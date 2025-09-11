Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Best microwave ovens under 10000: How to choose the right one for your family's needs in 2025

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 08:00 am IST

This guide helps you choose the best microwave ovens under ₹10,000 for your family’s cooking and reheating needs, focusing on features, performance and value.

Microwaves under 10,000 are no longer just for reheating meals; they’ve become essential kitchen tools for everyday use. In 2025, these models strike a good balance between power and convenience, making them trusted for quick cooking and meal prep. From defrosting frozen food to preparing a full meal, these microwaves handle it all, helping you get food ready faster.

Get the best microwave ovens under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 and enjoy smart, budget friendly cooking this year.
Get the best microwave ovens under 10,000 and enjoy smart, budget friendly cooking this year.

Look for important features like even heating, multiple cooking modes, and designs that fit well in your kitchen. These microwaves provide everything needed for daily cooking, without unnecessary extras.

Let’s take a look at some of the top microwave options that could be the right fit for your kitchen and routine.

This LG microwave oven is an outstanding appliance to consider on Amazon when looking for the best microwave ovens under 10,000. Equipped with I-Wave technology and a quartz heater, it ensures even cooking and perfect grilling.

The auto cook menu for Indian cuisine simplifies meal preparation, making it easier to enjoy authentic dishes at home. Its health conscious features like the health plus menu and anti bacterial cavity make it a great choice for families.

Specifications

Capacity
20 L
Type
Grill Microwave
Technology
I-Wave Technology
Features
Quartz Heater, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity, Health Plus Menu

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

I-Wave technology ensures even cooking and grilling.

affiliate-tick

The auto cook menu makes Indian cooking simpler.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

20L capacity may not be sufficient for large families.

affiliate-cross

Grill function may need some practice for optimal results.

Click Here to Buy

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Built-In Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its simple controls and Indian recipe presets.

Why choose this product?

A smart home appliance for those who enjoy healthy, easy to make meals.

If you're looking for one of the best microwave ovens under 10,000, the Samsung 23 litre grill microwave oven fits the picture. It comes with various auto cook programs that make preparing meals a lot easier.

The quick defrost feature is a time saver, while the keep warm function makes sure your food stays at the right temperature until you're ready to eat. Plus, the ceramic enamel cavity is easy to clean and stays hygienic.

Specifications

Capacity
23 L
Type
Grill Microwave
Features
Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack
Warranty
10 Years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

The quick defrost and keep warm functions simplify cooking and food storage.

affiliate-tick

Ceramic enamel cavity makes cleaning easy and helps maintain hygiene.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

The 23L capacity may not be suitable for larger families.

affiliate-cross

The grill function may not achieve the same results as higher-end models.

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mentioned its easy to use features and long lasting warranty.

Why choose this product?

It’s a best bet for quick meals with its auto cook and defrost options.

The IFB solo microwave oven is one of the best microwave ovens under 10,000, offering a lot of features for the price. It comes with 61 auto cook menus, making meal preparation faster and easier.

The multi stage cooking function and auto defrost make it convenient for everyday use, while the anti rust stainless steel cavity ensures it’s built to last. If you need to heat leftovers or cook new meals, this microwave covers all the basics without any inconvenience.

Specifications

Capacity
25 L
Type
Solo Microwave
Key Features
61 Auto Cook Menus, Multi Stage Cooking, Auto Defrost, Anti Rust Stainless Steel Cavity

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

61 auto cook menus save time and effort.

affiliate-tick

Multi stage cooking helps you cook and heat in one go.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Might be too small for larger families.

affiliate-cross

Lacks grilling or convection features.

Click Here to Buy

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Anti Rust Stainless Steel Cavity With 61 Auto Cook Menus, Multi Stage Cooking, Auto Defrost, Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like how easy it is to use and how well it cooks.

Why choose this product?

Simple and reliable, with everything you need for daily use.

If you’re looking for one of the best microwave ovens under 10,000, this Panasonic solo microwave oven is a good option to consider in 2025. The 20 litre capacity works well for smaller families or individuals. Its small size means it fits nicely in any kitchen, and the black finish adds a touch of simplicity without standing out too much.

It’s not a fancy microwave with grilling or convection, but if you need something that handles the basics with ease, this microwave gets the job done.

Specifications

Capacity
20 L
Type
Solo Microwave
Features
Simple Controls, Compact Size

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Perfect size for smaller kitchens.

affiliate-tick

Simple, no frills operation.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lacks grilling or convection functions.

affiliate-cross

20L might be too small for bigger families.

Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People appreciate how easy it is to use for basic tasks like reheating.

Why choose this product?

Great for smaller kitchens or anyone who just needs basic functionality.

Looking for one of the best microwave ovens under 10,000? This Godrej microwave handles all tasks easily. It features a multi distribution heat system, ensuring food is cooked evenly. With a 25 litre capacity, it’s just the right size for smaller or medium size families.

Simple to operate, this microwave is great for reheating, cooking, and defrosting your meals with minimal effort. An ideal choice for everyone.

Specifications

Capacity
25 L
Type
Solo Microwave
Features
Multi Distribution Heat System
Heating Method
Conduction
Finish Type
Polished

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Even heat distribution for better results.

affiliate-tick

The 25L capacity suits small to medium families.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Doesn’t offer grilling or convection features.

affiliate-cross

Might be too small for large family meals.

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 725 SP1 TM Mirror, Multi distribution heat system), Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its ease of use and its performance for daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

A simple appliance good for both non users and experts.

This Samsung 23 litre solo microwave oven includes auto cook programs, making meal prep easier, and a child safety lock for security in households with kids. The ceramic enamel cavity is easy to clean and helps keep the microwave free from bacteria.

With a memory feature and deodorisation function, this microwave is built for convenience and long term use. Its user friendly design makes it a go to option for daily cooking, reheating, and defrosting.

Specifications

Capacity
23 L
Type
Solo Microwave
Key Features
Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity
Heating Method
Convection
Finish Type
Coloured Enamel

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Auto cook programs make cooking quick and easy.

affiliate-tick

Child safety lock ensures safety in homes with kids.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lacks grilling or convection options.

affiliate-cross

23L capacity may not be enough for larger families.

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People mentioned its features make it better from other brands.

Why choose this product?

Best one for those who need a great microwave with a long warranty.

The Panasonic microwave oven is a great pick among the best microwave ovens under 10,000. With 85 auto cook menus, it makes meal preparation faster and easier. Its 25 litre capacity is ideal for nuclear families.

This microwave is perfect for everyday tasks like reheating, defrosting, and cooking. It offers all features which makes it a top contender to buy for your home from Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
25 L
Type
Solo Microwave
Features
85 Auto Cook Menus
Heating Method
Solo
Finish Type
Polished

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

85 auto cook menus offer versatility and convenience.

affiliate-tick

25 litre capacity is perfect for smaller families or individuals.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lacks grilling or convection options.

affiliate-cross

25L might not be sufficient for larger meals.

Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People appreciate the variety of cooking options and ease of use.

Why choose this product?

An easy microwave with everything you need for daily use.

The LG 20 litre microwave with its 20 litre capacity makes it perfect for smaller kitchens or individuals. The microwave features easy to understand controls, making it best for quick reheating, defrosting, and cooking simple meals.

Its space saving design and basic functionality offer an uncomplicated solution for everyday cooking needs, making it a reliable appliance for those who want an easy oven.

Specifications

Capacity
20 L
Type
Solo Microwave
Key Feature
Easy-to-use Controls
Special Features
‎Auto Cook, Child Lock, Defrost, Timer, Turntable
Material
‎Metal Sheet

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and fits well in small kitchens.

affiliate-tick

User friendly controls for easy operation.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No advanced features like grilling or convection.

affiliate-cross

20L capacity may be too small for larger meals.

Click Here to Buy

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its simplicity and ease of use for daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for smaller households that need basic, efficient cooking.

How does the multi distribution heat system in microwave ovens under 10,000 improve cooking efficiency?

The multi distribution heat system ensures even cooking by evenly distributing microwaves throughout the cavity. This technology minimises hot spots, which means food is cooked more uniformly and in less time. As a result, meals are ready faster, and you don’t have to worry about unevenly heated food, which makes the microwave oven more efficient.

What advanced cooking technologies are available in microwave ovens under 10,000 for even heating and faster cooking?

Many microwave ovens in this price range come with features like Inverter Technology, which allows for consistent heat distribution and precise power control. This ensures faster and more even cooking, especially for delicate foods. Some models also include auto cook menus and turbo mode to further speed up cooking times while maintaining the quality of food.

How does the ceramic enamel cavity technology in microwave ovens under 10,000 contribute to better performance and easier cleaning?

Ceramic enamel cavities are non stick, which makes cleaning much easier compared to traditional microwave interiors. They also prevent bacteria buildup and eliminate odours, ensuring healthier cooking. The smooth surface helps reduce grease and food residue buildup, improving the overall performance by allowing microwaves to be distributed more effectively. This technology also enhances durability, ensuring the microwave remains in good condition longer.

What are the key features to look for when buying microwave ovens under 10,000?

  • Capacity: 20L to 25L works well for small to medium families.
  • Cooking tech: Inverter technology ensures even cooking.
  • Ease of use: Simple controls and pre-set menus make cooking easier.
  • Cleaning: Ceramic enamel cavities are easy to clean.
  • Safety: Child lock and overheat protection keep things safe.

Top 3 features of the best microwave ovens under 10,000 in 2025:

Best Microwave Ovens under 10,000 in 2025Cooking TechnologyModesBest Features
LG 20 L Grill Microwave Built-In Oven (MH2044DB)Quartz Heater, I-Wave TechnologyGrill, Auto Cook, Health Plus MenuAnti-Bacterial Cavity, Steam Clean, Indian Cuisine Presets
Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL)Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Grill HeaterGrill, Auto Cook, Quick DefrostBrowning Plus, Keep Warm, LED Display, 10-Year Cavity Warranty
IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S)Multi-Distribution Heat SystemSolo, Auto Cook, Multi-Stage CookingAnti-Rust Stainless Steel Cavity, 61 Auto Cook Menus
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG)Inverter TechnologySolo, Auto Cook, Multi-Stage Cooking85 Auto Cook Menus, Easy Defrost, 900W Power Output
Godrej 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 725 SP1 TM Mirror)Multi-Distribution Heat SystemSolo, Auto Cook, Multi-Stage CookingMirror Finish, Easy Clean, 5 Power Levels
Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL)Ceramic Enamel CavitySolo, Auto Cook, Quick DefrostEco Mode, Deodorization, 10-Year Cavity Warranty
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG)Inverter TechnologySolo, Auto Cook, Multi-Stage Cooking85 Auto Cook Menus, 900W Power Output, Easy Defrost
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB)I-Wave TechnologySolo, Auto Cook, Health Plus MenuAnti-Bacterial Cavity, Even Reheat & Defrost, 5 Power Levels

Latest microwave ovens in India changing the way we think about kitchen technology

Top 10 countertop microwaves for small kitchens that don’t sacrifice power or cooking features

Best ovens for modular kitchen: 10 smart convection ovens with auto menus and health-focused tech for flawless cooking

Best microwave ovens in India in April 2025 with top 10 picks for quick cooking, easy reheating and everyday convenience

Best Bosch built-in ovens in 2025 with steam, convection, and grill features for serious home chefs

Best convection microwave oven options: Why LG isn't your only top choice for the best kitchen appliance

  • How does inverter technology in microwave ovens under 10,000 improve cooking efficiency?

    Inverter technology provides consistent power levels, ensuring even cooking and energy savings.

  • What is the role of auto cook menus in budget microwave ovens?

    Auto cook menus simplify cooking by automatically adjusting time and power for specific dishes.

  • How does a ceramic enamel cavity benefit microwave ovens in this price range?

    Ceramic enamel cavities are easy to clean, resist bacteria, and enhance durability.

  • What advantages does a child safety lock offer in microwave ovens under 10,000?

    A child safety lock prevents accidental operation, ensuring household safety.

  • How does multi stage cooking functionality enhance meal preparation?

    Multi stage cooking allows sequential cooking processes like defrosting, cooking, and standing time without manual intervention.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

