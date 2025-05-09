7 simple tricks to boost your Android mobile phone’s performance, battery

If your device no longer runs as smoothly as it did when you first bought it, don't rush to buy a new one just yet, as lagging and longer response times are common issues in these devices. Slowdowns can happen for various reasons, but there are simple solutions to get your Android device back up to speed. Even if your phone is one of the latest models, it might still experience performance issues. Is your Android phone slowing down? Try these 7 simple tips to boost its performance and speed.(Unsplash)

Here are seven effective ways to enhance your phone’s speed and efficiency without the need for an upgrade.

1. Adjust Battery Settings to Maximise Power

Battery drain can significantly impact your phone’s performance. Start by adjusting your battery settings to extend its life and improve overall speed. Turn off auto-brightness and set your screen’s brightness manually to 50 percent or lower. The brighter your screen, the more battery it consumes, which can slow down performance. Additionally, enable features like Adaptive Battery and Battery Optimisation. These settings adjust your phone’s power usage based on your habits, which will automatically limit power-hungry apps in the background.

2. Use Dark Mode for Better Efficiency

Switching to dark mode not only reduces eye strain but can also improve battery life, especially on OLED screens. Many Android devices running Android 10 and later come with a system-wide dark mode option. If your phone supports it, go to your settings and enable dark mode to conserve power. You can set it to switch on automatically at sunset or schedule it based on your preferred hours. Even if your device doesn't support a full dark mode, many apps offer their own dark themes.

3. Check for Software Updates

Keeping your phone’s software up to date is essential for optimal performance. Software updates often include bug fixes, security patches, and performance improvements. While updates alone might not drastically speed up your device, they can help refine its overall performance.

To check for updates, open your phone’s settings, scroll to “System,” and tap “Software Updates” or “System Updates,” then select “Check for Updates.”

4. Disable Unnecessary Pre-installed Apps

Many Android devices come with pre-installed apps that users rarely use. These apps can take up valuable resources and slow down your phone. While some of these apps can’t be uninstalled, you can disable them to prevent them from running in the background.

To disable unwanted apps, go to “Settings,” then “Apps,” and select “Installed apps.” Find the apps you don't need and choose to disable them.

5. Revoke Unused App Permissions

Apps can consume significant resources by constantly running in the background. To limit their impact, review the permissions granted to each app. For example, turning off permissions like location access or background activity can prevent apps from consuming power when you’re not actively using them.

To manage app permissions, go to “Settings,” then “Privacy,” and select “Permission Manager.” You can also press and hold an app icon on your home screen, tap “App Info,” then select “Permissions.”

6. Restart Your Phone Regularly

A simple restart can often solve performance issues by clearing background processes and freeing up system resources. Restarting your phone can help reset the system and improve responsiveness. If you find yourself needing to restart your phone frequently, consider scheduling automatic reboots. Many Android phones, such as those from Samsung, OnePlus, and OPPO, offer a feature that allows you to set a time for the phone to restart automatically.

7. Perform a Factory Reset if Necessary

If none of the above tips significantly improve your phone’s performance, consider a factory reset. This will restore your phone to its original settings, and it will remove all apps and data that may have accumulated over time. While this step requires reinstalling your apps, it can help resolve deeper software issues that affect speed and performance.

To perform a factory reset, go to “Settings,” then “System,” select “Reset options,” and tap “Erase all data/factory reset.”

Note: Make sure you back up your important data to another device or to Google Cloud Storage before performing a factory reset.

In short, these actions may improve your Android device’s battery life, responsiveness, and overall reliability. And by following these tips and tricks, Android users can enhance their device’s performance without replacing it or making a costly phone upgrade.