5 Reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra over Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is launching in just a few days with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and several other rumoured upgrades. This year, Samsung is expected to bring a refined design, a few camera upgrades, and new Galaxy AI features which may provide a new user experience to users. But, is it worth buying the new-gen at a higher price or getting the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a lower price? Last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra received some major upgrades and many experts, publications, and others have titled the device as the “best flagship Android” of 2024. Therefore, it might be fruitful to buy the last year’s model. Here’s why you should get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ahead of Galaxy S25 Ultra launch.(HT Tech)

5 Reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra



Similar titanium design: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly come with a similar design with titanium frame, quad camera setup, and other as last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. Therefore, you may not catch much difference between Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is quite sturdy and durable with Corning Gorilla Armor glass and a grade 2 titanium frame.

Powerful performance and OS upgrades: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering faster and more efficient performance. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which has showcased a proven performance over the course. Additionally, Samsung will also provide 7 years of OS updates, therefore, the smartphone will get all the latest features.

Similar Galaxy AI features: This year, Samsung is expected to unveil new Galaxy AI features and tools, offering additional AI experiences alongside existing features. Since Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a powerful chipset and with longer OS upgrades, the smartphone is expected to support the upcoming AI features. Therefore, users will not feel excluded when it comes to AI features.

Proven camera performance: While the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to feature an upgraded ultrawide and telephoto camera, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also comes with some competitive camera features. The smartphone includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP periscope camera with 5x zoom, a 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Value for money: Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will launched with a higher price tag of around Rs.150000. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be bought at a much lower price on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.