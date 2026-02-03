27L convection microwave ovens are a single solution to baking, defrosting, reheating and more; I found 6 picks to help
A 27L convection microwave oven simplifies daily cooking, handling baking, grilling, defrosting and reheating with ease while fitting comfortably into modern kitchens.
Our Picks
Best 27L microwave oven
Best value for money
FAQs
Best 27L microwave ovenPanasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)View Details
Morphy Richards 27L Convection Microwave Oven (27CGF, Black) | 200 Auto Cook Menus | 11 Power Levels | Stainless Steel Cavity | Deodorizer | 2-Year WarrantyView Details
₹13,299
Panasonic 27 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (Floral Mirror Finish, NN-CT64MBFDG, Floral Mirror Finish)View Details
₹14,490
Best value for moneySHARP 27L Convection Microwave Oven (R827KNK, Black, Healthy Fry with Zero Oil, Stainless Steel Cavity, Vapour Clean)View Details
₹12,490
Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT644MFDG, Grey)View Details
A 27-litre convection microwave oven slips comfortably into everyday family kitchens, supporting both quick meals and slow, joyful cooking moments. It makes reheating effortless, grilling snacks crisp and baking cakes or breads evenly at home.
The convection mode opens doors to trying new recipes without feeling overwhelmed. Its modern, compact design suits most counters, while clear buttons and easy instructions make daily use stress-free, even for first-time users.
Priced sensibly, it feels like a practical upgrade rather than a luxury spend. While it may not handle very large portions at once, it works beautifully for regular family needs. Trusted brands like Panasonic, Morphy Richards and Sharp make it a reliable, confidence-building choice.
We have bunched together some of options that you must consider before making a choice. They score big whether on matters of design, functionality, or overall usefulness.
BEST 27L MICROWAVE OVEN
1. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven NN‑CT645BFDG offers versatile cooking in a sleek black-mirror finish, blending convection, grilling and reheating in one appliance. With 101 auto-cook presets and Panasonic’s Magic Grill plus 360° heat wrap, it’s designed for everyday meals, snacks and desserts. Its compact design suits most kitchens, and intuitive controls help make cooking easier. A great choice for families wanting flexibility without complexity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Even cooking tech
Easy operation
Reason to avoid
Not ideal for heavy baking
Limited large batch capacity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its reliable heating, sturdy build and simple controls. Many highlight the grilling and reheating performance and appreciate the range of auto-cook options, while a few note it’s best for regular family use rather than large-scale baking.
Why choose this product?
Versatile everyday cooking with intuitive features and trusted brand reliability.
2. Morphy Richards 27L Convection Microwave Oven (27CGF, Black) | 200 Auto Cook Menus | 11 Power Levels | Stainless Steel Cavity | Deodorizer | 2-Year Warranty
This versatile 27 L convection microwave oven brings flexibility to everyday cooking with 200 auto-cook menus and 11 power levels. Its stainless steel cavity ensures even heating and durability, while the deodorizer keeps smells at bay. With convection, grill, defrost and reheating functions, it handles snacks, meals and bakes comfortably. The sleek black design fits most kitchens, and simple controls make it easy for regular family use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wide menu variety
Durable stainless cavity
Reason to avoid
Limited large batches
Floral design niche
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users highlight its easy operation and helpful auto-cook options, noting good performance for reheating, grilling and regular cooking, though they see it more suited for everyday meals than heavy baking.
Why choose this product?
Versatile cooking modes with intuitive controls and a sturdy cavity for everyday family meals.
This 27 litre convection microwave oven blends style with everyday practicality. With versatile modes for reheating, grilling, baking and defrosting, it handles family meals and snacks with ease. The floral mirror finish adds a touch of elegance, while the touch key controls and stainless-steel cavity make it simple to use and maintain. Compact yet spacious enough for regular cooking needs, it’s built for convenience and reliable performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish floral design
Versatile cooking modes
Reason to avoid
Not for heavy baking
Basic preset count
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
While specific Amazon reviews for this exact finish may be limited, users of the Panasonic 27 L convection series often appreciate reliable reheating, even grilling and versatile modes, though some note that convection baking is best for occasional use rather than frequent, heavy baking.
Why choose this product?
A balanced choice for everyday cooking with a stylish finish and dependable performance.
BEST VALUE FOR MONEY
4. SHARP 27L Convection Microwave Oven (R827KNK, Black, Healthy Fry with Zero Oil, Stainless Steel Cavity, Vapour Clean)
This 27 L convection microwave oven brings versatile cooking to your countertop with features for reheating, grilling, baking and defrosting at the touch of a button. The Healthy Fry technology delivers crisp snacks with little to no oil, while the stainless steel cavity is easy to clean and durable. With 300+ auto-cook menus and Vapour Clean convenience, it’s designed for everyday meals with simplicity and dependable performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Healthy fry option
Plenty of menus
Reason to avoid
Limited large capacity
Basic display
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Owners praise the crisp results from the healthy fry mode and appreciate how the multiple auto-cook menus simplify everyday cooking. Many note the even heating and easy cleaning stainless steel cavity, though a few mention they wish for more intuitive controls.
Why choose this product?
A versatile all-in-one convection microwave with healthy cooking features and abundant preset recipes.
5. Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT644MFDG, Grey)
This 27 L convection microwave oven brings practical cooking versatility to everyday kitchens. It handles reheating, grilling, baking and defrosting with ease, making meals, snacks and treats simple and efficient. The stainless-steel cavity and touch key controls ensure durability and user-friendly operation, while the compact design fits most kitchen counters. With 101 preset auto cook menus and dependable build quality, it’s a reliable choice for busy households.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy everyday cooking
Durable stainless cavity
Reason to avoid
Not for large batches
Basic preset count
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally praise Panasonic convection models for even heating, reliable performance and ease of use for reheating, grilling and basic baking tasks. Many appreciate the intuitive controls and compact footprint, though some note that heavy baking or large batch cooking is better suited to larger ovens or standalone appliances.
Why choose this product?
A dependable all-round convection microwave that balances versatile cooking modes with ease of use and trusted brand reliability — ideal for daily family meals and quick snacks.
This 27 L convection microwave oven with Vapour Clean and starter kit brings versatility to everyday cooking. It handles reheating, defrosting, grilling and baking with ease, simplifying meals, snacks and desserts. The intuitive touch-key controls and dishwasher-friendly stainless-steel cavity make operation and cleaning straightforward. With 101 auto cook menus, it saves time and sparks curiosity to try new recipes. Compact yet capable, it fits most kitchen counters with dependable performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy everyday use
Vapour Clean convenience
Reason to avoid
Not for large batches
Basic control panel
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers often praise this Panasonic convection range for even cooking and reliable reheating, noting the variety of auto-cook menus and straightforward operation. Many highlight the efficient grill and baking performance for regular family meals, although some feel heavy baking tasks are better suited to dedicated ovens.
Why choose this product?
A dependable all-round convection microwave with intuitive controls and useful presets, ideal for everyday family cooking with minimal fuss.
Is a 27-litre convection microwave suitable for family cooking?
Yes, it suits small to medium families for daily reheating, grilling snacks, and baking moderate portions comfortably.
Can a 27-litre convection microwave replace a traditional oven?
It handles basic baking and grilling well, but may feel limited for large batches or frequent heavy baking.
What should users check before buying a 27-litre convection microwave?
Check kitchen space, power consumption, preset menus, ease of controls, and whether accessories support baking and grilling needs.
Factors to keep in mind before buying a 27-litre convection microwave oven
Family size: Suitable for small to medium households.
Cooking needs: Ideal for reheating, grilling and light baking.
Kitchen space: Ensure enough counter space and ventilation.
Power consumption: Check wattage for daily electricity use.
Ease of controls: Simple buttons help first-time users.
Auto-cook menus: Useful for quick, hassle-free meals.
Build quality: Stainless steel cavity lasts longer.
Cleaning features: Vapour or steam clean saves effort.
Accessories included: Baking tray and grill rack matter.
Warranty and service: Reliable after-sales support is essential.
Top 3 features of 27L convection microwave oven
|27L convection microwave oven
|Number of Auto Cook Menus
|Special Features
|Knob & Digital Controls
|Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT645BFDG, Black Mirror)
|101 auto menus
|360° Heat Wrap
|Digital touch controls
|Morphy Richards 27L Convection Microwave Oven (27CGF, Black)
|200 auto menus
|Deodorizer function
|Digital touch controls
|Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT64MBFDG, Floral Mirror)
|101 auto menus
|Stylish mirror finish
|Digital touch controls
|SHARP 27L Convection Microwave Oven (R827KNK, Black)
|300+ auto menus
|Healthy Fry, zero oil
|Digital touch controls
|Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT644MFDG, Grey)
|101 auto menus
|Vapour Clean feature
|Digital touch controls
|Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT644MFDG, Black) with Starter Kit
|101 auto menus
|Starter kit included
|Digital touch controls
