In recent months, several mid-range smartphones from top brands made their debut with innovative offerings. However, only a few models managed to grab attention in the competitive segment. If you are someone who is planning to buy a feature-filled smartphone with great performance, camera, features, and a lasting battery, then we have got you covered. We have listed the 5 best phones under Rs.30000 from brands like Nothing, iQOO, Oppo, and more, narrowing the buyer’s research. This list includes the latest smartphone models such as the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, iQOO Neo 10R, Vivo V50e, and much more. Nothing Phone 3a Pro, iQOO Neo 10, and more smartphones to buy under Rs.30000.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

5 Best phones under ₹ 30000 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10R: This smartphone was launched in March 2025 with some powerful offerings, making it popular in the segment. The iQOO Neo 10R is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is backed by a massive 6400mAh battery, offering a lasting performance. It also comes with an impressive dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS portrait camera.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: The Next smartphone on the list we have is the new Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM. It comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Nothing Phone 3a Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery, providing lasting performance.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, which is known for its simple yet premium design. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM. It also comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera, making it a great choice for an all-rounder smartphone.

Vivo V50e: Lastly, we have the Vivo V50e, which is a camera-centric smartphone that includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone also provides a great day-to-day performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip paired with 8GB RAM. It also has a massive 5500mAh battery for lasting performance.