    10 student-friendly laptops under ₹60,000 to make studies easier in 2026

    From HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Dell, these laptops under 60,000 balance performance, battery life and portability, making them ideal for students.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 12:58 PM IST
    By Amit Rahi
    Best overall

    Budget friendly

    Value for money

    Chromebook

    FAQs

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    Samsung Galaxy Book 4 15.6" Full HD | Intel Core i5 1335U | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | Win 11 Home | MS Office'2024 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | Backlit Keyboard |NP750XGJ-LS6IN |SilverView Details...

    ₹55,990

    Budget friendly

    Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD IPS,15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-41, Thin and Light LaptopView Details...

    HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter LaptopView Details...

    Value for money

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6"(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB LaptopView Details...

    ₹51,000

    ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-NK3325WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Thin & Light LaptopView Details...

    ₹33,905

    As a student, your laptop is more than a study tool; it’s your classroom, notebook, research assistant and entertainment hub rolled into one. From online lectures and heavy browser usage to assignments, presentations and light creative work, performance matters more than flashy specs.

    Reliable student laptops that handle studies, streaming and daily work with ease.
    Reliable student laptops that handle studies, streaming and daily work with ease.

    In 2026, brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Dell offer laptops under 60,000 that focus on fast processors, SSD storage, long battery life and comfortable keyboards. This list brings together student-friendly laptops that stay reliable through long study hours without pushing your budget.

    Samsung Galaxy Book 4 combines an Intel Core i5-1335U processor with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and quick boot times. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers 300 nits of brightness suitable for indoor productivity sessions.​

    Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics support light creative work, while ports include dual USB-C, HDMI, and RJ45 LAN. Fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard enhance security and typing comfort in professional environments. Pre-installed Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2024 add immediate value.​

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core i5-1335U
    RAM
    16GB LPDDR4X
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    15.6" FHD 300 nits
    Features
    Backlit KB, Fingerprint

    Reasons to buy

    Strong multitasking performance.

    Comprehensive port selection.

    Reason to avoid

    Average display color accuracy.

    No discrete graphics option.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for reliable i5 performance, ample RAM, and business-ready features in a lightweight Galaxy ecosystem laptop.​

    2. Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD IPS,15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop

    Acer Aspire Lite features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U octa-core processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers wide viewing angles for collaborative work.​

    Upgradable memory up to 32GB and storage up to 1TB provide future-proofing. Thin 1.59kg metal chassis includes USB-C charging and fingerprint login. Windows 11 Home with MS Office supports daily office tasks efficiently.

    Specifications

    Processor
    AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
    RAM
    16GB DDR4 (up to 32GB)
    Storage
    512GB SSD (up to 1TB)
    Display
    15.6" FHD IPS
    Weight
    1.59 kg

    Reasons to buy

    Powerful Ryzen 7 multitasking.

    Excellent upgrade potential.

    Reason to avoid

    Integrated graphics limitations.

    Average battery duration.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for Ryzen 7 power, expandable storage, and a lightweight build ideal for students and professionals.​

    HP 15 integrates the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U with 12GB of DDR4 RAM and a512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD for responsive everyday computing. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare micro-edge display effectively minimises reflections.​

    FHD camera with privacy shutter and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity enhances video calls. Ports include USB-C data transfer and HDMI output. Windows 11 Home with a 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription boosts productivity immediately.​

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core i3-1315U
    RAM
    12GB DDR4
    Storage
    512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
    Display
    15.6" FHD Anti-Glare
    Camera
    FHD with Shutter

    Reasons to buy

    Fast SSD boot times.

    Good webcam quality.

    Reason to avoid

    Entry-level processor power.

    Limited RAM configuration.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for budget-friendly performance, privacy-focused camera, and essential connectivity for basic office work.​

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 equips a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H octa-core processor with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare TN panel supports 300 nits of brightness.​

    Rapid Charge Boost delivers 2 hours of usage from 15 minutes of charging. Full HD webcam with privacy shutter and Dolby Audio speakers improve communication. Wi-Fi 6 and multiple ports ensure versatile connectivity options.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core i5-12450H
    RAM
    16GB LPDDR5
    Storage
    512GB NVMe SSD
    Display
    15.6" FHD 300 nits
    Battery
    Up to 12 hours video

    Reasons to buy

    Excellent battery endurance.

    Privacy-focused webcam.

    Reason to avoid

    TN panel viewing angles.

    Average audio quality.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for balanced i5 performance, long battery life, and slim portable design with Office 2024 included.​

    ASUS Vivobook Go 14 runs AMD Ryzen 3 7320U quad-core processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The 14-inch FHD display features 250 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.​

    Chiclet keyboard and integrated AMD Radeon graphics handle light multimedia tasks. Microsoft 365 Basic 1-year subscription plus lifetime Office Home 2024 enhances document workflows. Compact 1.38kg build suits mobile users.​

    Specifications

    Processor
    AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
    RAM
    8GB LPDDR5
    Storage
    512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
    Display
    14" FHD 250 nits
    Weight
    1.38 kg

    Reasons to buy

    Highly portable lightweight design.

    Included Office productivity suite.

    Reason to avoid

    Basic RAM capacity.

    Limited graphics performance.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for compact Ryzen portability, SSD speed, and bundled Microsoft software for students.​

    HP Chromebook x360 employs a MediaTek Kompanio 1200 octa-core processor with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The 13.3-inch FHD multitouch IPS display supports convertible modes.​ This laptop is perfect for students looking for a budget option.

    B&O dual speakers and a backlit keyboard elevate media consumption. Two USB-C ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort expand connectivity. Chrome OS provides fast cloud-based operation with 100GB of Google storage.

    Specifications

    Processor
    MediaTek Kompanio 1200
    RAM
    8GB LPDDR4x
    Storage
    256GB PCIe SSD
    Display
    13.3" FHD Touch IPS
    Audio
    B&O Dual Speakers

    Reasons to buy

    Versatile 2-in-1 convertible form.

    Smooth Chrome OS experience.

    Reason to avoid

    ARM processor app limitations.

    Smaller storage capacity.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for touch convertible flexibility, premium audio, and efficient Chrome OS for web-centric tasks.​

    Dell Vostro 3530 integrates 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD WVA 120Hz display offers smooth 250 nits visuals.​ Dell laptops are very reliable in the long run, and the build quality is always amazing.

    Business-focused design includes a numeric keypad and RJ45 Ethernet. Windows 11 Home with lifetime MS Office 2024 and 15-month McAfee security. Multiple USB ports support peripherals effectively.​

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core i5-1334U
    RAM
    16GB DDR4
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Display
    15.6" FHD 120Hz
    Features
    Numeric Keypad

    Reasons to buy

    High refresh rate display.

    Business security software.

    Reason to avoid

    Average build materials.

    Limited upgrade options.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for i5 productivity, 120Hz smooth screen, and included Office/McAfee for professionals.​

    ASUS Vivobook 15 powers AMD Ryzen 7 5825U octa-core processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display covers 45% NTSC gamut.​

    Backlit chiclet keyboard and 82% screen-to-body ratio maximise workspace. Microsoft 365 Basic 1-year plus lifetime Office Home 2024. Quiet Blue finish weighs 1.7kg for portability.​ The Asus Vivobook series offers sleek and lightweight design.

    Specifications

    Processor
    AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
    RAM
    16GB DDR4
    Storage
    512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
    Display
    15.6" FHD Anti-Glare
    Keyboard
    Backlit

    Reasons to buy

    Strong Ryzen 7 multi-core power.

    Generous color coverage display.

    Reason to avoid

    Moderate battery capacity.

    Plastic chassis flex.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for Ryzen 7 performance, backlit keyboard, and bundled Office for creative professionals.​

    Dell Inspiron 14 2026 features a 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U hexa-core processor with 8GB DDR5 RAM expandable to 32GB and 512GB SSD. The 14-inch FHD+ IPS display provides sharp 1920x1200 resolution.​ You get a 1.4kg lightweight build that includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Windows 11 Pro with lifetime MS Office 2021 suits business users. Anti-glare coating reduces reflections effectively.​ Buy this laptop if you are looking for the latest laptop with the latest specs and design.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core 3 100U (14th Gen)
    RAM
    8GB DDR5 (up to 32GB)
    Storage
    512GB SSD (up to 1TB)
    Display
    14" FHD+ IPS
    Weight
    1.4 kg

    Reasons to buy

    Latest DDR5 memory technology.

    Pro OS for business.

    Reason to avoid

    Entry Core 3 performance.

    Base RAM configuration.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for modern DDR5 RAM, expandable storage, and lightweight Pro Windows design.​

    Lenovo V15 G4 runs an AMD Athlon Silver 7120U dual-core processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display supports everyday viewing needs.​ AMD Radeon 610M graphics handles basic tasks. Ethernet LAN, HDMI, and a multi-card reader expand connectivity. Windows 11 lifetime validity ensures long-term OS support reliability.​ This laptop is perfect for students who are looking for somethign to create sontent as well.

    Specifications

    Processor
    AMD Athlon Silver 7120U
    RAM
    8GB LPDDR5
    Storage
    512GB PCIe SSD
    Display
    15.6" FHD
    Graphics
    Radeon 610M

    Reasons to buy

    Affordable entry-level specs.

    Wired Ethernet connectivity.

    Reason to avoid

    Basic dual-core processing.

    Limited graphics capabilities.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for budget computing with SSD speed and lifetime Windows support for basic tasks.​

    Factors to consider before buying a student laptop in 2026

    • Processor performance: Look for Intel Core i3/i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 chips that can handle multitasking, coding tools and everyday academic software smoothly.
    • RAM and storage: A minimum of 8GB RAM with SSD storage ensures faster boot times, quicker file access and smoother app switching.
    • Battery life: Long battery backup is essential for classes, libraries and travel without constantly searching for charging points.
    • Display and portability: A lightweight design with a clear Full HD display reduces eye strain during long study sessions.
    • Keyboard and build quality: Comfortable keys and sturdy construction help during extended typing, note-taking and project work.

    Is a dedicated graphics card necessary for students?

    Most students do not need dedicated graphics. Integrated graphics are sufficient for browsing, presentations, coding, streaming and basic design tools. Dedicated GPUs matter mainly for gaming or heavy video editing workloads.

    How much RAM is enough for college work in 2026?

    8GB RAM is the practical minimum for smooth multitasking today. It allows multiple tabs, documents and apps to run together without slowdowns during daily academic use.

    Should students prioritise battery life or performance?

    A balanced laptop is ideal. Strong processors paired with efficient power management ensure you get both reliable performance and all-day usability without frequent charging interruptions.

    Top 3 features of best laptops under 60000 for students in 2026

    Laptops under 60000ProcessorRAMStorage
    Samsung Galaxy Book 4i5-1335U16GB LPDDR4X512GB SSD
    Acer Aspire LiteRyzen 7 7730U16GB DDR4512GB SSD
    HP 15 fd0573TUi3-1315U12GB DDR4512GB SSD
    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i5-12450H16GB LPDDR5512GB SSD
    ASUS Vivobook Go 14Ryzen 3 7320U8GB LPDDR5512GB SSD
    HP Chromebook x360MediaTek K12008GB LPDDR4x256GB SSD
    Dell Vostro 3530i5-1334U16GB DDR4512GB SSD
    ASUS Vivobook 15Ryzen 7 5825U16GB DDR4512GB SSD
    Dell Inspiron 14Core 3 100U8GB DDR5512GB SSD
    Lenovo V15 G4Athlon 7120U8GB LPDDR5512GB SSD

    FAQs
    Brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Dell offer consistent performance, good service networks and student-focused designs within this budget range.
    Windows laptops offer broader software compatibility, making them more suitable for assignments, coding tools and specialised academic applications.
    Yes, a Full HD screen improves readability, reduces eye strain and provides better clarity for documents, videos and online learning platforms.
    Most laptops in this category can comfortably handle coding, development tools and virtual environments used by students.
    A well-chosen laptop with decent specs can last three to four academic years with consistent performance and regular software updates.

