charging, and lower prices. However, iPads still excel in the software ecosystem and long-term updates.
Can the latest tablets replace laptops for work?
Yes, especially when paired with keyboards and stylus support. While heavy tasks may still require laptops, most productivity needs are easily managed.
Do budget tablets offer good performance?
Yes, budget-friendly options from Xiaomi and Lenovo provide smooth performance for daily tasks. They may lack premium features, but deliver excellent value.
Top 3 features of the latest tablets
|Latest tablets
|Display
|RAM
|Storage
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
|12.4" AMOLED
|8 GB
|128 GB
|Redmi Pad 2
|11" IPS 2.5K 90Hz
|8 GB
|256 GB
|Xiaomi Pad 7
|11.2" IPS 3.2K 144Hz
|12 GB
|256 GB
|Apple iPad Air 11" M3
|11" Liquid Retina
|~8 GB
|128 GB
|Apple iPad Pro 11" M4
|11" Ultra Retina XDR
|~8 GB
|256 GB
|OnePlus Pad Lite
|11" Full HD IPS 500 nits
|6 GB
|128 GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
|14.6" AMOLED 2X
|12 GB
|256 GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
|12.4" AMOLED 2X
|12 GB
|256 GB
|Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen
|11" IPS 2.5K 500 nits
|8 GB
|256 GB
|Infinix XPAD LTE
|11" Full HD IPS
|4 GB
|128 GB
- Do the latest tablets support 5G connectivity?
Yes, many premium tablets now come with 5G options. Entry-level models typically support Wi-Fi only.
- Can I use a tablet for online classes and study?
Absolutely, tablets are great for note-taking, video classes, and educational apps. Stylus support enhances learning further.
- Are iPads still worth buying in 2025?
Yes, iPads remain among the best for performance, app availability, and software support. They continue to set industry standards.
- Do tablets support fast charging?
Yes, most new Android tablets support 30W or higher fast charging. iPads also support faster charging with compatible adapters.
- Which brand offers the best budget tablet?
Lenovo and Xiaomi lead in affordable tablets. They provide solid performance and features at a lower cost compared to premium brands.
