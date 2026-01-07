Search
Wed, Jan 07, 2026
Amazon Winter Sale is LIVE! I picked the best 2026 deals on washing machines, microwaves, fridges and more. Check now

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jan 07, 2026 12:00 pm IST

Amazon Winter Sale is live! I have checked the best deals on home appliances with big savings to start 2026. These are the ones worth grabbing now.

Bosch Max Convert 368L, 3-Star, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator With Water Dispenser (CTC39S03DI, 6-in-1 Convertible, VitaFresh Technology, 2 Cooling System, Shiny Silver)

₹39,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

₹22,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black)

₹29,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

₹25,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

₹25,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel)

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

₹14,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey)

₹13,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Anti Bacteria Steam, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, In-Built Heater, Silver)

₹26,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)

₹34,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)

₹26,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver)

₹12,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black)

₹38,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Steam Wash, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Candy Grey)

₹28,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black)

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)

₹16,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

₹7,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

₹10,390

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black

₹10,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black

₹12,170

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Glen 90cm 1400 m³/hr BLDC T- Shape Kitchen Chimney| Intelligent Auto Clean|Aeration | Filterless|(Hood Selena BLDC 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

₹16,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

₹14,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard M10 Pro Chimney for Kitchen| High Suction Power of 900 m³/h | Push-Button Controls | Baffle Filter | Free Cleaning Contract

₹6,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MIDEA 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher (MDWTT0802D(B) IN, Black, 6 wash programs, Portable, anti-bacterial filter & Intensive 70 degree wash for Ultra Hygiene, 24 Hour Delay Timer)

₹14,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KAFF Centra 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher with Digital Display, 3 Stage Filtration (DW Centra 60, Silver)

₹34,190

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S, Neo Black, Best Suited for Indian Kitchen, Hygiene Wash)

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Midea 13 Place Settings Free Standing silver Dishwasher | 7 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Wi-Fi Enabled with Midea SmartHome App | Self cleaning function | FMDWPF1301F(SS)-WG

₹24,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GI01I, Silver, Glass Protection Technology)

₹45,700

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils)

₹37,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Amazon Winter Sale is live, and I have been waiting for this one because early January is when most of us plan the home reset for busy Indian homes. I spent time scanning price drops, bank offers, and genuine value picks so you do not have to scroll for hours. If you are starting 2026 with a new appliance shortlist, this sale is worth a look.

Amazon Winter Sale is live, I checked prices across appliances and these were the best. Check out my picks
Amazon Winter Sale is live, I checked prices across appliances and these were the best. Check out my picks

From washing machines and refrigerators to microwaves and chimneys, the Amazon Winter Sale has strong deals on everyday home appliances, with savings going up to 60% on select models. I will keep updating what looks best, what feels overpriced, and what to skip, so you can buy with a clear head and no regret.

Up to 46% off on refrigerators

Amazon Winter Sale is live, and I have been tracking refrigerator deals for 2026 closely. If you are upgrading this year, this is when prices usually drop on popular sizes and finishes, with extra savings through bank offers.

I am focusing on value that lasts, inverter compressor models, better energy ratings, and storage that fits real grocery runs. I will keep sharing the refrigerator deals for 2026 that look worth buying, and flag the ones that feel overpriced.

Top deals on refrigerators:

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Up to 55% off on washing machines

Amazon Winter Sale is here, and I started by checking washing machines because that is where the biggest bill usually hits. For 2026, a lot of the good discounts are sitting on everyday capacity models, not just the premium ones, so it is a decent time to compare prices without rushing.

Before you buy, look at what you actually need, family size, water pressure, and where the machine will sit. I am shortlisting washing machine deals for 2026 that offer reliable wash programs and sensible warranty terms, and skipping listings that look cheap but cut corners.

Top deals on washing machines:

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Microwaves starting at 4,990, up to 41% off

If your kitchen runs on quick reheats and late night snacks, a microwave upgrade can feel like money well spent. Amazon Winter Sale is live, with microwaves starting at 4,990 and discounts going up to 41% on select models.

For 2026, I am sorting the useful picks from the noise by looking at cavity size, convection performance, and controls that are easy to live with. I will keep sharing microwave deals for 2026 that look genuinely worth buying, and flag the ones that seem overpriced.

Top deals on microwaves:

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Chimneys at up 60% off

A good chimney is the difference between a kitchen that feels fresh and one that smells like yesterday’s tadka. With Amazon Winter Sale live, you can spot chimney deals with discounts going up to 60% across wall mount and inclined styles.

For 2026, I am looking at suction power, filter type, noise levels, and whether the size matches your stove. I will keep sharing chimney deals that feel worth the money, and point out models that look discounted but miss the basics.

Top deals on chimneys:

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Dishwashers at up to 50% off

After a heavy dinner spread, the last thing we want is a pile of greasy plates. Amazon Winter Sale is currently on, and dishwashers are seeing up to 50% off, making a 2026 upgrade feel less out of reach.

Before buying, I check the fit under the counter, the number of place settings, and whether it has a true heated rinse for oily masala stains. I also look at stainless steel tubs and easy local detergent availability.

Top deals on dishwashers:

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

  • How do I choose between single door and double door?

    Single door suits tight budgets and smaller kitchens, double door suits families and frequent use.

  • What features matter more than “smart” extras?

    Good energy rating, reliable compressor, usable shelf layout, and strong service in your city.

  • What suction power do I need?

    Around 1200 to 1500 m³/hr works well for most Indian cooking with regular frying and tadka.

  • Ducted or ductless chimney?

    Ducted works better if you can install a proper outlet, ductless is a compromise for tight spaces.

  • Solo, grill, or convection, which one do I need?

    Solo for reheating, grill for toasts and kebabs, convection for baking and roasting.

  • Which matters more, RPM or wash programs?

    Wash quality and a solid daily cycle matter more than chasing the highest RPM.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

