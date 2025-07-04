15 free photo, design, video editing and productive software that are even better than paid ones

Software subscriptions are only getting more expensive. The demand for trustworthy, free software alternatives has never been higher, regardless of whether you're a small business on a tight budget or an aspiring creator. The good news? There’s a free tool for just about every paid program out there, many of which punch far above their weight. 15 free software to replace heft subscriptions and paid software.

Photo editing

GIMP (Alternative to Photoshop)

Open-source and cross-platform, GIMP continues to be a go-to for power users who want Photoshop-level control without the subscription fee. It supports custom brushes, advanced filters, and a strong plugin ecosystem.

GIMP for Photoshop

Photopea

This browser-based editor mirrors Photoshop’s interface, works with PSD files, and requires no installation. Perfect for quick edits on the go.

PhotoDirector Essential

A beginner-friendly photo editor packed with AI tools for background removal, sky replacement, and portrait enhancement. All this for free.

RAW photo processing

Darktable (Alternative to Lightroom)

A photographer’s dream for batch RAW editing, non-destructive workflows, and advanced colour grading.

Darktable for LightRoom

RawTherapee

Granular control, high-speed processing, and robust sharpening tools make it ideal for technical users.

LightZone

Great for those who like experimenting with styles and tone curves, LightZone is less flashy but deeply customizable.

Graphic Design and Vector Art

Inkscape (Alternative to Illustrator)

This vector design tool is loaded with features like path editing, node sculpting, and pattern fills, great for illustrators, logo designers, and UI artists.

Inkscape for Illustrator

Canva (Alternative to InDesign)

While it’s not truly a layout tool, Canva’s drag-and-drop interface, templates, and collaboration tools make it ideal for social media creatives and small businesses.

Canva for InDesign

Video Editing

DaVinci Resolve (Alternative to Premiere Pro)

Industry-grade video editing, colour correction, and audio tools—all in one massive but free package.

CapCut

This editor might seem basic, but its mobile-to-desktop experience, sound effects, and timeline tools have made it a creator favourite in 2025.

Audio Editing

Audacity (Alternative to Audition)

Still free, still powerful. With noise reduction, multi-track editing, and VST plugin support, Audacity remains the indie audio editor of choice.

Audacity for Audition

Office Productivity

FreeOffice (Alternative to Microsoft Office)

Completely free for both personal and business use, FreeOffice is fast, fully compatible with DOCX/XLSX, and polished.

FreeOffice for Microsoft Office 360

LibreOffice

Another solid option with a strong open-source community. Especially good if you value long-term software freedom.

Web Development

Visual Studio Code (Alternative to Dreamweaver)

Loved by coders, packed with extensions, and now with native real-time collaboration, VS Code is the gold standard for free development tools.

Visual Studio Code for Dreamweaver

Stock Images & AI Tools

Unsplash (Alternative to Adobe Stock)

A massive library of high-resolution, royalty-free images that actually look good. This is ideal for content creators and small brands.

Microsoft Designer AI (Alternative to Adobe Firefly)

Web-based, easy to use, and genuinely creative, Designer’s AI image generator has matured into one of the best free tools available in 2025.