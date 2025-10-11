5 air purifiers to buy before winter pollution starts making it hard to breathe

October is here, and the cold breeze is already making its way to the Northern regions of India. As winter is coming a little sooner this year, we must brace ourselves for the coldest weather and the upcoming pollution that will start to worsen post Diwali. Therefore, this is the perfect time to get an air purifier for your home and surroundings to keep the air near you clean and breathable. As the Amazon Diwali sale is ongoing, we have listed the top deals on the best air purifiers, which you can buy to prepare for the winter pollution. Here’s a list of the top 5 air purifiers to breathe clean air this winter.(Shutterstock)

5 air purifiers to buy before winter

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4: This air purifier covers up to 516 sq. ft., making it perfect for living and bedrooms. It comes with triple-layer filtration and 360° Air Intake for advanced purification of the Air. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 on Amazon. Buyers can also avail of Rs. 3,000 instant bank discount to get further off on the purchase.

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355: This could be another smart choice to make the air clean around your home. The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 also offers a true HEPA H13 Filter and surround 360° air technology that claims to remove 99.97% of dust and particulate matter. You can get this air purifier at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 during the Amazon Diwali sale.

Honeywell Air Touch V5 Air Purifier: Another air purifier option to consider is from Honeywell. This particular model offers a 4-stage filtration process to remove pollen, bacteria, PM2.5, mould, pollutants, and toxic gases from the air. Its purification cycle starts every 12 minutes; therefore, you can breathe fresh air at home. The Honeywell Air Touch V5 Air Purifier is currently available at just Rs. 10,190 on Amazon.

Philips AC1711 Air Purifier: This air purifier claims to capture 99.97% of particles that include pollen, dust, pet dander, smog or gases and viruses of up to 0.003 microns. It is also equipped with a Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter and offers 360° air suction. You can get the Philips AC1711 Air Purifier at just Rs. 11,899 on Amazon.

Sharp Air Purifier ‎FP-F40E-T: Lastly, you can consider buying this air purifier from Sharp, which comes with 3 passive filtration processes that include Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter and Active-Carbon Filter to capture all kinds of pollutants and allergens. Now, you can get the Sharp Air Purifier ‎FP-F40E-T for just Rs. 9,796.