5 cool gadgets under 1999 to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is just a few weeks away, and many brothers are on the lookout for the perfect gift to show their love for their sisters on this auspicious day. While the festival celebrates the bond between siblings beyond material things, gifts remain a key part of the tradition. Brothers often look for meaningful presents that show their care, while sisters tie the Rakhi as a symbol of protection and love. If you’re unsure what to choose this year, here is a list of useful gadgets under Rs. 1999 that make great Rakhi gifts without stretching your budget. Confused about Rakhi gifts? Here are budget gadgets under Rs. 1999 your sister might love.(Pexels)

1. Hair Dryers and Hair Straighteners

Hair care tools are popular and practical gifts. Many brands like Philips, Nova, and Syska offer hair dryers priced between Rs. 500 and Rs. 2000. These dryers help your sister style her hair quickly and easily. Hair straighteners are also widely available within this price range. Brands such as Philips, Nova, and Havells sell straighteners that allow for smooth, frizz-free hair without needing a salon visit. Both are convenient gifts for sisters who like to maintain their hair at home.

2. Earbuds

Earbuds are perfect for music lovers and those who attend online classes or work from home. Many affordable options include features like noise cancellation and true wireless technology. Earbuds priced between Rs. 1000 and Rs. 2000 from various brands offer good sound quality and comfort for daily use, and it will also make it a thoughtful gift for your sister at under Rs. 1999.

3. Digital Photo Frames

Digital photo frames offer a modern way to display and celebrate old and best moments. Unlike traditional frames, they can show multiple images in rotation, which helps you and your sister to relive memories with ease. Several models are available in India for under Rs. 1999, which let your sister keep favourite moments on display digitally.

4. Smartwatches

Smartwatches have become popular for managing daily tasks and fitness. They show notifications, track health metrics like heart rate, and even support calls without needing to access the phone. Brands such as Boat, Noise, and other brands offer entry-level smartwatches under Rs. 1999 that pack useful features and style.

5. Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers offer mobility and sound quality for music lovers on the go. Some models also include voice assistant features powered by AI, which respond to commands and answer questions. Brands like Xiaomi, boAt and others offer smart speakers around Rs. 1999, which makes it a handy gift for tech-savvy siblings.