15+ Apple products coming in 2025: iPhone 17 Pro and iPad 11 to Apple Watch Ultra 3 - Check expected lineup

2024 was a big year for Apple, considering the slew of launches the company made. This included revamping the iPad lineup, introducing new Macs, and launching the iPhone 16 series. Now, it seems the company may have an even busier 2025, thanks to the number of launches it might be planning, based on reports so far. Let us tell you about what Apple is expected to launch later in 2025. Read on. Apple's 2025 is expected to be packed with launches.(Unsplash)

Long Awaited Products To Launch

iPad 11th Generation: After revamping the iPad lineup in 2024, Apple may launch the iPad 11 (the only model not launched in 2024) in 2025, likely sporting the latest Apple AI features.

iPad Air M4: Currently, the iPad Air ships with the M2 chipset. Based on reports, it may skip the M3 generation entirely and switch to the M4 later this year.

iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16e): Based on reports by Bloomberg, Apple could launch the affordable iPhone SE 4 in March or April later this year.

MacBook Air M4: Apple upgraded the MacBook Pro to the M4 chip last year, and now it could be the MacBook Air's turn to receive the latest chipset.

AirTag 2: Apple is also expected to debut the next generation of AirTags in 2025.

Mac Studio M4: The Mac Studio has yet to receive the M4 chipset, but 2025 could be the year when Apple finally brings the M4 chipsets to the Mac Studio lineup.

New Smart Display: According to Bloomberg, Apple is expected to launch a new home display. This could be a wall-mounted display that will act as a hub to control various devices and integrate with Apple HomeKit.

iPhone Season

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Apple skipped the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2024, opting instead to launch a new Black colourway for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This year could finally bring the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air: These will likely be Apple's entry-level iPhone 17 devices, expected to sport the Apple A19 chip, based on reports by analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to receive a major redesign. Apple may debut the Apple A19 Pro chip and possibly increase the RAM. Another major upgrade could be a smaller Dynamic Island.

Apple Watch SE 3: It's been a while since Apple launched a new Apple Watch SE model, so the Apple Watch SE 3 is expected to be a part of the line-up this year, serving as the entry-level option in the Apple Watch family.

MacBook Pro with M5 Chip: Apple is also expected to upgrade the MacBook Pro from the M4 to the M5 processor, leading to significant performance gains across the lineup.

Apple Watch Series 11: The Apple Watch Series 11 will likely build upon the advancements of the Apple Watch Series 10. Apple is also expected to bundle blood pressure detection with the Apple Watch Series 11, according to several reports.

iPad Pro M5: The current iPad Pro features the M4 chipset and has an OLED display, the first for an iPad. The next-generation iPad Pro is expected to maintain the same design language but with a better chipset in the form of the Apple M5. This model could enter mass production in the second half of 2025 as per Ming-Chi Kuo.