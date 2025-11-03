5 internet browsers to try if you think Google Chrome tracks you

As tech companies continue to expand their reach into users’ browsing habits and digital behaviour, online privacy remains a growing concern in 2025. From tracking cookies to IP addresses, user data has become a valuable resource for major platforms. However, a few browsers now offer ways to surf the internet without being constantly monitored. Here’s a look at some of the top privacy-friendly browsers available today. Here’s how these browsers from Brave, Tor, to DuckDuckGo help you browse with privacy.(Pexels)

Brave

Brave offers a balance between privacy and convenience. It is built on Chromium, the same foundation as Google Chrome, but it blocks ads and trackers by default. According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s Cover Your Tracks tool, Brave offers strong protection against web tracking. The browser also integrates private messaging, news, video calling, and its own search feature designed to safeguard data. Users can enable or disable the crypto rewards system and can subscribe to a VPN service for added privacy.

DuckDuckGo Browser

DuckDuckGo, widely known for its privacy-first search engine, has expanded into web browsing on both desktop and mobile. Its browser, based on Chromium, suggests minimal data collection and automatically manages cookie consent. It includes Duck Player, a tool that lets users watch YouTube videos without ads or tracking. The DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials extension further enhances protection by blocking third-party trackers and ensuring secure HTTPS connections whenever possible.

Firefox

Mozilla's Firefox has long been at the forefront of promoting digital privacy through open-source development and transparency. It operates independently of Chromium and includes several privacy tools such as Enhanced Tracking Protection and Total Cookie Protection. These features limit data collection from advertisers, block social media trackers, and prevent cross-site cookies. Firefox’s private browsing mode also deletes browsing history automatically and helps users avoid being identified by websites.

Tor Browser

Lastly, the Tor browser remains a top choice for those who prioritise complete anonymity. It routes internet traffic through several encrypted layers, which makes it difficult for anyone to trace a user’s activity. Though often associated with the dark web, Tor’s main purpose is to preserve privacy by concealing user identity and location. Its multi-layer encryption, however, can slow browsing speeds and affect website functionality.