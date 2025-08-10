After a year, Fallout 76 'fixes' infamous Milepost Zero caravan bug

Fallout 76 players have been grumbling about a major problem for nearly a year: Brahmin caravans in Milepost Zero missions getting hopelessly stuck. After a long period, Bethesda says it is fixing it - though not completely. According to Game Rant, the escort quests first showed up in September 2024 with Season 18 and faced issues from the start. The cows’ pathfinding sometimes broke, sending them wandering in pointless loops. In the upcoming update, which is now live on the Public Test Server, the caravan event timer will be slashed from 30 minutes down to just 7, marking a 76% cut. (Fallout 76)

At other times, invisible collision points froze them in place. Players could stand around for ages, waiting for something to happen, while nothing did.

Also read: Grow a Garden Cooking and Trading Event Update: Complete Roblox Guide to Recipes, Rewards and New Features

Bethesda’s ‘not-so-surgical’ solution

Instead of tearing out the bug by its roots, Bethesda is going for a time-saving patch. In the upcoming update, which is now live on the Public Test Server, the caravan event timer will be slashed from 30 minutes down to just 7, marking a 76% cut. The logic: even if the Brahmin freezes, at least players are not stuck babysitting them for half an hour, reports Game Rant.

The animals still have to “survive” the timer to finish the mission, but that is rarely a challenge when they are bugged - enemies usually stop spawning once the caravan stalls. Bethesda has not explained why it is trimming the timer rather than fixing the bug directly. It appears as if the problem could be too tangled to solve without pulling resources from other parts of the game.

Alongside the timer tweak, there is a rewards change as well. No more lopsided payouts - everyone who finishes a caravan will get the same number of Supplies. Earlier, the person who started the mission got a much bigger haul, making support play feel like a waste of time.

Also read: Grow a Garden: How to make Sweet Tea, Candy Apple, and Porridge? Full recipes

When is it rolling out?

As per Game Rant, the changes hit the test server on July 11 and are expected to go live with Fallout 76’s next major update. That patch will also launch Season 22, “Appalachian Modern Living,” which should land in September.

The fix won’t stop Brahmin from occasionally moonwalking in circles, but it might keep players from losing patience before the loot drops. For now, it’s a band-aid on a year-old wound, but at least players are getting something.

FAQs



What is the Milepost Zero bug in Fallout 76?

It is when Brahmin caravans get stuck or loop endlessly during escort missions.

How is Bethesda fixing the stuck caravan bug?

By cutting the mission timer from 30 to 7 minutes.

Will the bug still happen after the update?

Yes, but it will waste less time.

When will the changes go live?

Expected with Season 22 in September 2025.