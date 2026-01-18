Amazing deals on large appliances in Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 65% off on refrigerators, washing machines

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is one of the best moments of the year to upgrade your home’s essential appliances, and 2026’s lineup is genuinely stacked. With discounts going up to 65% on refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, chimneys, air purifiers and geysers, the sale covers every major category a modern household relies on. What makes these deals stand out is the depth across price segments - whether you’re looking for an affordable top-load washer, a high-efficiency inverter AC, a powerful auto-clean chimney or a large-capacity fridge for a growing family, there’s a meaningful markdown waiting. Popular brands like Samsung, LG, Bosch, Faber, Elica, Haier, Voltas, Crompton, Coway and AO Smith are all offering price drops that don’t usually appear outside peak sale seasons. If you’ve been postponing an upgrade or planning a new setup, this is the ideal time to compare models, save big and modernise your home.

Top large appliances featured with major price drops during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.