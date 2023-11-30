Acer Android TV vs other brands: Top 10 smart choices

Selecting a smart TV has never been more complicated as the entertainment industry is developing so fast. Among the plethora of choices, Acer's Android TV stands out as a strong rival because of its unique combination of utility and innovation. We explore the world of smart TVs in this comparison, comparing Acer's Android TV to those of other major manufacturers to identify the best 10 intelligent options for buyers.

Acer Android TV ranks very high on factors like screen resolution, HDR compatibility, refresh rates and colour accuracy among others.

With its entry into the smart TV market, Acer is bringing its signature quality, dependability, and cutting-edge technology. Its unique feature is the incorporation of Android TV as its operating system, which offers consumers a smooth and user-friendly interface. Acer and the Android ecosystem have partnered to develop an environment that effortlessly combines the functionality of a smartphone with the world of television.

In this review, we evaluate Acer's product in comparison to other well-known manufacturers, looking at essential aspects, including display quality, processing speed, intelligent features, and networking choices. While other vendors promote their USPs, Acer's Android TV demonstrates how well it can provide immersive audio, sharp images, and an easy-to-use interface.

Acer's Android TV is thoroughly examined in terms of how it compares and often outperforms other devices in areas such as screen resolution, HDR compatibility, refresh rates, and colour accuracy. Its voice-activated navigation and compatibility with a large number of streaming providers further establish it as a leader in the smart entertainment space.

This comparison analysis aims to identify the best 10 smart TV options on the market, with Acer's Android TV standing out as a strong contender that meets the exacting demands of modern entertainment aficionados.

1. VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1

This VW 40-inch Smart TV brings frameless style and quantum technology to your living room. Its Full HD resolution and 60 Hertz refresh rate delivers stunning visuals, while the 178-degree viewing angle means everyone gets a great view. Connect your set top box, Blu-ray player or gaming console via two HDMI ports, and access USB drives or charge devices using the dual USB ports. The 24-watt stereo speakers provide surround sound for an immersive experience, while the optical output allows you to connect an external soundbar or speakers. The Android smart TV features Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix and Zee5 right on the home screen, along with PC connectivity, mirroring, cloud TV and a quad-core processor to ensure smooth navigation. An A+ grade panel, IPE technology and true colour reproduction make this TV a visual showstopper, while the frameless design and quantum lucent technology enhance the minimalist aesthetic. The VW 40-inch Smart TV delivers vivid visuals, smart functionality and style in a compact package.

Specifications of VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1:

Screen Size: 101 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Yes

Frameless Design: Yes

Pros Cons 1. Frameless design for sleek look. 1. Smaller screen compared to some competitors. 2. Full HD resolution for sharp images. 2. Limited app availability on the Android platform. 3. Smart TV functionality with Android. 3. May have limited sound quality. 4. Good build quality. 4. Price may be on the higher side.

Also read: 32 inch LED TV: 10 best options of September 2023 to consider before buying one

2. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A

This TCL S Series 40-inch TV boasts jaw-dropping picture quality into an amazingly slim design. The Full HD resolution combined with AI Picture Engine 2. and Dolby Audio delivers stunning clarity and crisp colors that seem to leap off the screen. The bezel-less design means the gorgeous picture completely steals the show. Powered by Android TV, you'll have access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar right on the home screen. The 64-bit quad-core processor ensures smooth navigation and app performance. There's also built-in WiFi and screen mirroring so you can easily cast content from your phone. With 2 HDMI ports and a USB port, connecting your set-top box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console is a snap. The 24W speakers produce room-filling sound, while Dolby Audio enhances voices to keep dialog perfectly clear. This TCL TV delivers big-screen entertainment with an elegant, virtually frameless design that will upgrade any space.

Specifications of TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A:

Screen Size: 101 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Operating System: Android

Bezel-Less Design: Yes

Smart Features: Yes

Pros Cons 1. Bezel-less design for immersive viewing. 1. Limited app selection on the Android platform. 2. Full HD resolution for clear visuals. 2. Smaller screen size compared to some competitors. 3. Android OS for smart features. 3. Audio quality may not be the best. 4. Affordable price point. 4. Limited connectivity options.

3. Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 329X5051

This 32-inch Kodak TV packs a punch with HD Ready resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR for vibrant colors that pop off the screen. It's loaded with smart features like Android 11 OS, WiFi, Bluetooth, and built-in Chromecast so you can easily stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The dual-band WiFi and 3 HDMI ports make it easy to hook up all your devices, while the 30W speakers deliver immersive sound that brings movies to life. The user-friendly remote and Google Assistant compatibility mean you can control your TV with just your voice. With its stylish design and powerful performance, this Kodak TV gives you big screen entertainment on a budget.

Specifications of Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 329X5051:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Yes

Certification: Certified Android TV

Pros Cons 1. Certified Android TV for app support. 1. HD Ready resolution, not Full HD. 2. Compact size for small spaces. 2. Smaller screen size. 3. Affordable pricing. 3. Limited app selection. 4. Decent image quality. 4. May lack advanced features.

4. TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP

It’s indeed a slim and stylish TV to simplify your streaming life. The 32-inch frameless design minimizes distractions for an immersive viewing experience, while the crystal clear HD resolution shows your shows just as the creators intended. Powerful stereo speakers and Dolby audio technology delivers clear and balanced sound quality, transporting you into the action. The Android TV operating system brings all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV together in one place, easily searchable and recommended by Google. The built-in Chromecast, wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity wirelessly connect your mobile devices and smart home devices. The quad core processor ensures fast and smooth streaming performance, while the 1GB of RAM keeps multiple apps running without lag.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Yes

Pros Cons 1. Smart TV features with Android OS. 1. HD Ready resolution, not Full HD. 2. Compact and suitable for small rooms. 2. Limited app availability. 3. Decent image quality. 3. Smaller screen size. 4. Affordable pricing. 4. May lack advanced features.

5. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro

This OnePlus 43-inch 4K Android TV brings startling clarity to your living room. With over 8 million pixels, sharp details and vibrant colors come alive on the ultra-high definition screen. Experience the world's most popular content in 4K thanks to the premium Android TV operating system. Binge watch your favorites on Netflix, YouTube and more with a simple voice command to Google Assistant. The bezel-less design immerses you in the picture while the 24W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver surround sound without the clutter. Plus, three HDMI ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and built-in Chromecast give you countless ways to connect and stream. Whether gaming on a console or watching the big game, this OnePlus smart TV brings it to life with stunning 4K resolution and a buttery smooth 60Hz refresh rate.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Yes

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp visuals. 1. Pricier compared to Full HD TVs. 2. Android OS with a wide range of apps. 2. Larger screen may not fit in smaller spaces. 3. Good build quality. 3. Sound quality may be average. 4. Smart features for streaming. 4. Energy consumption may be higher.

6. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN

Take your viewing experience to a whole new level with the MI 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. Powered by a quad-core processor and Android 10, this TV delivers brilliant 4K resolution and ultra-vivid colors on its bezel-less metal display with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and DCI-P3 94% color gamut for stunning visuals that leap off the screen. Enjoy blazing fast WiFi, an array of HDMI and USB ports, Bluetooth 5. and optical connectivity to pair your devices and stream over 10,000 apps from Google Play. With 30 watts of surround sound powered by Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, this smart TV provides an immersive cinematic experience right in your living room. The MI TV's intelligent features like PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, universal search across apps and channels, Kids Mode and more make it the perfect smart entertainment hub for your family.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN:

Screen Size: 125 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Yes

Pros Cons 1. Large 50-inch screen for immersive viewing. 1. Higher price due to larger screen. 2. 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning clarity. 2. May not fit in smaller rooms. 3. Android OS with a variety of apps. 3. Sound quality may vary. 4. Good value for a 4K TV. 4. May consume more power.

7. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN

This Redmi 4K Smart TV provides a visual punch with its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display that brings out the details in every scene. The Vivid Picture Engine and Reality Flow technology enhance colors and smooth out motion for an immersive viewing experience. The 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X deliver cinematic surround sound to transport you into the action. Running on Android TV 10, this smart TV gives you access to over 5000 apps on the Google Play Store, including popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5. connectivity lets you wirelessly connect external devices, while the 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and eARC HDMI make it easy to expand your home entertainment system. The quad-core processor and 2GB RAM ensure fast and fluid performance, while the 16GB internal storage gives you space to install all your favorite apps. This Redmi 4K Android TV provides big-screen entertainment with stunning visuals, immersive sound, and smart features at an affordable price.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Yes

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp visuals. 1. May be pricier than some competitors. 2. Android TV for app support. 2. 43-inch screen may not be ideal for larger rooms. 3. Good picture quality. 3. Sound quality may be average. 4. Multiple connectivity options. 4. Energy consumption may be higher.

Also read: Best 32-inch smart TV for small spaces: Buyer's guide for September 2023

8. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)

This budget-friendly 32-inch Acer smart TV packs the essential features into a compact design. With two HDMI ports for connecting multiple devices, you can stream from your laptop, game console or set-top box while the internal Android 11 operating system allows for voice control through the remote and access to thousands of apps. The wide color gamut and HDR10+ technology ensure a crisp, vibrant picture quality while the 24 watt speakers provide loud enough volume for most households. The 60 hertz refresh rate and 16.7 million colors make it ideal for watching live sports and movies, and the wide viewing angle means the picture looks good no matter where you sit on the couch. Overall, this is a basic but functional smart TV perfect for smaller spaces where you need the essentials without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black):

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Yes

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. HD Ready resolution for clear images. 1. Smaller screen size. 2. Affordable pricing. 2. Limited app selection on Android OS. 3. Smart features for streaming. 3. May lack advanced features. 4. Compact design for small spaces.

9. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)

Watching movies and shows has never been so vivid and vibrant than on this Acer 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. Powered by Android 11, this TV boasts dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, and over 5,000 apps at your fingertips for endless entertainment. The 4K display with HDR10+ and Wide Color Gamut+ brings content to life with 1. 7 billion rich colors and stunning clarity. Dynamic Signal Calibration automatically optimizes picture and sound quality for the best viewing experience, while MEMC smooths out fast-moving scenes. Micro Dimming zones the backlight to enhance contrast, and Dolby Audio delivers immersive sound. Whether you're binge-watching the latest shows on Netflix, catching up with YouTube videos, streaming music on Spotify, or playing your favorite Android games, this Acer TV has you covered with seamless functionality and stylish design to enhance any space in your home.

Specifications of Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black):

Screen Size: 127 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Yes

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. Large 50-inch 4K Ultra HD screen. 1. May be relatively expensive due to size. 2. Android OS with app support. 2. Larger size may not fit in smaller rooms. 3. Good image quality. 4. Multiple connectivity options.

10. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black)

This Acer 43-inch 4K TV transforms your home into a theater with breathtaking clarity and immersive sound. Powered by Android 11, this smart TV offers access to thousands of apps and games to keep you entertained for hours. Dolby Vision HDR and a wide color gamut deliver spectacular colors that pop off the screen, while MEMC technology and 4K upscaling ensure smooth, crisp visuals from any source. Dynamic audio calibration and Dolby Atmos give you surround sound without additional speakers, placing you in the middle of the action. The Android OS and dual-band Wi-Fi make for seamless connectivity, and the three-year warranty provides peace of mind. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights and enjoy an entertainment experience like no other—all on this feature-packed Acer 4K smart TV.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black):

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Yes

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp visuals. 1. Pricier compared to Full HD TVs. 2. Android TV with a variety of apps. 2. Larger screens may not fit in smaller spaces. 3. Good picture quality. 4. Multiple connectivity options.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 Frameless Design Full HD Resolution Android Smart TV TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A Bezel-Less Design Full HD Resolution Android Smart TV Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 329X5051 Certified Android TV Compact Size HD Ready Resolution TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP Android Smart TV Compact and Suitable for Small Rooms HD Ready Resolution OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android Smart TV Good Build Quality MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN Large 50-Inch Screen 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android Smart TV Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV Good Picture Quality Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black) HD Ready Resolution Compact Design for Small Spaces Android Smart TV Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black) Large 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Screen Android TV Good Image Quality Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AR2851UDPRO (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV Good Picture Quality

Best value for money

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV has all the features you need for an immersive viewing experience. The Android 11 operating system provides access to all your favorite streaming services through apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and more. The dual-band wifi and Bluetooth connectivity ensure stable wireless performance. The MEMC and Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine optimize motion clarity for smooth action scenes, while the Wide Color Gamut+ and HDR10+ deliver vivid colors and contrast. The Anti Blue Light feature and Micro Dimming help reduce eye strain during extended watching. And with Dolby Audio, you'll enjoy theater-like sound from your built-in speakers. This Acer TV gives you a highly advanced visual and audio experience right in your living room.

Best overall product

The TOSHIBA 32V35MP TV’s full HD display features a wide 178-degree viewing angle and A+ LED panel for vivid colors that truly pop. Powerful 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X create an immersive soundscape, while the certified Android 11 OS provides access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube. Two HDMI ports and two USB ports offer plenty of connectivity, and dual-band WiFi ensures smooth streaming. The quad-core processor and 1GB RAM deliver speedy response times and a fluid smart TV experience. The 32V35MP provides big-screen entertainment in a small, stylish package, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content with stunning clarity and remarkable sound.

How to find the Best Android TVs?

In order to get the finest Android TV, you must take into account a number of essential elements to make sure it fits your requirements, tastes, and budget. Below is a comprehensive guide to assist you in navigating the choosing process:

Display Quality: Depending on your preferred viewing style, evaluate the resolution, HDR potential, and display technology (such as OLED, QLED, or LED). For an immersive experience, look for high-resolution screens with brilliant colours and decent contrast ratios.

Size and Form Factor: Choose the screen size that works best for your region of viewing. Whether the TV is wall-mounted or set on a stand, take into account its style and how well it blends in with your interior.

Performance and Processing Capacity: Seek TVs that can manage multitasking and seamless app navigation with strong CPUs and enough RAM. This guarantees flawless operation, particularly whether gaming or streaming.

UI and Operating System: Android TVs have an easy-to-use UI. Think about the Android OS version it is running on, the availability of apps, the simplicity of navigation, and the customisation choices available.

Content and App Integration: Look for applications that come pre-installed and see whether popular streaming services and apps are available. Access to a large selection of material is ensured via compatibility with the Google Play Store.

Connectivity Options: Check to see whether your gadgets are compatible with the TV's HDMI, USB, and Ethernet connectors. Think about wireless communication choices such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as well.

Audio Quality: Assess the TV's ability to produce sound, including any built-in speakers and support for external speakers. Seek for modern audio technology such as Dolby Atmos to get a dramatic sound experience.

Reviews and Ratings: Examine reviews and user comments to get insight into actual experiences. To determine total satisfaction, take into account user ratings and expert evaluations from IT specialists.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.