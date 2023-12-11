7 best LG NanoCell TV: Future of colourful viewing

INTRODUCTION Experience unparalleled colour and clarity with LG NanoCell TV.(Pexels)

LG NanoCell TV stands out as a beacon of innovation and color fidelity, redefining the standards of home entertainment. As we delve into the realm of the best LG NanoCell TV models, we uncover the brilliance of NanoCell Technology, which sets these TVs apart in a crowded market.

NanoCell technology, a cornerstone of LG's TV lineup, employs nanoparticles to filter out impure colors, ensuring that only the most vibrant and pure hues reach your eyes. This results in a display that bursts with rich, accurate colors, making these TVs ideal for those who crave a colorful viewing experience. The NanoCell range not only excels in color reproduction but also in delivering sharper and more detailed images, even at wider viewing angles, a feature that has become increasingly important in modern living spaces.

The best NanoCell TV models embody the essence of Future TV Technology. They are not just about spectacular visuals; these TVs are smart, equipped with cutting-edge AI that enhances both picture and sound quality, providing an immersive viewing experience. Integration with popular streaming services, voice control capabilities, and a user-friendly interface make LG NanoCell TVs a top choice for tech-savvy consumers.

Moreover, the design of these TVs deserves a special mention. Sleek, elegant, and minimalist, they blend seamlessly into any decor, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your space. The slim profile and refined finish underscore LG's commitment to superior design and functionality.

As we explore the top LG TVs in the NanoCell lineup, we find that each model offers a unique combination of features, catering to a diverse range of preferences and needs. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fanatic, or a gaming enthusiast, there's an LG NanoCell TV that's just right for you, offering an unparalleled viewing experience that brings your favorite content to life in vibrant color and clarity.

Product List

LG 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart Nano-cell TV 75SM9400PTA (Ceramic BK + Dark Steel Silver)

Bring the future into your living room with the LG 75SM9400PTA 4K Ultra HD Smart Nano-cell TV. Its breathtaking 75-inch 4K display delivers stunningly sharp and vibrant visuals thanks to Nano color technology and full array dimming. The α7 Gen 2 intelligent processor analyzes content in real time to optimize every image for AI picture and AI brightness. AI ThinQ with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa allows you to control compatible smart devices and search for content using just your voice. Dolby Atmos and 40 watts of sound immerse you in the action, while LG's WebOS smart TV platform provides access to all your favorite streaming content. The result is an entertainment experience as beautiful as it is intelligent, redefining what a TV can do.

Specifications of LG 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart Nano-cell TV

Screen Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: NanoCell

Processor: α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

Sound: Dolby Atmos, 40 watts output

Smart Features: AI ThinQ, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI

Operating System: WebOS

Pros Cons 75-inch large 4K display for immersive viewing Higher price due to size and features Nano color technology for vibrant and accurate colors May be too large for smaller spaces Built-in Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control Dolby Atmos and 40-watt sound for immersive audio experience WebOS smart TV platform for easy access to streaming content

2. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 55NANO73SQA (Ashed Blue)

LG's advanced nano-tech takes crystal clear viewing to the next level. The 55-inch screen hosts 4K Ultra HD resolution and a NanoCell panel that produces over one billion colors with perfect accuracy. An α5 Gen4 AI Processor 4K analyzes the content and optimizes every scene for deeper blacks, more lifelike hues, and vivid contrast. Even sound quality gets an upgrade with AI Sound Pro that creates virtual 5.1 surround sound from the built-in stereo speakers. The versatile tech includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports, and built-in voice control through Google Assistant and Alexa. All the streaming apps you love, like Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV, are easy to access through the innovative WebOS smart TV platform. The Magic Remote, with hotkeys and voice commands, makes navigating content effortless. Overall, this LG TV delivers an immersive entertainment experience with stunning 4K pictures and enhanced audio, backed by intelligent technology and easy functionality.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: NanoCell

Processor: α5 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

Sound: AI Sound Pro, virtual 5.1 surround sound

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports

Smart Features: Built-in voice control, Google Assistant, Alexa

Operating System: WebOS

Pros Cons 55-inch 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear visuals Smaller screen compared to larger models NanoCell panel produces over one billion colors AI Sound Pro for virtual 5.1 surround sound Built-in voice control and WebOS smart platform Magic Remote for easy navigation

3. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 43NANO73SQA (Ashed Blue)

This LG NanoCell 4K TV packs a serious punch into its petite frame. With an α5 Gen4 AI Processor 4K upscaling your content to near 4K quality, NanoColor display technology for over a billion rich colors, and AI Brightness Control that adjusts to ambient light, this TV delivers stunning visuals from any source. Play games using the Game Optimizer for reduced input lag and access all your favorite streaming apps through WebOS 22. LG's Magic Remote lets you navigate the big screen with voice or app hotkeys while built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa answer questions, control smart home devices, and more. All this smart technology is wrapped up in a stylish design with a slim bezel that blends into any room it graces. This 43-inch LG smart TV makes big-screen entertainment accessible and affordable.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV

Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: NanoCell

Processor: α5 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

Smart Features: Game Optimizer, WebOS 22, Magic Remote

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Built-in Voice Control: Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Pros Cons Compact 43-inch size suitable for smaller spaces Smaller screen may not be as immersive 4K upscaling and NanoColor display technology AI Brightness Control adjusts to ambient light Game Optimizer for reduced input lag Stylish design with slim bezel Affordable price point

4. LG 177 cm (70 Inches) Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 70NANO75SQA (Black) (2022 Model)

This massive 70-inch LG smart LED TV takes the basic TV experience and elevates it to a whole new level. This TV provides an immersive viewing experience for any movie night or sports game. Powered by the WebOS operating system, the TV has built-in Wi-Fi for accessing streaming apps and services. The ultra-high-definition 4K resolution ensures crystal clear picture quality, while the NanoCell display technology reproduces accurate colors for a realistic image. The sleek design features thin borders and a table mount for a minimal look. All the inputs and connections you need, including USB ports and HDMI, allow you to connect devices easily. The included magic remote lets you control the TV and navigate menus with simple hand gestures. After experiencing this LG smart TV, the basic TVs in your house will seem small and outdated.

Specifications of LG 177 cm (70 Inches) Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 70 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: NanoCell

Operating System: WebOS

Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Design: Sleek with thin borders

Remote Control: Magic Remote included

Pros Cons Large 70-inch screen for an immersive experience May be too big for some rooms 4K resolution and Nanocell technology for clear images Built-in Wi-Fi and streaming app access Sleek design with thin borders Magic remote for gesture control

5. LG 164 cm (65 Inches) Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65NANO80SQA (Black) (2022 Model)

This 65 inch LG LED 4K TV offers incredible viewing in ample size. Powered by webOS, its nanocell display technology delivers vibrant colors and stunning clarity with 4K resolution and a speedy 60Hz refresh rate. The flat panel design and ultra-slim bezel create an elegant look that enhances any room, while the included magic remote and two tabletop stands make the setup simple. With HDMI and USB ports, you can stream all your favorite content from Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, and more, and the built-in 20-watt speakers deliver room-filling sound. So, if you're looking for a smart TV that combines advanced technology, stylish design, and big-screen entertainment, this LG 65-inch 4K TV is ready to elevate your viewing experience to new heights.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 Inches) Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Display Technology: NanoCell

Operating System: WebOS

Sound: Built-in 20 watt speakers

Connectivity: HDMI, USB

Pros Cons 65-inch large screen for immersive viewing Bigger size might not fit in all spaces 4K resolution with 60Hz refresh rate for clarity Stylish flat panel design with ultra-slim bezel WebOS and built-in 20 watt speakers HDMI and USB ports for easy connectivity

6. LG 139 cm (55 Inches) Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55NANO80SQA (Black) (2022 Model)

The NanoCell display of this LG TV produces over a billion colors and a sharp 4K resolution, while HDR 10 Pro optimizes each scene for stunning depth and contrast. The α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K upscales everything you watch for the most lifelike visuals, and the 178-degree wide viewing angle means everyone gets a great view. But this smart TV is about more than beautiful pictures. Its WebOS operating system offers instant access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube. The built-in Wi-Fi and screen mirroring let you cast content from your devices, and the 20W speakers with Dolby Audio bring movies and shows to life. All packed into an elegant design that's as stylish as it is smart. This LG Nanocell TV delivers high-performance home entertainment that's big on visual thrills and small on compromises.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 Inches) Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: NanoCell

Processor: α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Sound: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio

Smart Features: HDR 10 Pro, 178-degree wide viewing angle

Operating System: WebOS

Pros Cons 55-inch screen with over a billion colors Smaller than the larger models 4K resolution with HDR 10 Pro for enhanced visuals α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K for upscaling WebOS for streaming app access Elegant design and built-in 20W speakers

7. LG NanoCell 165.1 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QNED TV 65QNED91TPZ (Black) (2021 Model)

This LG NanoCell TV promises a viewing experience that's out of this world. With a massive 65-inch 4K display powered by LG's advanced NanoCell technology, images come to life with stunning clarity and vibrant color. A lightning-fast 120Hz refresh rate minimizes motion blur for smooth action scenes, while the webOS smart platform gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube. The integrated 40-watt speakers deliver room-filling sound and features like USB ports, HDMI inputs, and built-in Wi-Fi make it easy to connect all your devices. LG engineered every detail of this TV for a viewing experience that immerses and amazes, transforming your living room into a home theater that rivals the big screen.

Specifications of LG NanoCell 165.1 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QNED TV

Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Display Technology: NanoCell, QNED

Sound: 40-watt speakers

Smart Features: WebOS smart platform

Connectivity: USB ports, HDMI inputs, built-in Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Large 65-inch 4K display for quality viewing Higher price point Advanced NanoCell technology for vibrant colors 120Hz refresh rate for smooth action WebOS smart platform with streaming app access 40-watt speakers for powerful sound

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 75SM9400PTA 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Display Nano Color Technology α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor LG 55NANO73SQA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Display α5 Gen4 AI Processor 4K AI Sound Pro with Virtual 5.1 Surround LG 43NANO73SQA 43-inch Compact 4K Ultra HD Display NanoColor Display Technology Game Optimizer and WebOS 22 LG 70NANO75SQA 70-inch Large 4K Ultra HD Screen WebOS Operating System Sleek Design with Thin Borders LG 65NANO80SQA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Display 60Hz Refresh Rate WebOS with Built-in 20 Watt Speakers LG 55NANO80SQA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Display α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K HDR 10 Pro and Wide Viewing Angle LG 65QNED91TPZ 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QNED Display 120Hz Refresh Rate WebOS Smart Platform

Best overall product

Among the lineup of LG NanoCell TVs, the LG 75SM9400PTA 4K Ultra HD Smart Nanocell TV stands out as the best overall product. Its expansive 75-inch display offers an unrivaled immersive experience, making it the epitome of a colorful viewing TV. The incorporation of Nano color technology ensures that viewers enjoy remarkably vibrant and accurate colors, bringing every scene to life with extraordinary clarity and depth. Furthermore, the α7 Gen 2 intelligent processor is a game-changer, adeptly optimizing each image for peak quality in real-time. This model seamlessly blends size, technology, and smart features, making it the perfect centerpiece for any modern entertainment setup. Whether it's for cinematic movie nights or dynamic gaming sessions, the LG 75SM9400PTA promises a viewing experience that is as spectacular as it is enjoyable, truly embodying the future of television technology.

Best value for money product

In the realm of LG NanoCell TVs, the LG 43NANO73SQA 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV stands out as the best value-for-money product. This 43-inch model strikes a perfect balance between affordability and top-notch features, making it an ideal choice for those seeking Future TV Technology without breaking the bank. The NanoCell display technology ensures a high-quality picture with over a billion vibrant colors, delivering a true-to-life viewing experience. Additionally, its compact size makes it suitable for a variety of spaces, from small apartments to bedrooms. The TV also boasts smart features like the WebOS platform and built-in voice control, enhancing user convenience. For consumers looking for an entry into the high-quality visuals offered by NanoCell technology without a hefty price tag, the LG 43NANO73SQA offers an unbeatable combination of performance, features, and affordability, making it an excellent choice in the LG NanoCell TV lineup.

How to find the best LG Nano cell TV?

When searching for the best LG NanoCell TV, it's crucial to consider how the TV's features align with your viewing needs. Firstly, assess the size and resolution that fit your space and viewing distance; larger rooms and longer viewing distances benefit from bigger screens like those offered by LG's NanoCell range. Look for a model with 4K resolution to ensure a crisp, detailed picture. Next, delve into NanoCell Technology, which is pivotal for vibrant and accurate color reproduction, enhancing your Colorful Viewing TV experience. Consider the processing power of the TV; higher-end models with advanced processors will better handle motion and upscale content. Smart features like voice control, compatibility with streaming services, and connectivity options should also be on your checklist. Lastly, don't forget to read reviews and compare prices to get the best value. By focusing on these aspects, you can confidently select an LG NanoCell TV that offers a premium viewing experience tailored to your preferences.

