Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    27L convection microwave ovens are a single solution to baking, defrosting, reheating and more; I found 6 picks to help

    A 27L convection microwave oven simplifies daily cooking, handling baking, grilling, defrosting and reheating with ease while fitting comfortably into modern kitchens.

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 3:24 PM IST
    By Nivedita Mishra
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Best 27L microwave oven

    Best value for money

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best 27L microwave oven

    Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Morphy Richards 27L Convection Microwave Oven (27CGF, Black) | 200 Auto Cook Menus | 11 Power Levels | Stainless Steel Cavity | Deodorizer | 2-Year WarrantyView Details...

    ₹13,299

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Panasonic 27 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (Floral Mirror Finish, NN-CT64MBFDG, Floral Mirror Finish)View Details...

    ₹14,490

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Best value for money

    SHARP 27L Convection Microwave Oven (R827KNK, Black, Healthy Fry with Zero Oil, Stainless Steel Cavity, Vapour Clean)View Details...

    ₹12,490

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT644MFDG, Grey)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    A 27-litre convection microwave oven slips comfortably into everyday family kitchens, supporting both quick meals and slow, joyful cooking moments. It makes reheating effortless, grilling snacks crisp and baking cakes or breads evenly at home.

    Cook, bake, grill, and reheat effortlessly with this 27L microwave.
    Cook, bake, grill, and reheat effortlessly with this 27L microwave.

    The convection mode opens doors to trying new recipes without feeling overwhelmed. Its modern, compact design suits most counters, while clear buttons and easy instructions make daily use stress-free, even for first-time users.

    Priced sensibly, it feels like a practical upgrade rather than a luxury spend. While it may not handle very large portions at once, it works beautifully for regular family needs. Trusted brands like Panasonic, Morphy Richards and Sharp make it a reliable, confidence-building choice.

    We have bunched together some of options that you must consider before making a choice. They score big whether on matters of design, functionality, or overall usefulness.

    Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven NN‑CT645BFDG offers versatile cooking in a sleek black-mirror finish, blending convection, grilling and reheating in one appliance. With 101 auto-cook presets and Panasonic’s Magic Grill plus 360° heat wrap, it’s designed for everyday meals, snacks and desserts. Its compact design suits most kitchens, and intuitive controls help make cooking easier. A great choice for families wanting flexibility without complexity.

    Specifications

    Reheat:
    Auto reheat button
    Defrost:
    Auto defrost mode
    Grill:
    Magic Grill dual system
    Bake:
    Convection baking
    Number of Programmes:
    101 preset menus
    Product Dimensions:
    51.3×30.6×47.1 cm
    Colour:
    Black mirror
    Energy Consumption:
    900 W
    Warranty:
    1 yr product + 5 yr magnetron

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Even cooking tech

    ...

    Easy operation

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not ideal for heavy baking

    ...

    Limited large batch capacity

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise its reliable heating, sturdy build and simple controls. Many highlight the grilling and reheating performance and appreciate the range of auto-cook options, while a few note it’s best for regular family use rather than large-scale baking.

    Why choose this product?

    Versatile everyday cooking with intuitive features and trusted brand reliability.

    2. Morphy Richards 27L Convection Microwave Oven (27CGF, Black) | 200 Auto Cook Menus | 11 Power Levels | Stainless Steel Cavity | Deodorizer | 2-Year Warranty

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    This versatile 27 L convection microwave oven brings flexibility to everyday cooking with 200 auto-cook menus and 11 power levels. Its stainless steel cavity ensures even heating and durability, while the deodorizer keeps smells at bay. With convection, grill, defrost and reheating functions, it handles snacks, meals and bakes comfortably. The sleek black design fits most kitchens, and simple controls make it easy for regular family use.

    Specifications

    Reheat:
    Quick reheat function available
    Defrost:
    Auto defrost mode included
    Grill:
    Grill cooking supported
    Bake:
    Convection bake mode
    Number of Programs:
    200 auto menus
    Product Dimensions:
    56.1×46.2×35.5 cm
    Colour:
    Black with floral design
    Energy Consumption:
    900 W power output
    Warranty:
    2-year comprehensive

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Wide menu variety

    ...

    Durable stainless cavity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited large batches

    ...

    Floral design niche

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Users highlight its easy operation and helpful auto-cook options, noting good performance for reheating, grilling and regular cooking, though they see it more suited for everyday meals than heavy baking.

    Why choose this product?

    Versatile cooking modes with intuitive controls and a sturdy cavity for everyday family meals.

    This 27 litre convection microwave oven blends style with everyday practicality. With versatile modes for reheating, grilling, baking and defrosting, it handles family meals and snacks with ease. The floral mirror finish adds a touch of elegance, while the touch key controls and stainless-steel cavity make it simple to use and maintain. Compact yet spacious enough for regular cooking needs, it’s built for convenience and reliable performance.

    Specifications

    Reheat:
    Auto reheat function available
    Defrost:
    Auto defrost included
    Grill:
    Dedicated grill mode
    Bake:
    Convection baking mode
    Number of Programmes:
    101 auto menus
    Product Dimensions:
    51.3×30.6×47.1 cm
    Colour:
    Floral mirror finish
    Energy Consumption:
    900 W power
    Warranty:
    1 year product warranty

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Stylish floral design

    ...

    Versatile cooking modes

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not for heavy baking

    ...

    Basic preset count

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    While specific Amazon reviews for this exact finish may be limited, users of the Panasonic 27 L convection series often appreciate reliable reheating, even grilling and versatile modes, though some note that convection baking is best for occasional use rather than frequent, heavy baking.

    Why choose this product?

    A balanced choice for everyday cooking with a stylish finish and dependable performance.

    This 27 L convection microwave oven brings versatile cooking to your countertop with features for reheating, grilling, baking and defrosting at the touch of a button. The Healthy Fry technology delivers crisp snacks with little to no oil, while the stainless steel cavity is easy to clean and durable. With 300+ auto-cook menus and Vapour Clean convenience, it’s designed for everyday meals with simplicity and dependable performance.

    Specifications

    Reheat:
    Auto reheat function included
    Defrost:
    By weight/time defrost
    Grill:
    Grill mode available
    Bake:
    Convection bake supported
    Number of Programmes:
    300+ auto menus
    Product Dimensions:
    49.5×43.5×29 cm
    Colour:
    Black finish
    Energy Consumption:
    ~900 W output
    Warranty:
    1 yr product, 3 yr magnetron

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Healthy fry option

    ...

    Plenty of menus

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited large capacity

    ...

    Basic display

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Owners praise the crisp results from the healthy fry mode and appreciate how the multiple auto-cook menus simplify everyday cooking. Many note the even heating and easy cleaning stainless steel cavity, though a few mention they wish for more intuitive controls.

    Why choose this product?

    A versatile all-in-one convection microwave with healthy cooking features and abundant preset recipes.

    This 27 L convection microwave oven brings practical cooking versatility to everyday kitchens. It handles reheating, grilling, baking and defrosting with ease, making meals, snacks and treats simple and efficient. The stainless-steel cavity and touch key controls ensure durability and user-friendly operation, while the compact design fits most kitchen counters. With 101 preset auto cook menus and dependable build quality, it’s a reliable choice for busy households.

    Specifications

    Reheat:
    Auto reheat function
    Defrost:
    Automatic defrost mode
    Grill:
    Magic grill available
    Bake:
    Convection baking mode
    Number of Programmes:
    101 auto menus
    Product Dimensions:
    51×30×47 cm approx
    Colour:
    Grey and Black finish
    Energy Consumption:
    900 W microwave power
    Warranty:
    1 yr product + magnetron support

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Easy everyday cooking

    ...

    Durable stainless cavity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not for large batches

    ...

    Basic preset count

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers generally praise Panasonic convection models for even heating, reliable performance and ease of use for reheating, grilling and basic baking tasks. Many appreciate the intuitive controls and compact footprint, though some note that heavy baking or large batch cooking is better suited to larger ovens or standalone appliances.

    Why choose this product?

    A dependable all-round convection microwave that balances versatile cooking modes with ease of use and trusted brand reliability — ideal for daily family meals and quick snacks.

    This 27 L convection microwave oven with Vapour Clean and starter kit brings versatility to everyday cooking. It handles reheating, defrosting, grilling and baking with ease, simplifying meals, snacks and desserts. The intuitive touch-key controls and dishwasher-friendly stainless-steel cavity make operation and cleaning straightforward. With 101 auto cook menus, it saves time and sparks curiosity to try new recipes. Compact yet capable, it fits most kitchen counters with dependable performance.

    Specifications

    Reheat:
    Auto reheat function available
    Defrost:
    Automatic defrost included
    Grill:
    Magic Grill heating
    Bake:
    Convection baking mode
    Number of Programmes:
    101 auto menus
    Product Dimensions:
    52.6 × 50.1 × 40.8 cm
    Colour:
    Black finish
    Energy Consumption:
    ~900 W output
    Warranty:
    1 yr product warranty

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Easy everyday use

    ...

    Vapour Clean convenience

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not for large batches

    ...

    Basic control panel

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers often praise this Panasonic convection range for even cooking and reliable reheating, noting the variety of auto-cook menus and straightforward operation. Many highlight the efficient grill and baking performance for regular family meals, although some feel heavy baking tasks are better suited to dedicated ovens.

    Why choose this product?

    A dependable all-round convection microwave with intuitive controls and useful presets, ideal for everyday family cooking with minimal fuss.

    Is a 27-litre convection microwave suitable for family cooking?

    Yes, it suits small to medium families for daily reheating, grilling snacks, and baking moderate portions comfortably.

    Can a 27-litre convection microwave replace a traditional oven?

    It handles basic baking and grilling well, but may feel limited for large batches or frequent heavy baking.

    What should users check before buying a 27-litre convection microwave?

    Check kitchen space, power consumption, preset menus, ease of controls, and whether accessories support baking and grilling needs.

    Factors to keep in mind before buying a 27-litre convection microwave oven

    Family size: Suitable for small to medium households.

    Cooking needs: Ideal for reheating, grilling and light baking.

    Kitchen space: Ensure enough counter space and ventilation.

    Power consumption: Check wattage for daily electricity use.

    Ease of controls: Simple buttons help first-time users.

    Auto-cook menus: Useful for quick, hassle-free meals.

    Build quality: Stainless steel cavity lasts longer.

    Cleaning features: Vapour or steam clean saves effort.

    Accessories included: Baking tray and grill rack matter.

    Warranty and service: Reliable after-sales support is essential.

    Top 3 features of 27L convection microwave oven

    27L convection microwave ovenNumber of Auto Cook MenusSpecial FeaturesKnob & Digital Controls
    Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT645BFDG, Black Mirror)101 auto menus360° Heat WrapDigital touch controls
    Morphy Richards 27L Convection Microwave Oven (27CGF, Black)200 auto menusDeodorizer functionDigital touch controls
    Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT64MBFDG, Floral Mirror)101 auto menusStylish mirror finishDigital touch controls
    SHARP 27L Convection Microwave Oven (R827KNK, Black)300+ auto menusHealthy Fry, zero oilDigital touch controls
    Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT644MFDG, Grey)101 auto menusVapour Clean featureDigital touch controls
    Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT644MFDG, Black) with Starter Kit101 auto menusStarter kit includedDigital touch controls

    Similar articles for you

    Best microwave ovens under 10000: How to choose the right one for your family's needs in 2026

    Top 10 convection microwave ovens for faster cooking, baking and grilling at home

    Smarter cooking for modern kitchen: Top 6 picks for the best microwave oven that comes with cooking and safety features

    FAQs on 27-litre convection microwave oven
    Yes, suits small to medium families for daily cooking needs.
    Yes, convection mode supports basic baking and roasting tasks.
    Moderate consumption, efficient for regular reheating and cooking.
    No, digital controls and presets make operation simple.
    Commonly includes baking tray, grill rack and turntable.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Nivedita Mishra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Nivedita Mishra

      With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More

    News/Technology/27L Convection Microwave Ovens Are A Single Solution To Baking, Defrosting, Reheating And More; I Found 6 Picks To Help
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes