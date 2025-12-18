200 Million Pornhub user data reportedly leaked: How to secure your email and accounts

A fresh data breach claim has put Pornhub users on alert after a hacking group said it obtained a large set of account records from one of the biggest adult video platforms. The group, known as ShinyHunters, says it is holding the data while seeking payment in Bitcoin and has warned that it will release the files if the demand is not met. A new data breach has exposed millions of Pornhub users' data records.

What Data Was Exposed

According to a report shared with Bleeping Computer, the exposed records relate mainly to Pornhub Premium users, and the report also stated that the stolen archive measures about 94GB and includes more than 200 million records. ShinyHunters claims the data comes from Pornhub Premium users and covers activity linked to user accounts rather than payment systems.

According to details shared by the group, the records include email addresses, activity type, location data, video links, video titles, search terms, and time stamps. The activity data reportedly shows whether a user watched or downloaded a video, viewed a channel, or carried out a search on the platform.

The breach appears linked to a separate incident involving Mixpanel, a data analytics service that once worked with Pornhub and other firms. Mixpanel suffered a security incident in November after attackers gained access through a smishing attack. However, Mixpanel has said it found no evidence that the Pornhub data came from its systems during that incident.

Pornhub has also stated that it has not used Mixpanel since 2021. This suggests the exposed records, if authentic, date back several years. Reuters contacted some users whose data appeared in the sample files and confirmed that the information matched their accounts but reflected older activity.

Company Response

In a security notice, Pornhub said the incident did not involve its current Premium systems. The company stated that passwords, payment details, and financial information were not exposed. Pornhub reports more than 100 million daily visits and billions of visits each year.

ShinyHunters has been linked to several breaches in recent years. The group often uses social engineering methods to gain access to systems and then threatens firms with exposure of stolen data unless they pay.

How to Stay Safe After a Data Breach