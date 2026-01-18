Edit Profile
    Amazing deals on large appliances in Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 65% off on refrigerators, washing machines

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is offering deep discounts on big-ticket home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, and more.

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 6:00 PM IST
    By Bharat Sharma
    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215D/S0WBR0M0000GO, Stella Blue, With Fresh Box Technology and Chiller Zone)View Details...

    ₹12,390

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Haier 185L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | Toughened Glass Shelves | Large Veg Box | Fast Ice Making | Longer Cooling Retention | Easy Clean Back (HED-19TRB-N, Radish Blue)View Details...

    ₹11,989

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)View Details...

    ₹14,490

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel)View Details...

    ₹33,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)View Details...

    ₹33,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is one of the best moments of the year to upgrade your home’s essential appliances, and 2026’s lineup is genuinely stacked. With discounts going up to 65% on refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, chimneys, air purifiers and geysers, the sale covers every major category a modern household relies on. What makes these deals stand out is the depth across price segments - whether you’re looking for an affordable top-load washer, a high-efficiency inverter AC, a powerful auto-clean chimney or a large-capacity fridge for a growing family, there’s a meaningful markdown waiting. Popular brands like Samsung, LG, Bosch, Faber, Elica, Haier, Voltas, Crompton, Coway and AO Smith are all offering price drops that don’t usually appear outside peak sale seasons. If you’ve been postponing an upgrade or planning a new setup, this is the ideal time to compare models, save big and modernise your home.

    Top large appliances featured with major price drops during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
    Top large appliances featured with major price drops during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

    Top deals:

    Refrigerator deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

    Now that the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live, the refrigerator category is shaping up to be one of the most worthwhile sections to browse. Samsung’s 253L and 275L convertibles, usually positioned at the premium end of mid-range, are available at noticeably friendlier pricing. Haier’s single-door units have dropped further, making them strong picks for smaller households. LG’s inverter double-door models follow with competitive cuts, while IFB, Whirlpool and Voltas Beko round out the value segment. What really stands out, though, is the rare markdown on higher-capacity Bosch and Samsung side-by-side units, something you don’t often see outside major annual promotions.

    Top deals:

    AC deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

    The AC segment in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is surprisingly strong this time, with steep markdowns across inverter, fixed-speed and convertible units. Cruise’s inverter-convertible ACs get one of their best price drops of the season, giving buyers multi-mode cooling without the usual premium. LG’s models with anti-virus filtration and stabiliser-free operation are also discounted more than expected. Voltas continues to anchor the budget end with flexible tonnage settings, while Lloyd’s inverter ACs with anti-viral filters suit compact rooms. Even Daikin’s quieter, high-efficiency units - normally priced firmly at the top - are seeing real reductions. Carrier and Godrej add more value options with easy maintenance and versatile cooling modes, making this line-up ideal for shoppers across budgets.

    Top deals:

    Washing machine deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

    Washing machine deals are strong this year. Haier’s top-loaders are heavily marked down, Samsung’s inverter models see steep cuts, and Bosch front-loaders drop to appealing prices. LG’s 7 kg and 8 kg TurboDrum units are cheaper than usual, and even Voltas Beko and VW automatics get worthwhile discounts. Great time to upgrade or swap out an old washer.

    Top deals:

    Chimney deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

    Chimneys are getting some of the most practical discounts in this year’s Great Republic Day sale. Faber and Elica have trimmed prices on their auto-clean and BLDC lines, making high suction and smoother airflow more affordable. Glen and Wonderchef contribute solid mid-range and budget picks, and even EKON’s pyramid chimneys see meaningful cuts. With quieter operation, simpler maintenance and better smoke control available at lower prices, it’s a good moment to upgrade if your kitchen handles regular frying, tadkas or heavy Indian cooking.

    Top deals:

    Air purifier deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

    Air purifiers are well discounted this Great Republic Day sale. Milford’s compact model is priced great for bedrooms, the Winix 5300-2 becomes more affordable with its PlasmaWave tech, and Qubo and Philips offer solid mid-range value. Honeywell and Coway continue to deliver quiet, consistent filtration. Worth browsing if you’ve been planning an air-quality upgrade.

    Top deals:

    Geyser deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

    If a geyser upgrade has been on your list, this sale has reliable discounts across both instant and storage types. Orient and Bajaj have 3L–5L instant heaters at very reasonable prices, ideal for small bathrooms or kitchen sinks. Crompton and Havells offer stronger mid-range choices with better insulation and safer heating elements. AO Smith’s HSE-SHS series is marked down as well, making their durable tanks and higher efficiency more affordable. V-Guard rounds things off with deals on both standard and digital models for different household sizes.

    Top deals:

    FAQs on large appliances
    Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed, saving power and maintaining consistent cooling, while fixed-speed units run at one level continuously only.
    Front-load machines use tumbling action and less water for gentle cleaning, while top-load models wash using agitator or pulsator movement.
    Auto-clean chimneys spin to separate oil into a tray, while baffle filters catch grease by guiding air through angled panels.
    HEPA purifiers trap dust, pollen and smoke particles, improving indoor air quality and reducing allergies in bedrooms and other spaces.
    Instant geysers heat water fast for small bathrooms or kitchens, while storage models offer more capacity and maintain steady temperature.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Amazing Deals On Large Appliances In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up To 65% Off On Refrigerators, Washing Machines
