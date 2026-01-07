Amazon Winter Sale is LIVE! I picked the best 2026 deals on washing machines, microwaves, fridges and more. Check now

Amazon Winter Sale is live, and I have been waiting for this one because early January is when most of us plan the home reset for busy Indian homes. I spent time scanning price drops, bank offers, and genuine value picks so you do not have to scroll for hours. If you are starting 2026 with a new appliance shortlist, this sale is worth a look. Amazon Winter Sale is live, I checked prices across appliances and these were the best. Check out my picks

From washing machines and refrigerators to microwaves and chimneys, the Amazon Winter Sale has strong deals on everyday home appliances, with savings going up to 60% on select models. I will keep updating what looks best, what feels overpriced, and what to skip, so you can buy with a clear head and no regret.

Up to 46% off on refrigerators

Amazon Winter Sale is live, and I have been tracking refrigerator deals for 2026 closely. If you are upgrading this year, this is when prices usually drop on popular sizes and finishes, with extra savings through bank offers.

I am focusing on value that lasts, inverter compressor models, better energy ratings, and storage that fits real grocery runs. I will keep sharing the refrigerator deals for 2026 that look worth buying, and flag the ones that feel overpriced.

Top deals on refrigerators:







Up to 55% off on washing machines

Amazon Winter Sale is here, and I started by checking washing machines because that is where the biggest bill usually hits. For 2026, a lot of the good discounts are sitting on everyday capacity models, not just the premium ones, so it is a decent time to compare prices without rushing.

Before you buy, look at what you actually need, family size, water pressure, and where the machine will sit. I am shortlisting washing machine deals for 2026 that offer reliable wash programs and sensible warranty terms, and skipping listings that look cheap but cut corners.

Top deals on washing machines:







Microwaves starting at ₹ 4,990, up to 41% off

If your kitchen runs on quick reheats and late night snacks, a microwave upgrade can feel like money well spent. Amazon Winter Sale is live, with microwaves starting at ₹4,990 and discounts going up to 41% on select models.

For 2026, I am sorting the useful picks from the noise by looking at cavity size, convection performance, and controls that are easy to live with. I will keep sharing microwave deals for 2026 that look genuinely worth buying, and flag the ones that seem overpriced.

Top deals on microwaves:







Chimneys at up 60% off

A good chimney is the difference between a kitchen that feels fresh and one that smells like yesterday’s tadka. With Amazon Winter Sale live, you can spot chimney deals with discounts going up to 60% across wall mount and inclined styles.

For 2026, I am looking at suction power, filter type, noise levels, and whether the size matches your stove. I will keep sharing chimney deals that feel worth the money, and point out models that look discounted but miss the basics.

Top deals on chimneys:







Dishwashers at up to 50% off

After a heavy dinner spread, the last thing we want is a pile of greasy plates. Amazon Winter Sale is currently on, and dishwashers are seeing up to 50% off, making a 2026 upgrade feel less out of reach.

Before buying, I check the fit under the counter, the number of place settings, and whether it has a true heated rinse for oily masala stains. I also look at stainless steel tubs and easy local detergent availability.

Top deals on dishwashers:







FAQs on home appliances How do I choose between single door and double door? Single door suits tight budgets and smaller kitchens, double door suits families and frequent use.

What features matter more than “smart” extras? Good energy rating, reliable compressor, usable shelf layout, and strong service in your city.

What suction power do I need? Around 1200 to 1500 m³/hr works well for most Indian cooking with regular frying and tadka.

Ducted or ductless chimney? Ducted works better if you can install a proper outlet, ductless is a compromise for tight spaces.

Solo, grill, or convection, which one do I need? Solo for reheating, grill for toasts and kebabs, convection for baking and roasting.

Which matters more, RPM or wash programs? Wash quality and a solid daily cycle matter more than chasing the highest RPM.

