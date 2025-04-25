Adobe unveils Clip Maker, Dynamic Animation and other AI-powered features for Express

Adobe has unveiled new AI-powered features for its Express platform at the MAX London creativity conference, expanding its focus on video editing, animation, and branded content creation. The updates include a suite of tools aimed at simplifying video production for a wide range of users, from creative professionals to small businesses. Key additions include Clip Maker, which uses AI to extract shareable moments from longer videos like podcasts or interviews, and Generate Video, which creates background footage using text or image prompts. Other new features include: A new tool called Generate Similar creates on-brand image variations.(Reuters)

Enhance Speech: Removes background noise from audio.

Video Self-Record: Allows users to record directly within the app.

Drop Zone and Scene View: Helps to streamline editing and clip arrangement.

A Vimeo integration for direct publishing.

Adobe also introduced Dynamic Animation, which adds movement to static designs using motion effects such as wobble and wind. A new tool called Generate Similar creates on-brand image variations, and more than 30 new filters, adapted from Photoshop, have been added to improve image quality.

The company says these tools are designed to serve a range of users beyond traditional designers, including marketers, sales teams, and content creators looking to produce material quickly across multiple channels.

Adobe reports continued growth for Express, with a 50% increase in business users quarter-over-quarter and an 85% rise in student use of its premium tier year-over-year. Partnerships with organisations including the NFL, EA Sports, and Google have helped expand the platform’s reach.

Most new features are now available on the web version of Adobe Express, with select tools also accessible via mobile. Adobe Express remains free to use, with premium features included for Creative Cloud subscribers.

The announcement comes as Adobe continues to integrate generative AI into its software offerings, reflecting a broader industry trend toward automated content creation tools.