10 student-friendly laptops under ₹60,000 to make studies easier in 2026
From HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Dell, these laptops under ₹60,000 balance performance, battery life and portability, making them ideal for students.
Best overallSamsung Galaxy Book 4 15.6" Full HD | Intel Core i5 1335U | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | Win 11 Home | MS Office'2024 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | Backlit Keyboard |NP750XGJ-LS6IN |SilverView Details
₹55,990
Budget friendlyAcer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD IPS,15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-41, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter LaptopView Details
Value for moneyLenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6"(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB LaptopView Details
₹51,000
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-NK3325WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹33,905
As a student, your laptop is more than a study tool; it’s your classroom, notebook, research assistant and entertainment hub rolled into one. From online lectures and heavy browser usage to assignments, presentations and light creative work, performance matters more than flashy specs.
In 2026, brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Dell offer laptops under ₹60,000 that focus on fast processors, SSD storage, long battery life and comfortable keyboards. This list brings together student-friendly laptops that stay reliable through long study hours without pushing your budget.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 combines an Intel Core i5-1335U processor with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and quick boot times. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers 300 nits of brightness suitable for indoor productivity sessions.
Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics support light creative work, while ports include dual USB-C, HDMI, and RJ45 LAN. Fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard enhance security and typing comfort in professional environments. Pre-installed Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2024 add immediate value.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong multitasking performance.
Comprehensive port selection.
Reason to avoid
Average display color accuracy.
No discrete graphics option.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for reliable i5 performance, ample RAM, and business-ready features in a lightweight Galaxy ecosystem laptop.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
2. Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD IPS,15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop
Acer Aspire Lite features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U octa-core processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers wide viewing angles for collaborative work.
Upgradable memory up to 32GB and storage up to 1TB provide future-proofing. Thin 1.59kg metal chassis includes USB-C charging and fingerprint login. Windows 11 Home with MS Office supports daily office tasks efficiently.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful Ryzen 7 multitasking.
Excellent upgrade potential.
Reason to avoid
Integrated graphics limitations.
Average battery duration.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for Ryzen 7 power, expandable storage, and a lightweight build ideal for students and professionals.
HP 15 integrates the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U with 12GB of DDR4 RAM and a512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD for responsive everyday computing. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare micro-edge display effectively minimises reflections.
FHD camera with privacy shutter and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity enhances video calls. Ports include USB-C data transfer and HDMI output. Windows 11 Home with a 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription boosts productivity immediately.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast SSD boot times.
Good webcam quality.
Reason to avoid
Entry-level processor power.
Limited RAM configuration.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for budget-friendly performance, privacy-focused camera, and essential connectivity for basic office work.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 equips a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H octa-core processor with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare TN panel supports 300 nits of brightness.
Rapid Charge Boost delivers 2 hours of usage from 15 minutes of charging. Full HD webcam with privacy shutter and Dolby Audio speakers improve communication. Wi-Fi 6 and multiple ports ensure versatile connectivity options.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent battery endurance.
Privacy-focused webcam.
Reason to avoid
TN panel viewing angles.
Average audio quality.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for balanced i5 performance, long battery life, and slim portable design with Office 2024 included.
ASUS Vivobook Go 14 runs AMD Ryzen 3 7320U quad-core processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The 14-inch FHD display features 250 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.
Chiclet keyboard and integrated AMD Radeon graphics handle light multimedia tasks. Microsoft 365 Basic 1-year subscription plus lifetime Office Home 2024 enhances document workflows. Compact 1.38kg build suits mobile users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Highly portable lightweight design.
Included Office productivity suite.
Reason to avoid
Basic RAM capacity.
Limited graphics performance.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for compact Ryzen portability, SSD speed, and bundled Microsoft software for students.
HP Chromebook x360 employs a MediaTek Kompanio 1200 octa-core processor with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The 13.3-inch FHD multitouch IPS display supports convertible modes. This laptop is perfect for students looking for a budget option.
B&O dual speakers and a backlit keyboard elevate media consumption. Two USB-C ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort expand connectivity. Chrome OS provides fast cloud-based operation with 100GB of Google storage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile 2-in-1 convertible form.
Smooth Chrome OS experience.
Reason to avoid
ARM processor app limitations.
Smaller storage capacity.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for touch convertible flexibility, premium audio, and efficient Chrome OS for web-centric tasks.
Dell Vostro 3530 integrates 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD WVA 120Hz display offers smooth 250 nits visuals. Dell laptops are very reliable in the long run, and the build quality is always amazing.
Business-focused design includes a numeric keypad and RJ45 Ethernet. Windows 11 Home with lifetime MS Office 2024 and 15-month McAfee security. Multiple USB ports support peripherals effectively.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate display.
Business security software.
Reason to avoid
Average build materials.
Limited upgrade options.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for i5 productivity, 120Hz smooth screen, and included Office/McAfee for professionals.
ASUS Vivobook 15 powers AMD Ryzen 7 5825U octa-core processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display covers 45% NTSC gamut.
Backlit chiclet keyboard and 82% screen-to-body ratio maximise workspace. Microsoft 365 Basic 1-year plus lifetime Office Home 2024. Quiet Blue finish weighs 1.7kg for portability. The Asus Vivobook series offers sleek and lightweight design.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong Ryzen 7 multi-core power.
Generous color coverage display.
Reason to avoid
Moderate battery capacity.
Plastic chassis flex.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for Ryzen 7 performance, backlit keyboard, and bundled Office for creative professionals.
Dell Inspiron 14 2026 features a 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U hexa-core processor with 8GB DDR5 RAM expandable to 32GB and 512GB SSD. The 14-inch FHD+ IPS display provides sharp 1920x1200 resolution. You get a 1.4kg lightweight build that includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Windows 11 Pro with lifetime MS Office 2021 suits business users. Anti-glare coating reduces reflections effectively. Buy this laptop if you are looking for the latest laptop with the latest specs and design.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Latest DDR5 memory technology.
Pro OS for business.
Reason to avoid
Entry Core 3 performance.
Base RAM configuration.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for modern DDR5 RAM, expandable storage, and lightweight Pro Windows design.
Lenovo V15 G4 runs an AMD Athlon Silver 7120U dual-core processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display supports everyday viewing needs. AMD Radeon 610M graphics handles basic tasks. Ethernet LAN, HDMI, and a multi-card reader expand connectivity. Windows 11 lifetime validity ensures long-term OS support reliability. This laptop is perfect for students who are looking for somethign to create sontent as well.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable entry-level specs.
Wired Ethernet connectivity.
Reason to avoid
Basic dual-core processing.
Limited graphics capabilities.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for budget computing with SSD speed and lifetime Windows support for basic tasks.
Factors to consider before buying a student laptop in 2026
- Processor performance: Look for Intel Core i3/i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 chips that can handle multitasking, coding tools and everyday academic software smoothly.
- RAM and storage: A minimum of 8GB RAM with SSD storage ensures faster boot times, quicker file access and smoother app switching.
- Battery life: Long battery backup is essential for classes, libraries and travel without constantly searching for charging points.
- Display and portability: A lightweight design with a clear Full HD display reduces eye strain during long study sessions.
- Keyboard and build quality: Comfortable keys and sturdy construction help during extended typing, note-taking and project work.
Is a dedicated graphics card necessary for students?
Most students do not need dedicated graphics. Integrated graphics are sufficient for browsing, presentations, coding, streaming and basic design tools. Dedicated GPUs matter mainly for gaming or heavy video editing workloads.
How much RAM is enough for college work in 2026?
8GB RAM is the practical minimum for smooth multitasking today. It allows multiple tabs, documents and apps to run together without slowdowns during daily academic use.
Should students prioritise battery life or performance?
A balanced laptop is ideal. Strong processors paired with efficient power management ensure you get both reliable performance and all-day usability without frequent charging interruptions.
Top 3 features of best laptops under ₹60000 for students in 2026
|Laptops under ₹60000
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|Samsung Galaxy Book 4
|i5-1335U
|16GB LPDDR4X
|512GB SSD
|Acer Aspire Lite
|Ryzen 7 7730U
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|HP 15 fd0573TU
|i3-1315U
|12GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|i5-12450H
|16GB LPDDR5
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook Go 14
|Ryzen 3 7320U
|8GB LPDDR5
|512GB SSD
|HP Chromebook x360
|MediaTek K1200
|8GB LPDDR4x
|256GB SSD
|Dell Vostro 3530
|i5-1334U
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|Ryzen 7 5825U
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|Dell Inspiron 14
|Core 3 100U
|8GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo V15 G4
|Athlon 7120U
|8GB LPDDR5
|512GB SSD
