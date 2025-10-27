Aadhaar card update: Address, phone number updation to get easier with this app

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) may soon introduce an all-in-one e-Aadhaar mobile app for Android and iOS users. This app will likely simplify the process of updating Date of Birth, phone number and address, reducing the visits to Aadhaar Seva Kendras or Aadhaar centres. While we already have the mAadhaar app to keep our data secure, the new e-Aadhaar app is said to be a tedious process for updating personal details for the Aadhaar identity card. Here’s everything you need to know about the new government app, and how it will work for citizens in India Smartphone users may soon get a new e-Aadhaar app. Here’s everything you need to know.

e-Aadhaar app: Everything you need to know

The new e-Aadhaar app is currently under development by UIDAI and is expected to make an official release before the end of 2025. This is expected to be an app designed for smartphones, both Android and iOS, which users can leverage to update their data, including Date of Birth, phone number, address, and other crucial information required for the Aadhaar card. According to reports, the app will simplify the process and reduce the in-person visits to government offices for biometric authentication to update the data.

The e-Aadhaar app is rumoured to be backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and facial recognition technology for secure working and updation of Aadhaar-related details. Officials suggest that this integration could speed up the process and will also reduce the risk of identity fraud. Now, a significant part of the updation process is said to be managed digitally via the upcoming e-Aadhaar app.

To collect users’ data, the app will automatically fetch a person's details from birth certificates, PAN cards, passports, driving licenses, and ration cards. Hence, this could work as an all-in-one app for all your government support data. The report for the e-Aadhaar app was also rumoured back in August, and we are still awaiting an official response from UIDAI for the official release.