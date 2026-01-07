Amazon Winter Sale is LIVE! I picked the best 2026 deals on washing machines, microwaves, fridges and more. Check now
Published on: Jan 07, 2026 12:00 pm IST
Amazon Winter Sale is live! I have checked the best deals on home appliances with big savings to start 2026. These are the ones worth grabbing now.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bosch Max Convert 368L, 3-Star, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator With Water Dispenser (CTC39S03DI, 6-in-1 Convertible, VitaFresh Technology, 2 Cooling System, Shiny Silver) View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
₹22,690
|
|
|
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details
|
₹29,490
|
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
|
₹25,490
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹25,490
|
|
|
Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Bosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Anti Bacteria Steam, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, In-Built Heater, Silver) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Steam Wash, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Candy Grey) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater) View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
|
₹7,790
|
|
|
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details
|
₹10,390
|
|
|
IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD View Details
|
|
|
|
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details
|
₹12,170
|
|
|
Glen 90cm 1400 m³/hr BLDC T- Shape Kitchen Chimney| Intelligent Auto Clean|Aeration | Filterless|(Hood Selena BLDC 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
V-Guard M10 Pro Chimney for Kitchen| High Suction Power of 900 m³/h | Push-Button Controls | Baffle Filter | Free Cleaning Contract View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
MIDEA 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher (MDWTT0802D(B) IN, Black, 6 wash programs, Portable, anti-bacterial filter & Intensive 70 degree wash for Ultra Hygiene, 24 Hour Delay Timer) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
KAFF Centra 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher with Digital Display, 3 Stage Filtration (DW Centra 60, Silver) View Details
|
₹34,190
|
|
|
Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S, Neo Black, Best Suited for Indian Kitchen, Hygiene Wash) View Details
|
|
|
|
Midea 13 Place Settings Free Standing silver Dishwasher | 7 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Wi-Fi Enabled with Midea SmartHome App | Self cleaning function | FMDWPF1301F(SS)-WG View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GI01I, Silver, Glass Protection Technology) View Details
|
₹45,700
|
|
|
IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
View More Products