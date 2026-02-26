Acerpure launches 7-in-1 convertible split inverter ACs in India, prices start at Rs…

Acerpure has expanded its presence in the home appliances market with the launch of seven new split inverter air conditioners under its Chill Neo series today at a New Delhi event. Acerpure operates as part of the Acer Group, which has been active in global technology markets for over five decades. With the new range, the company aims to bring its engineering experience into Indian households through energy-focused air conditioning products. Acerpure launches seven energy-efficient split inverter ACs with convertible cooling and Ice Blast mode. (Acer) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

Acerpure New Split Inverter ACs: Key Specifications and Features The newly launched lineup includes seven variants across different capacities and energy ratings. These are: 1 Ton – 3 Star, 1 Ton – 5 Star, 1.5 Ton – 3 Star (4800W), 1.5 Ton – 3 Star (5100W), 1.5 Ton – 5 Star, 2.0 Ton – 3 Star, and 2.0 Ton – 5 Star. The range is designed to cater to varying room sizes and cooling requirements.

According to the company, the Chill Neo series can operate in temperatures of up to 58 degrees Celsius, addressing conditions seen during peak summer months in many parts of India. The units come with 100 percent copper condenser and evaporator coils to support heat transfer and durability. Copper components are commonly used in air conditioners for their resistance to corrosion and ease of servicing.

2026 ISEER Star-Rated Models The ACs also feature a DOC sensor system that monitors temperature levels within the unit to help maintain stable operation. The 2026 ISEER star-rated models are built to align with current energy efficiency standards, aiming to help users manage electricity consumption.

Ice Blast Mode The series includes an Ice Blast Mode that allows the air conditioner to run at full capacity with increased fan speed for faster cooling when activated. In addition, the 7-in-1 Convertible technology enables users to adjust cooling capacity across seven levels based on room occupancy and usage needs. This feature allows users to modify performance while controlling power use.

For maintenance, the Chill Neo range comes with a Self-Clean function that removes dirt from the evaporator coil in the indoor unit. The filters are removable and can be cleaned without professional assistance. Select models also offer 4-way swing to direct airflow both horizontally and vertically for more even cooling.